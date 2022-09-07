Everything you need to know about Somerset Art Weeks 2022

Somerset Art Weeks (SAW) promises to be a triumphant return of current regional and contemporary artistic expression, with more than 100 venues and 300 artists across the county hosting group exhibitions and curated shows, as well as events from Somerset Art Works artists and members. It is also an important showcase for SAW-supported projects as well as special commissions from invited professional artists.

Alternating with the biennial Open Studios event, this year’s event enables artists to create group exhibitions and events with many venues responding to the theme. Somerset is a haven and in many ways has provided refuge for artists during the pandemic, yet despite challenges, creativity flourishes with the peace of rural Somerset allowing space and stimulation for new ideas away from the pressure of city life.

There are many unique venues chosen for these specially-curated exhibitions and events, which complement the best of the visual arts here in the county and show the work, as well as the venues, in a new light. Art Weeks is always a fantastic opportunity for arts audiences and visitors to Somerset to venture to new places and make surprising discoveries in familiar locations and the less well-known, as well as being a great way to support local heritage and culture.

At the heart of the county, Glastonbury Abbey and Somerset Rural Life Museum will host shows by renowned artists which particularly emphasise the history of different events and heritage here in Somerset. Glastonbury Abbey will be an intriguing and exciting venue, with the theme of dissolution and evolution exploring the transformation of English society under Henry VIII, and the impact on Glastonbury’s fortunes. Somerset Rural Life Museum’s 14th-century Abbey Barn will be lit up by Jacky Oliver’s commissioned large-scale kinetic sculpture. It considers the different ways in which horses have been fundamental to the agricultural heritage of our beautiful county.

Other venues will be showing a whole host of inspiring art, surrounded by the unique and diverse landscapes of Somerset. Dove Studios, a long-standing participant in Somerset Art Weeks, reinvents sanctuary and alchemy, combining media to create a contemplative exhibition.

Poet Katrina Naomi and eco-writer Sara Hudston respond to Alfoxton Park's natural heritage as the birthplace of English Romanticism, which also relates to the theme of sanctuary but considering its historical element.

In Shepton Mallet, Fiona Campbell and Gill Sakakini create an immersive, collaborative installation of hangings, celebrating diversity. Shepton’s communities gather stories and journeys using recycled/found materials, with a fusion of contemporary and ancient practices.

Jane Mowat takes the sanctuary of Muchelney Church as a haven during floods with an installation of embroidery that also floods, from the font and down the church nave, sewn with images of native plants, reminding us of the beauty of our local environment.

Other churches featuring in this year’s event are many, including a stunning installation by Leah Hislop at Kingweston Church. Leah is one of several artists receiving a bursary award this year to develop and present new work, with an origami and papermaking sculpture constructed from handmade, individually folded origami building blocks. In St John’s Church in Highbridge, Sami Green curates an extravaganza with a stunning installation featuring hundreds of butterflies, as well as poetry. Weekends see the venue transform into a stage for theatre, performances, and music.

Communities such as Cheddar host a hub of venues this year, featuring work by individuals and small groups, and many of the county's familiar arts spaces are taking part too. East Quay in Watchet is a brand-new cultural venue including contemporary galleries, print studio, maker and artist studios, paper mill, geology lab, restaurant, and accommodation pods.

Bridgwater Arts Centre hosts an exhibition by selected Chandos Society of Artists members responding to the Art Weeks theme. Nearby, Somerset Film shows two exhibitions, one by artist in residence Anne Farley and the other features textile and photographic work created by young artists from schools in Bridgwater, inspired by the theme of belonging and supported by Jan Ollis and Richard Tomlinson. This exhibition is the culmination of a well-being project supported by Public Health Somerset.

Black Swan Arts in Frome features work by two more bursary award winners, Sian Cann and Sarah Rogers, working in photography and ceramics. There are also two exhibitions as ACE Arts in Somerton with Jenni Dutton presenting Absurd Sewn Selfies, a collection of mixed media explorations into identity, ageing, disguise and power. Also on site, Joanna Briar and Jill Davies curate My Space My Sanctuary, an installation of mixed media postcards from community engagement projects, with workshops run in conjunction with Somerset Library Service.

There’s a full event programme for Somerset Art Weeks this year, with talks, walks and workshops focusing on making art, well-being and a return to nature. Each weekend will be Family Friendly, with arts activities for families of all shapes and sizes, encouraging us all to ‘have a go’ and providing other ways to engage.

Artist Liz Gregory will run a special mindful walking and art workshop in the Blackdown Hills, in conjunction with Somerset Wildlife Trust. Helen Barff works with the notion of safe spaces and will lead a special walk and talk during Art Weeks looking at the ideas behind her work, which she will be presenting at Close Ltd and also at Taunton Brewhouse.

Nearby at Hestercombe House and Gardens, filmmaker Suki Chan will also be talking about her recent work. Many other venues will host activities and more details will appear in the Art Weeks Guide and on the Somerset Art Works website nearer the time.

The Somerset Art Weeks Guide is back for 2022 and will be available from August, so visitors can see what’s on, who is taking part and can start planning their visits, along with the SAW website and App to follow. It’s a welcome return to a full Art Weeks event, so get the dates in your diary now! The event runs from September 24 until October 9.

For more information and updates, take a look at the Somerset Art Works website or contact Art Weeks Coordinator Paul Newman artweeks@somersetartworks.org.uk