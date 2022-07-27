Summer activities for dog lovers in Yorkshire

With plenty of homemade treats on offer this is the perfect place for your pooch - Credit: The Hound Lounge

Whether you're looking forward to some summer fun with your own four-legged friend or you're after some creature comforts over the holidays, we've got you covered.

Doggy paddle

Keep your fluffy friends cool with a nice dip in some open water - you could even jump in, too. Yorkshire is blessed with an abundance of beautiful rivers, waterfalls, freshwater pools and managed waterparks which allow plenty of opportunities for your dogs to take a dip. For a limited time only, North Yorkshire Water Park is allowing pooches to join their owner for a bit of stand-up paddleboarding, where they'll also be treated to a complimentary doggy ice cream in the cafe. Make sure to call ahead to check it's allowed that day.

Long Causeway Rd, Wykeham, Lakes, YO13 9QU

northyorkshirewaterpark.co.uk

Your hounds will love hanging out at Kibble Bakery - Credit: Beth Windsor

Doggy date

Treat your furry friend to a slap-up meal at one of Yorkshire's dedicated dog cafes. The Dogs Bakery & Cafe is located in Harrogate and offers breed-themed cupcakes which are seriously cute. Kibble Bakery in Skipton is there for all your 'pawty' needs from dog-friendly birthday cakes to full-blown parties. While the Hound Lounge in York has everything both human and hound could possibly desire.

thedogsbakery.co.uk

kibblebakery.com

thehoundloungecompany.com

Pooches can expect every inch of pampering at Bike & Boot - Credit: Adrian Ray Photography

Hounds on hol

Treat your furry best friend to a weekend away at the seaside when you book a stay at Bike and Boot in Scarborough. Relaxed, quirky and seriously cool, this unique hotel located near the shores of Scarborough Beach is the perfect playground for your pooch. Each designated doggy rooms comes with a vet bed and brand new soft toy for them to cuddle up to. In the Bareca restaurant, your fluffy friend can sit back and relax with a 'poochy pint' or join in with Film Club in the cinema room.

Bike & Boot, Cliff Bridge Terrace, Scarborough, North Yorkshire, YO11 2HA

bikeandboot.com





Cuddle a chihuahua

Desperate for a dog, but can't spare the room? No problem! Simply head to The Chihuahua Lounge in Harrogate - the UK's first interactive chihuahua experience. Here you can grab a slice of cake and enjoy a coffee while getting a cuddle from a chihuahua. Simply book one of the 50-minute sessions held over the weekend and relax in the company of six longhaired chihuahuas.

8 Knaresborough Rd, Harrogate, HG2 7SP

Open Saturday-Sunday from 10am. Sessions are £10 per person and need to be booked in advance at thechihuahualounge.co.uk











