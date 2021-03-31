Bank holiday weekend things to do in Dorset

Published: 3:12 PM March 31, 2021

With lockdown measures easing slightly this week, we have a round-up of places to go and activities to enjoy in Dorset this Easter bank holiday weekend.

Remember to follow government guidelines by staying local and following social distancing protocol to minimise the spread of Coronavirus.

Head out for a Walk

If you're looking to ramble across the countryside or through a picturesque village this bank holiday, we have you covered. Check out our walk around Abbotsbury Castle and Ashley Chase for beautiful coastal and countryside vistas. Or maybe you have an intrepid canine who would love one of our favourite dog walks in Dorset.

Explore the new Sculpture by the Lakes exhibition

Unsure what to do this weekend, why not check out the new exhibition FORM at Sculpture by the Lakes. See works by over 30 sculptors, including Simon Gudgeon, Gill Parker and David Williams-Ellis. The exhibition is running from April 1st to May 16th. Book your tickets now.

Get Gardening

Since the first lockdown, Gardens have become even more of a sanctuary than before. It's a place to relax in and to cultivate. Growing plants is therapeutic and a hobby where you have a modicum of control over the outcome. This weekend why not turn your little patch of paradise into a hedgehog haven or perhaps a refuge for hardworking bees.

A bee hotel can help the tiny insects thrive in your garden. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Find the perfect picnic spot

As the travel consensus is still 'stay local', many of the hottest tourist spots will still be relatively quiet this bank holiday. So if you're looking for a picnic with a view, then check out our 7 best picnic spots around Dorset for your perfect local picnic.

Discover more about the Jurassic Coast

Whether you head outdoors for a spot of rock pooling, fossil hunting, beachside walking, or you sit back at home and watch Ammonite, the new film about Dorset's pioneering palaeontologist Mary Anning now is the time to learn more about this fascinating coastline.

