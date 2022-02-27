10 things to see and do in Derbyshire in March

A look ahead to the month's best things to see and do in Derbyshire and beyond

ARTS AND CULTURE

ArtStand Group

'ArtStand and Friends' are a group of artists who will be staging their Spring Exhibition and sale of their work at The Hurt Arms, Ambergate.

Showcasing their vast array of talents, their work ranges from local Derbyshire landscapes to wildlife portraits, hand-made crafts and individual items that could make the perfect Mothers Day gift.

March 27, from 10am, The Hurt Arms, Ambergate, Derby Rd, Ambergate, Belper DE56 2EJ. Contact David Hunns on 07835 886595 for more information

Russian State Opera - Carmen

Experience the fiery passion, jealousy and violence of 19th century Seville Bizet’s most popular opera.

Widely acclaimed for its music, this production of Carmen is accompanied by a live orchestra featuring over 30 musicians.

March 21, 7.30pm, Pomegranate Theatre, Corporation Street, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, S41 7TX. Tickets £35, chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

TALKS

The Arts Society Derby

Both existing and new members of the society are warmly welcomed to attend the 2022 lecture programme.

Except during the summer months, the society usually meets on the first Tuesday of every month at Landau Forte College.

Join them in April to hear a talk by Martin Lloyd titled ‘How Napier Became the Art Deco Capital of the World.’

April 5, 7.15pm, Landau Forte College, Fox St, Derby DE1 2L. Free to members, non-members may attend on free 'taster' lecture or pay £6 as a guest. theartsocietyderby.com

Ranulph Fiennes - Living Dangerously

Named by the Guinness Book of Records as ‘the world’s greatest living explorer', find yourself spellbound as Sir Ranulph shares tales of his record-breaking achievements.

Covering his childhood, army life and early expeditions, all the way through to the Transglobe Expedition and his current Global Reach Challenge.

This is an evening not to be missed.

March 25, 7.30pm, Winding Wheel, Holywell Street, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, S41 7SA, Tickets £30, chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

FOR THE KIDS

Making Space

Watch students from primary, secondary and private dance schools from around Derbyshire take to the Opera House stage.

Presented by Making Space, this year's theme is 'Environment' and each school will present a unique piece of choreography, showcasing the county's young dance talent.

March 21, 7.30pm, Buxton Opera House, Water Street, Buxton, Derbyshire, SK17 6XN. Tickets £7. buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Craft Session

Drop into the Wirksworth Heritage Centre for a craft session inspired by earth and nature.

Between 1 and 3pm children are invited to get creative and have a go at making a clay impression using items found in nature.

March 12, 1-3pm, Wirksworth Heritage Centre, 31 St John’s Street, Wirksworth, Matlock, DE4 4DS. Tickets £3. wirksworthheritage.co.uk

THE GREAT OUTDOORS

Sustainable Gardening

Learn how to grow your own herbs at home and develop your gardening skills in this fun and friendly workshop.

Covering everything from herb culture, plant nutrition and container growing this five-hour course is perfect for those looking to learn more about sustainable gardening.

March 27, 10am - 3pm, Derbyshire Eco Centre, Porter Lane, Matlock, DE4 4LS. Tickets start at £16, visit eventbrite.com to book





Dark Peak District

Join Get Outdoors for a weekend of walks in the glorious Peak District.

Saturday will see you tackle nine miles across the famous Great Ridge over Back Tor, taking in stunning views at the top of Mam Tor.

On Sunday, take on the tough climb to reach the plateau of Kinder Scout and descend via Jacob's Ladder for a 10-mile trek.

March 12 and 13. Tickets £45. Visit getoutdoorsuk.org for more information

Raise funds for charity

A number of UK charities are running walking challenges throughout March. With the Peak District on our doorstep, it could be a good way to do something good and enjoy the beautiful countryside in early Spring. Click the link below for more details





Go stargazing

There are a number of great Dark Sky locations in the Peak District. Now that the weather is getting milder, it could be a great time to go exploring at night. Click the link below for more details.