All you need to know about Dorset's Cattistock Countryside Show

Logo Icon

Helen Stiles

Published: 8:33 AM July 8, 2022
Updated: 8:45 AM July 8, 2022
Little girl with face paint with her dog at the Cattistock Countryside Show in Dorset

Cattistock Countryside Show is a great family day out - Credit: cattistockshow.co.uk

This popular West Dorset show is celebrating 60 glorious years of rural fun and games. From welly wanging to fancy dress on horseback and sheep shearing races, its a proper Dorset day out, says the show's organiser Rex Fisher   

Set in the picturesque upper reaches of the Frome Valley, the Cattistock Countryside Show is one of West Dorset’s most popular country events. This year’s show, on July 24, also marks its 60th anniversary. Stringing up colourful bunting and erecting its first tent back in 1962, it was a group of West Dorset farmers and community activists that established this annual celebration of the wonderful and sometimes eccentric pleasures of life in deepest Dorset. 

Little stage of a Punch and Judy show at the Cattistock Countryside Show in Dorset

Punch and Judy show - Credit: cattistockshow.co.uk

Some six decades later, the Cattistock Countryside Show still maintains this original ethos hosting a veritable smorgasbord of rural activities ranging from entertaining country pastimes such as wellie wanging, splatting a rat, casting a fly and a skittle alley alongside fire breathing circus performers, Punch and Judy shows, sheep shearing races and fancy dress on horseback. Not forgetting a mad cap assault course with must-win prizes from international clothing retailer Boden. 

There is also the classic fodder of any countryside summer knees-up – pony show, dog show, flower and produce show. With classes for the more serious attendees as well as ‘dog most like its owner’ and ‘spud most like its grower’.  

Child sets up the wooden skittle in an outdoor alley at the Cattistock Countryside Show in Dorset

The skittle alley is a popular attraction at the Cattistock Countryside Show - Credit: cattistockshow.co.uk

The show’s organisers work hard to stay true to its roots of a fun family day out with free tickets for children under 12 and an annual contribution to the Dorset & Somerset Air Ambulance. At 60 this Dorset treasure promises to be more charming and more bonkers than ever before. 

Online ticket price £10, on the gate on the day tickets £15. Find more details and buy your tickets online at cattistockshow.co.uk 

