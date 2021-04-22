6 things to do in Derbyshire during the Bank Holiday weekend

Updated

Published: 8:28 AM April 22, 2021

It's all about the great outdoors in the next Bank Holiday weekend. Organised events are starting to be confirmed, but you need to be quick as places are limited.

Find bluebells

It's coming to the end of blubells season, but you may still be able to catch the last remnants of Spring during at the end of April.

Here are a few of the best places to spot bluebells in Derbyshire.

Visit a garden

The National Garden Scheme is back this year and on the Sunday or Monday, you can visit All Fours Farm, near Nantwich or the Ashbourne Road and District Allotment site in Derby. Places are limited and pre-booking is recommended

Click here to see more NGS open gardens in Derbyshire over the summer.

ngs.org.uk

The Snow Sisters

Hopefully this will be the only sign of ice over the Bank Holiday. The Snow Sisters will be at Matlock Farm Park on Bank Holiday Sunday & Monday to enchant visitors with their fabulous singalong shows. The farm park also has a great outdoor play area.

matlockfarmpark.co.uk/whats-on

Chatsworth House

The house doesn't open until the 18th May, but the award-winning estate farm shop is now back open so you can pay a visit when walking around the grounds of Chatsworth. Here are a selection of walks around Bakewell and the Chatsworth estate.

Go for a walk

Although the ‘stay at home’ rule ended on 29 March, many restrictions remain in place. People are advised to minimise the number of journeys they make where possible, avoiding travel at the busiest times and routes.

However, there are a number of walks available on our website, including this selection of walks from our archive.

Eating Out

Don't forget, for outdoor gatherings (including in private gardens) the Rule of 6, still applies. This means either 6 people or 2 households are allowed to meet outdoors.

10 top picnic spots in Derbyshire and the Peak District

You can however, dine outside again. But places will be extremely limited.

10 of the best places to eat al fresco in Derbyshire



