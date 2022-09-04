What's on in Dorset this September

A light projection Of Sea and Stone by Dan Shorten and Guildhall Live Events at last year's b-side Festival in Portland - Credit: paulbox©

Festivals, walks, talks and theatre feature in this month's line-up of exciting events happening across Dorset

B-side Arts Festival: Running September 8-11 with the theme of Common Lands, local and international artists take festival-goers on an experimental tour around the Isle of Portland, exploring its unique landscape and history. From abseiling down Portland's famous cliffsides to diving into an augmented reality artwork of mythical mermaids, it culminates in The Big Portland Parade where attendees are encouraged to show off their most weird and wonderful outfits. b-side.org.uk

One of the guided meditation sessions in the Healing Zone at last year's Wellbeing by the Lakes Festival - Credit: wellbeingbythelakes.co.uk

Wellbeing by the Lakes: Running from September 8-11, in the beautiful and tranquil surroundings of Sculpture by the Lakes, Dorset's multi-award-winning sculpture park and gardens near Dorchester, this festival has a raft of events to help you feel healthier and happier. There’s plenty to explore, from inspirational speakers on the Riverside Stage, to the Move and Flow area offering the likes of yoga and Qoya. Try immersive sound healing experiences in The Retreat, creative workshops in the Art Tent and all manner of therapies in the Healing Zone including forest bathing, drum circles and floating guided meditations out on the lake. There’s also a lively marketplace to browse, packed with unique stalls and street food. Entry is £17.50 which includes access to the park, the marketplace, the Riverside Stage, and guided meditations. Other classes, treatments and workshops are additionally priced, and bookable separately. Book at wellbeingbythelakes.co.uk

Take a peek inside Clavell Tower during Heritage Open Days - Credit: heritageopendays.org.uk

Heritage Open Days: England’s largest festival of history and culture, Heritage Open Days (HODs) runs from September 9-18. Each year, during HODs places across the country throw open their doors and give people the chance to see hidden places and try new experiences for free. In Dorset this ranges from seeing inside Clavell Tower at Kimmeridge Bay and the grand country house of Kingston Lacy to exploring heritage at Poole’s Upton House and taking a tour of Nothe Fort's nuclear bunker. These are just a few of the thousands of events registered for Heritage Open Days 2022, and some require booking in advance at their website. heritageopendays.org.uk

Distant Drums by Whispered Tales is performed at Arts by the Sea in Christchurch - Credit: Dan Tucker 2021

Arts by the Sea, Christchurch: Be intrigued and delighted at this debut event on September 10. Based across Saxon Square, Druitt Gardens and in pop-up spaces around town, the headline performance is Distant Drums by Whispered Tales about Reggae Sound System culture. Light Art Creatives illuminates the castle ruins, and King Ramps host skateboarding demos and workshops in Two Riversmeet Skate Park. Meanwhile, The High Priestess of Pop and the Disco Druids are seeking out your guilty pop pleasures. artsbythesea.co.uk

Award-winning choreographer Jasmin Vardimon’s Alice is at Lighthouse Poole - Credit: jasminvardimon.com

Tour of Britain comes to Dorset: The UK’s most prestigious cycle race is coming to Dorset for the first time this month. On Saturday September 10, Stage Seven of the 2022 Tour of Britain sets off from West Bay at 11am, running parallel to the Jurassic Coast before passing through Dorchester just after midday, followed by West Lulworth and Corfe Castle. The route then heads inland arriving at Wareham just after 1pm, followed by Milton Abbas and Wimborne Minster, before looping round into the heart of Ferndown town centre, where riders are expected to cross the finishing line just before 3.30pm having clocked up 175.9km. tourofbritain.co.uk/stages/stage-seven

Cyclist's taking part in last year's AJ Bell Tour of Britain - Credit: SWpix.com

Seafeast, The Dorset Seafood Festival: Running over the weekend of September 10 & 11, at the Weymouth peninsula, behind Weymouth Pavilion (DT4 8ED). Enjoy fabulous fresh fish and seafood, and raft of cooking demo from some top notch chefs including James Burger (Butcombe Brewery) and Matt Budden (Schpoons & Forx, Bournemouth) doing a Ready Steady Cook style show. Mitch Tonks (Rockfish) will be joined on the demo stage by Dorset magazine columnist Mark Hix (The Oyster & Fish House). Other chefs cooking up at storm over this fish-filled weekend include Nigel Bloxham from the award-winning Crab House Café, Mike Naidoo of Catch at the Old Fish Market in Weymouth, Harriet Mansell of Robin Wylde in Lyme Regis, and private chef Christian Ørner of SALT Cø. Tickets are limited, please book in advance at dorsetseafood.co.uk (Saturday £10, Sunday £7, children under 16 free).

Chef and food writer Mitch Tonks, founder of Rockfish - Credit: Mitch Tonks/therockfish.co.uk

Literary inspired performances: Wuthering Heights (Sept 14 & 15, Sherling Studio) is a vibrant new adaptation by local theatre group SISATA of Emily Brontë’s elemental masterpiece accompanied by beautifully and haunting live music. Award-winning choreographer Jasmin Vardimon’s Alice is a re-imagining of the book Alice in Wonderland, and is a sensory feast of arresting images, powerful performers and striking kinetic scenery (Sept 17). Book both at lighthousepoole.co.uk

Wuthering Heights adaptation by Dorset-based theatre company SISATA is at Lighthouse Poole - Credit: sisata.co.uk

Purbeck Walks and an Amazon Talk: Purbeck WALX Festival, September 16-18, features 30 themed walks (Literature, History, Geology, Food and Drink) led by experienced guides who know their patch and love to share it.(walx.co.uk/groups/purbeck-walx-festival)

Peixos by Surruga will see 9ft high mechanical fish and underwater creatures weave their way through Weymouth and along the seafront - Credit: Surraga

Dusk Til Dark in Weymouth: An ocean adventure featuring 9ft high illuminated mechanical fish and underwater creatures weave their way through Weymouth and along the seafront on September 23 - 24, as Activate and Inside Out Dorset festival present another Dusk Till Dark spectacle: Peixos by Surruga. Peixos’ is Catalan for fish and Barcelona-based Sarruga has been making street theatre since 1994, and is known for its original giant metal sculptures inspired by nature. This free to attend event is a spellbinding parade inside an eerie underwater world featuring luminescent sea creatures and gigantic bicycle-powered wizardry. Organised in partnership with We Are Weymouth and Weymouth Town Council, this year’s event follows on from the success of 2021 where giant puppet Dundu explored the town as the sun set. weareweymouth.co.uk

In Saving Butterflies and The Amazon, Sir Ghillean Prance (former Director of the Royal Botanical Gardens at Kew) and Prof Philip Howse (one of the UK’s leading lepidopterists) discuss their recent books on the peoples, flora and insects of Amazon followed by a recital of Brazilian guitar music. September 27, 7pm at Dorchester Corn Exchange. Box office 01308 459511

Exhibitions: Pippa Burnard’s carvings and paper sculptures feature in Cabinet of Marvels at Highcliffe Castle (until Sept 29). Alex Lowery paintings and drawings, Akiko Hirai ceramics and Petter Southall furniture is in Picturing at Sladers Yard, West Bay (until Sept 11). Michael Williams, Drawing into Painting is at The Art Stable, Child Okeford (Sept 10 – Oct 1) and Sherborne’s Jerram Gallery has a late Summer Exhibition of work by Caroline Bailey, Emma Dunbar and Jenny Wheatley (Sept 3-21).