Like to do a crossword? Fill in the grin in your magazine and enter online! - Credit: Archant

If you enjoy completing our prize crossword in Norfolk Magazine and would like to be in with a chance of winning our prize - but don't want to cut up your copy, you can click

Fill out my online form

here and enter

You could be in with a chance of winning a super hamper from The Norfolk Deli, courtesy of our sponsors Norfolk Hideaways.

Good luck!





Norfolk Hideaways sponsors the crossword - Credit: Neil Longdin - Iceni Imaging