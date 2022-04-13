Foodie line-up revealed for Devon County Show 2022

As always, the food options at the Devon County Show will make the mouth water. - Credit: Devon County Show

There’s a wide range of mouth-watering options lining up to tempt visitors to this year’s Devon County Show, writes HELOISE D’SOUZA

Food, glorious food...there’s nothing quite like the Devon County Show for satisfying even the most left field food craving. And this year will be no exception.

The Show has always been a champion of small food producers, trying to get their foot on a highly competitive ladder. This year the open air food market will boast a number of ‘virgin’ producers. Here are a few to look out for:

Try a churro, cinnamon-sugar coated on the outside and soft, warm and spongy on the inside. - Credit: Ruby Rascal

Authentic Spanish churros

Can’t resist the taste of a freshly baked, Churro, cinnamon-sugar coated on the outside and soft, warm and spongy on the inside? Then you will surely welcome Churros El Quixote, purveyors of the finest Spanish Churros. Why not dip them in their gold-standard melted chocolate for some extra indulgence?

Off the Scoville-scale chilli sauce

Blagdon Wharf Farm in Holsworthy is best known for its fruit and veg. It’s a working farm where most of the produce, where possible, is grown on site. Proud to be a zero per cent wastage operation, much of the produce that doesn’t go into veg boxes, goes into the creation of mouth-watering preserves and chutneys including their signature Blagdon Hot Chilli Sauce, a concoction made with the farm’s Carolina Reaper – a species of Capsicums that is so hot, it made into the Guinness World Records at 1.5million Scovilles – the measurement scale for pepperheads that records the spiciness of chillies. Arrive early to avoid disappointment.

Passion for pesto?

Well, who could possibly resist a plate of pasta smothered with locally sourced basil and pine nut-infused pesto sauce with a generous helping of freshly grated parmesan on top? If that’s you then you’re going to love Pesto from Italy, the latest bambino on the block, specialising in Italian produce and planning to steal the show at Devon County with their freshly baked focaccia bread liberally sprinkled with sea salt, olive oil and basil, creamy fresh burrata and paninis stacked with Italian cured ham.

But of course, it’s not only about small producers. Whatever your tastebuds can possibly imagine will be fulfilled at Devon County show from the hundreds of food offerings dotted around the showground.

Why not opt for a hot jumbo pork sausage with lashings of mustard, ketchup and fried onions? - Credit: Felix Northover Photography

Inhale the aroma of sizzling, marinated lamb as it makes its journey from the grill into a warm flat bread, packed with salad, Greek yoghurt and hot sauce to create a mouth-watering souvlaki. Or, if only a burger will do, the Exmoor Game Company will hit the spot with its gorgeous venison burgers, seasoned to perfection and bursting with flavour. Or you may just opt for a hot jumbo pork sausage with lashings of mustard, ketchup and fried onions. Whatever you choose, you won’t be disappointed. Trust us, we know.

To find out the names of all the food exhibitors and plan your gastronomic tour of Devon County Show 2022, visit the website here.

How to book tickets to Devon County Show June 30-July 2, 2022

Visit the website here. Adult tickets are £20 in advance (£23 on the gate) and kids go free on Saturday.

The South Devon breed of cow is now a national phenomenon. - Credit: South Devon Herd Book Society

Love South Devons? Live their local links...

South Devon cattle are an inherent feature of the South Devon landscape, and doubtless we’ve all seen their rich red colour, a familiar sight set against Devon’s abundant and lush green pastures.

A native breed, originally founded 400 years ago in the South Hams, the South Devon is now a national phenomenon with some 25,000 at the most recent count, dotted around the British countryside from the tip of Cornwall to the far north of Scotland in the Orkneys.

The South Devon Herd Book Society which represents the breed is, however, firmly rooted in Devon, at the home of the Devon County Show. And though the Society roams the country, holding their national shows at various agricultural events since they were first launched in 2010, it seems fitting that it will be returning, after a two-year absence, to its home county of Devon and the 2022 Devon County Show.

To see which South Devons make the grade at the National Championships, be sure to book now for Devon County Show 2022.