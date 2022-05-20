Six ways to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Kent

All sorts of activities will be taking place to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen's record-breaking 70-year reign - to find one nearest you, see here Meanwhile, here are just some of the ways in which we can celebrate:

1 Enjoy Music & talks at Canterbury Cathedral

Enjoy music and more at Canterbury Cathedral - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In addition to services celebrating Her Majesty's record-breaking reign, Canterbury Cathedral also plays host to events including a Platinum Prom with The Central Band of the Royal British Legion on Saturday May 28. Expect patriotic favourites as well as a selection of modern classics! Book online to guarantee your place. Tickets will also be available on the door. Tickets £21.50, Children (under 12) £11.50. There's a talk, too, From Princess to Queen, at which you can hear how the childhood experiences of Elizabeth influenced her role as Queen, wife, and mother once she was crowned .May 31, tickets £9.21 Friends of Canterbury Cathedral, £11.37 non-members





2 Hop on board an iconic train

Fun at KESR - Credit: KESR

The Kent & East Sussex Railway (K&ESR) is getting ready to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, with a four-day extravaganza (June 2-5) of everything British. From Tenterden, there are children's activities on offer from activity sheets to face-painting, traditional food to tuck into at the station's tearoom (think fish & chips and a Sunday roast) plus entertainment from Morris Dancing troupe Fiddle Sticks. All this along with trips aboard one of Britain's iconic form of transport, including a newly restored steam legend, the iconic Victorian Terrier locomotive 70 ‘Poplar'. With so much on offer, all that remains is to don your best Royal-themed fancy dress or red, white and blue outfit, grab a Union Jack flag and join the party on the K&ESR kesr.org.uk

3 Pay a visit to a patriotic pub

Shepherd Neame's Celebration Ale has proved a winner - Credit: Shepherd Neame's

Shepherd Neame made at time of writing have sold out of its specially brewed Celebration Ale, but rest assured its pubs across the county and beyond will be celebrating the jubilee in a variety of other ways. The Alma, Painters Forstal, near Faversham, for instance will have three days of Jubilee-related fun, from live music to nostalgic footage and traditional family fun, including an egg and spoon race. On Sunday, June 5 the Big Jubilee Lunch will be held alongside the pub, with traditional games, a crown competition and fancy dress. almafaversham.co.uk

4 Tuck into a delicious celebratory tea

There'll be Jubilee Teas to enjoy throughout the county - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Look out for Jubilee treats, with Port Lympne Hotel & Reserve just one of our local venues offering that that most quintessential of British traditions: a commemorative, indulgent afternoon tea. Visitors can experience this decadent treat in the historic surroundings of Port Lympne mansion, enjoying a delectable special menu curated by the hotel’s talented pastry chef. Priced at £40 per person and £45 per person with safari, with both prices including reserve access, so you can spot the wildlife before tucking into scones, cream and jam.

5 Enjoy a Platinum Picnic at Rochester Castle Gardens

Enjoy a picnic with Rochester Castle as your backdrop - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Grab a picnic and head for Rochester, where communal viewing is on offer on a special large screen. Watch while stars from film, television and stage tell the story some of the most significant cultural moments from the Queen's reign and see the Queen’s Birthday Parade, service of thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral and Platinum Jubilee Pageant, surrounded by friends and family, with Rochester's very own castle as a backdrop.



6 See a Beacon being lit

Beacons will be lit to celebrate the Queen's record-breaking 70-year reign - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Medway Platinum Jubilee Beacon Lighting - Thursday, 2 June

The Platinum Jubilee Beacons is the first national event of the celebration weekend, taking place on the Thursday June 2 at 9.45pm. It will see thousands of communities, charities and different groups throughout the UK and beyond come together to light beacons at exactly the same time. Find one nearest to you here, and if you're in the Medway area, for instance, you can see them at:

• Riverside Country Park, Rainham

• Great Lines Heritage Park, Gillingham

• Victoria Gardens, Chatham

• Broomhill Park, Strood

• Kingshill Recreation Ground, Hoo

