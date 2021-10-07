Where to find Christmas markets in Derbyshire in 2021

Published: 11:46 AM October 7, 2021 Updated: 12:25 PM October 7, 2021

Nothing quite focuses the Christmas spirit and gets the festive juices flowing like a local Christmas market.

And in Derbyshire, we do Christmas markets as well as anywhere else around.

An eagerly anticipated annual diary date, many have had to wait patiently for the chance to visit these unique Derbyshire events for two years, following the Covid-related restrictions of 2019.

Get into the festive spirit across the county - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

However, 2021 will see Derbyshire’s proud and beautiful Christmas markets back with a blast and, despite it only being October, it’s never too early to plan those precious festive days out with friends and family.

It’s also a great opportunity to support our amazing local businesses – many of whom have had a tough time in recent years – as well as giving a boost to the local economy.

Here are five fantastic Christmas markets that are due to take place across Derbyshire this winter.

Chatsworth Christmas Market

When: November 6 – 24

Cost: Free (car parking fees apply)

What better way – or place – to kick-start the festive season than majestic Chatsworth?

Chatsworth's 2019 Christmas market - a magical place - Credit: Nathan Fearn

Enjoy the unique festive market atmosphere of one of the county’s best-loved country houses and browse over 100 stalls – a perfect family day out.

Details: www.chatsworth.org/events/christmas-market

Bakewell Christmas Market

When: November 20 - 21

Cost: Free

Held in the heart of beautiful Bakewell, this iconic market is enjoyed by thousands of visitors each year – and for good reason.

Stroll round the stunning streets, sample great local produce, bag yourself some early Christmas presents and let the children run of steam on the various rides.

Bakewell's Christmas lights - Credit: Gary Wallis

Details: www.whatsonbakewell.co.uk/regular-events/bakewell-christmas-market-weekend

Derby Christmas Market

When: November 27 - 28

Cost: £2 on the door, u10s free

Feel the buzz of the festive season in Derbyshire’s city. With so much to see and do across Derby’s expansive city centre allow yourself to take in the numerous activities, attractions and stalls amongst the bright, twinkling Christmas lights.

Details: www.visitderby.co.uk/whats-on/festive-derby

Matlock Victorian Christmas Market

When: December 3 - 5

Cost: Free

Taking place in lovely Hall Leys Park in the centre of the town, Matlock’s famous Victorian Market brings all the delights, local businesses and variety of stores you would expect from a popular Christmas market.

Matlock's Victorian Christmas market will take place in Hall Leys Park - Credit: Gary Wallis

Add in the strong and endearing sense of traditional Victorian nostalgia, and visitors are in for a fabulous time.

Details: www.visitpeakdistrict.com/whats-on/matlock-victorian-christmas-market-2019-p766871

Chesterfield Christmas Market

When: December 10 - 24

Cost: Free

Nowhere quite does markets like Derbyshire’s largest town, where stalls have been present on the cobbled streets of Chesterfield for hundreds of years.

Famed for fantastic local food and drink, as well as crafts, explore the huge variety of offerings with a trip to both the outdoor market and famed Market Hall.

Christmas in Chesterfield - Credit: Gary Wallis

Details: www.chesterfield.co.uk/christmas/chesterfield-market-at-christmas/

Wherever you decide to spend your time across beautiful Derbyshire this Christmas, have a great time and enjoy the amazing community spirit that this time of year has to offer.

*It is worth checking any Covid restrictions prior to attending any of the above