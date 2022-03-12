Things to do in Dorset, April 2022

Three little girls are doing an easter egg hunt in a field of daffodils. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Easter treats, egg hunts and concerts, shows for kids, art exhibitions, a fabulous film festival and Dorset beach cleans are in this month's line-up

12 EASTER EVENTS

Easter Trails: Four National Trust properties in Dorset have Easter trails – on Brownsea Island, in the grounds of Kingston Lacy and the sand dunes of Studland - all with a nature-based theme, while at Corfe Castle you help a forgetful dragon find her treasure (April 9 –24). The Easter Bunny has also been hiding eggs at Durlston Country Park (April 8 –24) and on Swanage Pier (April 9- 24). Meanwhile Farmer Palmers invite you to meet its lambs and chicks before an Easter egg hunt (April 9 –24).

Choral Concert: The New Elizabethan Singers and The Broadoak Choir perform two choral works by local composers. Requiem by Matthew Coleridge is inspired by the arrival of a child and the beauty of the Dorset countryside, while the cantata Three Trees by Chris Reynolds is a mystical, moving meditation on crucifixion and redemption. April 9, St Mary’s Church, Bridport, 7pm/April 10, St Bartholomew’s Church, Crewkerne, 3.30pm. thenewelizabethansingers.org.uk

The Poole Passion is back at St Peter's Church in Parkstone - Credit: poolepassion.com

The Poole Passion Play: The dramatic presentation of the arrest, trial and crucifixion of Jesus Christ, is set to return to St Peter's Church in Parkstone. Footsteps, written by local actor, director and playwright, Anne Ballaam, is set in the present-day Jerusalem where a group of tourists gradually become immersed in events of the last three days of Jesus' life as they took place 2000 years ago. Curtain up at 7pm, April 5 – 9. poolepassion.com/play/

Music for Easter: Dorset-based vocal ensemble Canzonetta perform Sacred Music for Palm Sunday at St John the Baptist in Bere Regis followed by tea and cake (April 10, 3pm). Bach’s St Matthew Passion is performed by the Bournemouth Symphony Chorus at Lighthouse Poole (April 10/ lighthousepoole.co.uk). On Good Friday (April 15) there’s a free performance of Faure's Requiem at St Peter's Dorchester at 6pm.

Exhibition on Screen: Easter in Art: This beautifully crafted film explores the Easter story as depicted in art, from the time of the early Christians to the present day and was shot on location in Jerusalem, United States and Europe. Lighthouse Poole, 5.30pm. lighthousepoole.co.uk

OTHER EVENTS HAPPENING ACROSS DORSET IN APRIL

Presenter and film soundtrack fan Edith Bowman has curated Bridport's From Page to Screen Film Festival this year - Credit: Edith Bowman/ From Page to Screen

From Page to Screen Festival: Bridport’s film festival is back with an eclectic programme of over 20 adaptations being screened from April 27 – May 1. Curator Edith Bowman is bringing her passion for film soundtrack to her classic selection from each decade of cinema, from the 1927 Hitchcock masterpiece The Lodger (with live piano score) to eighties gem Paris Texas with its unforgettable score by Ry Cooder. There are special events and speakers throughout the festival including a Q&A with Mark Hix after Boiling Point. The festival will also screen some of the best current examples of adaptation including a preview screening of The Drover's Wife. bridport-arts.com/about-from-page-to-screen/

King Kong 1933 film will be screened at From Page to Screen in Bridport - Credit: From Page to Screen

Great Dorset Beach Clean 2022: If you love your Dorset beaches then this is a brilliant event to get involved in. Taking place over the week of April 2 – 10, coinciding with the first weekend of the Easter school holiday, there are 16 beach cleans, hosted by local organisations and community groups, from Lyme Regis to Christchurch. Check out Facebook @LitterFreeDorset and Twitter - @LitterFreeDrst to find a Dorset beach clean near you.

FORM 2022: The multi-award-winning Sculpture by the Lakes (SBTL) near Dorchester is currently hosting one of the UK’s largest sculpture exhibitions. FORM 2022, which runs until May 29, features more than 200 sculptures from some of the world’s most renowned sculptors. These include life-sized sculptures of horses in driftwood and bronze by the late sculptor Heather Jansch; Ed Elliott’s large scale figurative pieces; kinetic sculptures by Simon Gudgeon, owner of SBTL; and Carl Longworth’s impressive 2.5m bronze barn owl. sculpturebythelakes.co.uk

Carl Longworth bronze barn owl at FORM 2022 - Credit: Sculpture by the Lakes



Two Strictly Shows: Both on April 7 at Lighthouse Poole, which will you choose? Known for his explosive routines on Strictly Come Dancing, Johannes Radebe’s debut tour Freedom takes you from elegant ballroom to scorching South African rhythms. Craig Revel Horwood: The All Balls and Glitter Tour is his debut solo tour, journeying from Australia to Strictly via West End shows and the music that has been the soundtrack to his career. lighthousepoole.co.uk

Great for kids...Children’s television megastar Justin Fletcher is heading out on the road with his all-singing, all-dancing show Justin Live - The Big Tour! (April 3, 11am & 2.30pm). Izzy wizzy, let’s get busy for Sooty’s Magic Show (April 20, 11am & 2.30pm). Gangsta Granny (April 27 – May 1) the award-winning West End production of this amazing story by David Walliams comes to Lighthouse Poole. Book all these at lighthousepoole.co.uk

Gangsta Granny by David Walliams is at Lighhouse Poole

Exhibitions: Andrew Halliday’s bold, colourful landscapes feature in The Enveloping Canopy (Red House Museum, Christchurch until April 24). Now and Then features drawings and paintings by William Wright, whose work takes inspiration from his domestic and studio life (The Art Stable Child Okeford until April 16). Irina Song’s vibrant paintings of the local coast and countryside feature in The Light of Dorset (Sou’Sou’West Gallery, Symondsbury, April 4 –24). Together Again features work by the Bournemouth Bay Art Group (The Gallery Upstairs, Upton Country Park April 14-25).

In Conversation with... Maggie the Seaside Baker: Meet Dorset’s first ever Great British Bake Off contestant at this special Horatio's Garden event at Cranborne Garden Centre. Maggie Richardson, our new Dorset magazine columnist, shares behind-the-scenes insight from her time on the hit TV Show followed by a buffet lunch with cupcakes baked by Maggie. Then stroll round Cranborne Manor Garden used as a location for the Netflix film, Rebecca. April 28, limited tickets available. horatiosgarden.org.uk/fundraising-categories/south-west/

Talk on Dorset Buttons: Anna Mcdowell, Dorset Button maker and textile artist, reveals the rise and fall of this local cottage industry and what is happening now to help keep this heritage craft vibrant, including an upcoming event at the Museum of East Dorset to celebrate 400 years of the Dorset Button industry. Anna's collection of original Dorset Buttons will also be on display. Museum of East Dorset, Wimborne, April 28. museumofeastdorset.co.uk