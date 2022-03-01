16 things to see and do in Dorset in March

Hairspray & Private Lives: The international musical phenomenon Hairspray makes its debut at Lighthouse Poole. Set in the teen scene of 1960’s Baltimore it stars Brenda Edwards as Motormouth Maybelle and Norman Pace as Wilbur Turnblad (February 28 – March 5). A few weeks later Nigel Havers and Patricia Hodge star as Elyot and Amanda in a new touring adaptation of Noel Coward’s gloriously entertaining drama Private Lives (March 15-19). Box office 01202 280000

Patricia Hodge and Nigel Havers star in Noel Coward's glittering comedy Private Lives at Lighthouse Poole - Credit: ©Tristram Kenton

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Concerts: Together in Harmony with works by Saint-Saëns and Franck (March 9); John Williams featuring film music from Harry Potter, Star Wars and more (March 12); Stirring Sibelius (March 16); Elton John – 50 Years of Your Song(s) a symphonic concert featuring his classic hits (March 26); Back to the Future featuring Strauss and Beethoven (March 30). At Lighthouse Poole 01202 280000 or streamed via bsolive.com

Authentic Croatian Biscuits are baked on stage in Pepper and Honey - Credit: notnowcollective.com

Pepper and Honey: Enjoyed The Great British Bake Off? Then you’ll love this heart-warming show. Croatian born Ana wants to focuses on her new life in the UK but is haunted by the voice of her grandmother - calling for her to stay true to national identity. Live baking is intertwined with a story about making and breaking family traditions. March 4, Nether Compton Village Hall; March 5, Briantspuddle Village Hall artsreach.co.uk

Tim Laycock of The Ridgeway Singers and Band invites you to Tea with William Barnes at The Exchange in Sturminster Newton - Credit: Tony Gill 2017

Tea with William Barnes: Alongside a Dorset cream tea, The Ridgeway Singers and Band, led by Tim Laycock and Phil Humphries, perform folk songs and dances from across the county as well as Vaughan-Williams' setting of William Barnes’ poem, My Orchard in Linden Lea. And members of the William Barnes Society recite pieces from the revered Dorset dialect poet in this wonderful celebration of William Barnes. March 6, The Exchange, Sturminster Newton 01258 475137

Mars comes to Dorchester: Dorchester Corn Exchange is where you will find Luke Jerram’s Mars – a seven-metre diameter installation of the stunningly accurate recreation of our nearest neighbour, accompanied by a specially commissioned surround sound composition, admission is free (March 9 – 15, opening times at dorchesterarts.org.uk). On March 11, An Evening Under Mars, is a magical cabaret of music and marvelling underneath the red planet with a Mars-themed jazz and blues soundtrack provided by the FB Pocket Orchestra. Box office 01305 266926

Luke Jerram's Mars is installed at Dorchester's Corn Exchange - Credit: Bob PItchford

Opera: English Touring Opera bring two great operas to Lighthouse Poole. ETO’s much-praised production of Puccini’s classic story of love and tragedy played out in a Parisian garret La Bohème (March 11) and Rimsky-Korsakov's final – and favourite – opera The Golden Cockerel, a daring satire on the last days of the Romanov empire, as explosive as it is charming (March 12). Box office 01202 280000

Shaftesbury Book Festival: Taking the theme 'Reading the Land' the Shaftesbury Book Festival invites you to share in the passion, experience and insight of an impressive range of authors who are inspired by nature as they explore themes connected to the landscape; the importance of trees and bees; rewilding and so much more. This year’s line-up includes Dave Goulson, Philip Marsden, Christopher Nicholson, Stephen Moss, Brigit Strawbridge-Howard, Mary Colwell, Robin Walter, Ben Hoare and Keggie Carew, venues include The Grosvenor Arms, Shaftesbury Library and Shaftesbury Arts Centre. March 11-13 shaftesburybookfestival.com

Enjoy jazz-inflected klezmer and Balkan music from Moishe's Bagel - Credit: Douglas Robertson

Moishe's Bagel: Hailing from Edinburgh, Moishe’s Bagel combines the energy and passion of Eastern European folk music with the excitement and soul of improvisation. Stunning original compositions meet sublime traditional melodies as this virtuoso band take you on a rip-roaring night of jazz-inflected klezmer and Balkan music. March 12, Sturminster Marshall Memorial Hall; March 13, Cerne Abbas Village Hall artsreach.co.uk

Fairytales for Grown-ups: A performance storytelling double-bill in the evocative surroundings of the Earthhouse - a firelit theatre inside a hill at The Ancient Technology Centre in Cranborne. Michael Harvey’s Uncaged unearths a Breton version of a famous Grimms fairytale, while Nell Phoenix’s Little Red Riding Hood & Other Lost Girls reveals a fairytale world littered with girls who are lost or mislaid, and not all are as innocent as you might imagine. March 26 earthouse.org.uk

Exhibitions: Turning Tides (until March 19) at Lighthouse Poole features work by Iona Goldsmith who uses items found on Dorset’s beaches. Ben Hope, Barbara Richardson, Sarah Spackman and Judith Warren feature at the Jerram Gallery in Sherborne (March 5 – 23) in an exhibition where Still Life is celebrated. Drawn, at Gallery by the Lakes (March 1 –26) explores a range of subjects from jazz musicians to jaguars.











