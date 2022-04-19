After two years of Covid restrictions, Essex Young Farmers Show is finally back with a bang this month

Essex Young Farmers organisation has been around since 1943, supporting young people from ages 16 to 26 in agriculture and the countryside to learn new skills. The highlight in the organisation’s calendar is the Essex Young Farmers Show, which will return after a two-year hiatus at Boyton Hall in Roxwell, CM1 4LT, on Sunday 22 May.

Essex Young Farmers enjoy a good party, making friends, raising money for charity and hosting competitions – so the event promises to be a must-visit. ‘We can’t wait to open the gates and welcome you all to our annual show,’ says Tilly Worsick, show press secretary. ‘The show this year is sponsored by Adcock Agri Limited, an agricultural services company based in Chelmsford. All funds raised will be donated to the Essex Young Farmers Charity, so our community can continue to grow and thrive.’

Essex Young Farmers Show is back for 2022 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

But what can you expect on the day? ‘There will be a wide variety of stalls and areas, meaning there’s something for everyone,’ Tilly explains. ‘We will have an I-spy trail for the younger ones and lots of shopping for those who want some new home décor or fancy picking up some beautiful homemade gifts for family and friends.’

Make sure to check out the two displays that will be taking place in the main ring. The Flyin Ryan Motorcycle stunt show will be showing off their tummy-turning tricks with fire and obstacles, while the Atkinson Action Horses team boast jaw-dropping acrobatic tricks and Cossack riders.

After all this, your stomach will probably be rumbling. Then, it’s time to hit the food stalls, which will be brimming with a wide selection of homemade sweet and savoury snacks, from sausages and cheeses to brownies and pastries. ‘These are always best washed down with a good old beer or something a little stronger,’ Tilly says. ‘It’s about time we can gorge on food and drink with family and friends again, on what we hope will be a gloriously sunny day.’

Tilly adds, ‘Remember, you don’t have to be a farmer to be a young farmer!’





Everything you need to know about Essex Young Farmers Show 2022

Where? Boyton Hall, Roxwell, CM1 4LT

When? Sunday 22 May, 2022

Tickets: £17 adults, £12 concessions, under-16s free. Early bird prices available on the website.

Contact: office@essexyfc.co.uk or 01245 360 442

essexyoungfarmers.com





