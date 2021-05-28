5 of the best Escape Rooms in Hampshire

Published: 11:58 AM May 28, 2021 Updated: 12:02 PM May 28, 2021

Gather your friends and get ready to crack clues at Hampshire's best Escape Rooms - Credit: JackF/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Problem solvers and super sleuths get ready to test your skills in these exciting Escape Room experiences in Hampshire.

Exciting Escapes

Southhampton, Basingstoke and Portsmouth

With three different locations to choose from and an exciting new roster of escape games, Exciting Escapes has lots to offer, including the option to have a "paired" room experience where you can go head to head with your friends rather than completing the mission alongside them.

Choose spy adventures or murder investigations, each with a unique historical or sci-fi theme. Book your visit here.

Elusion Escape Rooms

68 Commercial Rd, Southampton SO15 1GD

or 125 High St, Southampton SO14 2AA

If you fancy an escape room that sits somewhere between Oceans 11 and Indiana Jones, then Pandora Heist is the game for you. Gather a team of 2-8 and attempt to break into an antiquity professors house and steal a valuable ancient artefact.

Other adventures at Elusion include Cursed Waters, a mission to save a friend who has disappeared in a set of subterranean caverns and two horror-based games that are not for the faint of heart! Book your visit here.

Genius Escapes

The Central Precinct, 2, Winchester Rd, Chandler's Ford, Southampton SO53 2GA

2 - 6 players can try to beat the clock on Genius Escapes' Nuclear Nightmare escape room experience, so gather your team and get ready to crack codes and solve puzzles in 60 minutes to avert a nuclear crisis. Book your visit here.

Houdini's Escape Room Experience

19 Onslow Rd, Southampton SO14 0JD

Choose from 5 different escape room adventures with options from Escape from Alcatraz to Extinct (escape from Jurassic Island) and two new Wizard themed escapes too. Book your visit here.

Other World Escapes

239 - 241 Commercial Rd, Portsmouth PO1 4BJ

or 22 East St, Southampton SO14 3HG

Inventive and exciting themes such as The Pub and The Chip Shop rooms keep luring back escape game enthusiasts to Other World Escapes.

They also have unique online escape rooms if you're feeling a little apprehensive about getting back out into the world, such as a young Sherlock Holmes adventure and a spy challenge where you have to track down a rogue agent within Mi5. Book your visit or your online challenge here.

Read more of the best things to do in Hampshire this summer:

Vineyard tours & wine tasting in Hampshire

7 ways to enjoy Hampshire's rivers

10 of the best places to eat and drink on the Hampshire coast