6 romantic Valentine's Day locations in Derbyshire

Lovers Walks – Matlock Bath

The clue is certainly in the title! Lovers Walks is a series of beautiful and peaceful footpaths in Matlock Bath which have been enjoyed by people for centuries.

There’s certainly a unique atmosphere here, with the routes hugging the flowing Derwent Bridge overlooking Matlock Bath on one side and dramatic cliffs on the other.

Connected by Matlock Bath’s famous bridges (the River Bridge has stood there since 1969), you’ll find peace and tranquillity on these routes, safe in the knowledge that the vibrant promenade that makes Matlock Bath so special is tantalisingly close by.

With ancient woodlands to also enjoy in this designated Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) what better place to enjoy a romantic stroll.

Love Lock Bridge – Bakewell

Another place whose name lends itself perfectly to Valentine’s Day!

It was around 2012 that locks began appearing on a bridge in Bakewell which carries visitors over the beautiful River Wye, with its clear waters and stunning rainbow trout, through to Bakewell’s charming town centre.

Whilst the locks aren’t necessarily to everyone’s liking, they nevertheless make for a striking scene and are sure to bring out your romantic side.

Why not take a lazy stroll with your loved one over the bridge and by the gentle, flowing river and enjoy all that this beautiful famous Derbyshire Dales village has to offer this February.

Beautiful Bakewell - Credit: Gary Wallis

Derby dining

The month of love, why not celebrate with a perfect meal out in the city – or bring fine dining to you.

The Catch at The Cow is offering a delicious Valentine’s Day three-course menu for just £39 per person; or choose a Valentine’s Day romantic stay at The Cow for two people, including a bottle of champagne, £30 towards an evening meal and 12pm late check out for £160 per room.

If you want to impress the one you love on Valentines and bring out your inner chef, try the first ‘Makeney at Home’ experience with food prepared by Makeney Hall’s head chef and cooked at home for just £79.

Makeney Hall is also offering a three-course Valentine’s meal in their beautiful restaurant for two people including a bottle of fizz and chocolates for £99.

Stanage Edge

The wild, windswept gritstone edges that overlook beautiful Hathersage is known throughout the world as it was here that Elizabeth Bennett (played by Keira Knightley) dreamed of Mr Darcy in the 2005 film version of Pride and Prejudice.

Famed for its rock-climbing, Stanage Edge is also a popular area for walkers who can stroll whilst enjoying the spectacular far-reaching views – what's more romantic?

Stunning Stanage Edge - Credit: Gary Wallis

Manifold Valley

Another area of the county whose stunning backdrop needs no introduction is the Manifold Valley, renowned for its pretty villages and quiet lanes.

For a romantic walk or bike ride, the Manifold Track follows the old route of the disused Leek and Manifold Light Railway. It stretches for just over eight-and-a-half miles from Waterhouses to Hulme End, and all but two miles are traffic-free and shared by walkers, cyclists and pony-trekkers.

There are many paths and bridleways linking the Manifold Track to the surrounding limestone plateau where visitors can explore the rugged landscape and picturesque villages.

Highlights include Thor’s Cave - approximately 250 feet up from the Track, where a steep walk is rewarded by spectacular views – plus the pretty villages of Alstonefield, Warslow and the charming village of Ilam with its Swiss chalet-style houses.

Monsal Head

Picturesque Monsal Head - Credit: Gary Wallis

In February’s Derbyshire Life magazine we feature a couple who recently got married against this stunning backdrop – and it’s easy to see why.

Monsal Head is one of the county’s most iconic and visually stunning beauty spots, renowned for its simply stunning views down to Monsal Dale and up the Wye valley.

With the river far below, winding through a steep-sided and often rocky valley, the idyllic panorama is interrupted by the imposing and awe-inspiring Monsal Viaduct.

The perfect place to escape with your loved one this Valentine’s Day and get away from it all.