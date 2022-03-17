The ever-popular Essex Writers' House in Southend is back for April 2022

By Ros Green

April sees the return of the ever-popular Essex Writers’ House in Southend. A collaboration between Essex Book Festival and multi-arts organisation Metal, it was created to inspire writers of all levels in Essex

Imagine sitting at a beautiful desk made out of an old glazed wooden door, perched at the top of a four-storey Grade II listed Georgian building that peers out over the mercurial Thames Estuary. That long-gestated first novel finally taking shape in front of you, as the tug of your everyday life gently slips over the horizon like one of those giant container ships destined for Tilbury Docks.

Where are you? You are sitting at one of the sought-after writers’ hot desks in the pop-up Essex Writers’ House, which is based at Chalkwell Hall in Southend-on-Sea. Rather, that could be you this April.

One of the writers' hot desks, overlooking the Thames Estuary - Credit: Metal Southend

Multi-arts organisation Metal and Essex Book Festival’s magical annual writing collaboration literally ‘pops up’ at Chalkwell Hall (Metal’s base-camp) to support new and emerging writers living in Essex and beyond.

Normally, Essex Writers’ House takes place as part of the Essex Book Festival’s main programme of events (June 1 to 30). Not so this year. A decision has been made to put some space between the two to make sure nobody misses out on any of the creative fun taking place across Essex this year.

Andrea Cunningham, director of Metal’s Southend operations says, ‘For the month of April 2022, Chalkwell Hall becomes Essex Writers’ House, hosting a popular programme delivered as part of the annual Essex Book Festival. Across the month, we look forward to delivering a range of in-person and online events, workshops and sharings for writers across the county. Anybody interested in writing can take part, including beginners, established authors, book-lovers, families and storytellers of all forms.’

Now into its fifth year and firmly here to stay, Ros Green, director of Essex Book Festival, explains how the Writers’ House came into being in the first place. After all, it’s not exactly the ‘norm’ for the average book or literary festival. ‘It all began with a conversation between Essex writers Syd Moore, author of the Essex Witch Museum, and Essex Book Festival patron and author of The Essex Serpent, Sarah Perry, the then Metal CEO Colette Bailey, and myself.

‘The gist of the conversation was a shared desire to create a dedicated space for Essex writers to develop their writing and also to provide a place where writers (and readers) could gather to talk about writing. It didn’t take us long – definitely less than an hour – to realise that the place we were sitting in, Chalkwell Hall, was the perfect place to get cracking with the idea. The rest is history.’

Writing with a view - Credit: Essex Book Festival

The idea has snow-balled. It’s easy to see why. What writer doesn’t long for a space to share ideas and inspiration with others, have the opportunity to connect with international writers from as far afield as Indonesia, Estonia and Australia, while also savouring the delights of their own pop-up writing desk for the day overlooking the Estuary?

The 2022 programme

So, what’s on the menu for this year? Andrea explains, ‘Throughout April 2022, the Writers’ House will present a hive of activity on every floor of Chalkwell Hall, focussing on supporting writers of all ages, genres and career levels. Writers will be encouraged to network, learn new skills, engage in international programmes and with diverse writers and to find new inspiration for their own writing via a busy programme of writing workshops, guest talks, evening events and live performances.

‘Being anchored to Chalkwell Hall, the events, partnerships and workshops offer views across the Thames Estuary from the attic studio, which houses our writers’ hot desks, through to the beautiful surrounding grounds of Chalkwell Park.’

The programme is still having the final touches put to it, but things are already shaping up very nicely for April. The evening programme will include two unmissable events: The Big Book Club and Show & Tell, a Social for writers and illustrators. Workshop hosts will include local archivist Elliott Gibbons, who will helping emerging writers in Rewrite the Archive, while screenwriter Maria Solecki will be offering sessions for all ages to develop specific writing skills. Catherine Coe, founder of mentorship programme All Stories, will be taking up residence to host mentoring opportunities for young people interested in writing and publishing.

Writers are encouraged to share ideas - Credit: Essex Book Festival

As for the weekends, there will be a fabulous range of live performances from Essex theatre makers Mia Jerome and Blown Fuse. Not forgetting the huge range of Easter drop-in events for families, including interactive geocache tours, digital art journeys and a listening bench, alongside the popular Young Writers’ Retreat, hosted by Jacqson Deigo Story Emporium. Meanwhile, the ever-popular writers’ hot desks will be available for local people to book for free for the day in the attic studio. Get in quick for those!

Get involved

All events (many of which are free to attend or take part in) will be bookable via metalculture.com, and on Eventbrite. Essex Writers’ House invites audience members to attend live events, as well as practising writers who would like to join classes or take up space to write from Chalkwell Hall.