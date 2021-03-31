Food And Drink Homes and Gardens Lifestyle People Things To Do Travel Subscribe
Great British Life > Things To Do

Bank holiday weekend things to do in Devon

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 5:32 PM March 31, 2021   
Dartmouth Castle viewed across the graveyard of St. Petroc's church (c) Richard Szwejkowski, Flickr

Dartmouth Castle viewed across the graveyard of St. Petroc's church (c) Richard Szwejkowski, Flickr (CC BY 2.0) - Credit: Archant

With lockdown measures easing slightly this week, we have a round-up of places to go and activities to enjoy in Devon this Easter bank holiday weekend. 

Remember to follow government guidelines by staying local and following social distancing protocol to minimise the spread of Coronavirus.

Connect to the Coast 

Devon Life's editor Andy Cooper has picked out 9 of the most beautiful beaches to explore. Or, if you're in the mood for a South Coast Path walk, then pick one of these beautiful 28 walks along the trail.

Indulge in an Easter Picnic

Get your blankets at the ready and pack some scrumptious treats because it's time for a bank holiday picnic. If you're not sure where to go, check out our list of the most loved picnic spots in Devon for a spot of inspiration.

Trek across Dartmoor in the steps of Sherlock Holmes

A local legend inspired the story of The Hound of the Baskervilles, and much of the novel's action took place upon the gorgeous Dartmoor landscape, so why not grab a copy of the famous detective novel and head for a walk across the moorland. Keep your eyes peeled for the footsteps of a gigantic hound or some adorable Dartmoor ponies!

Discover the natural wonder of Blackchurch Rock

This walk along the Hartland Peninsula will take you by one of the most unusual natural rock formations on the British coast. The geological arch has two window-like holes that make it look man-made, yet it was formed by erosion from the waves over many years.  

Spot Blossom at RHS Garden Rosemoor 

Book tickets now to explore the sumptuous blooms of RHS Garden Rosemoor. Before setting off have a read of our blossom spotting guide to find out what delightfully delicate flowers you find.

Read more of the best Devon content:

7 magical bluebell walks in Devon

What makes Clovelly so unique?

Villages in Devon: 10 of the best places to visit

Most Read

  1. 1 Nadiya Hussain explores her favourite food from Yorkshire
  2. 2 Bluebell walks in Suffolk: Beautiful spring woodlands to explore
  3. 3 Bluebell woods in Derbyshire: Top 5 places to go for woodland walks
  1. 4 Bank holiday weekend things to do in Surrey
  2. 5 The best places to view bluebells in Lancashire
  3. 6 5 reasons why the Sussex Spaniel makes a great pet   
  4. 7 The best places to view bluebells in Cheshire
  5. 8 Bluebell walks in Cornwall: 10 of the best places to go
  6. 9 8 of the best places for a bluebell walk in Surrey
  7. 10 Easter egg hunts in Essex for post-lockdown family fun
Devon Life

Don't Miss

Briston’s latest Clubmaster Classic Chronograph watch

Essex Life | Win

Win a Briston Clubmaster Classic watch worth £265

Julian Read

person
Isles of Scilly

Devon Life | Win

Win a holiday for two on the Isles of Scilly

Devon Life

Logo Icon
Essex coastal walks: From Frinton to Walton-on-the-Naze is delightful stretch of coastline

Essex Life

Coastal walks in Essex: 9 of the best

Fred Humphries

person
Devon bluebells (c) @_Danny_@, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Devon Life

7 magical bluebell walks in Devon

Camilla Ellacott

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus