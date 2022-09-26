What's on in Dorset, October 2022

Events in Dorset this month includes the arrival of the Flying Scotsman steam engine at Swanage Railway, a medieval fair in Sherborne, fascinating talks, opera and theatre, spooky half term treats and pumpkin picking across the county, and a Pirate Festival in Weymouth.

The Pack Monday Fair: The name of this former medieval street fair in Sherborne is possibly derived from the men who worked on the Abbey packing up their tools following its construction. These days they add the weekend before, October 13-17. Throughout Cheap Street, Half Moon Street and Digby Road are stalls, craft markets and street food and Terrace Playing Field has a funfair. packmondayfair.com

National Garden Scheme Openings: Knitson Old Farmhouse at Corfe Castle (Oct 5 & 12 /1-4pm) is a mature cottage garden with herbaceous borders, climbers and shrubs for year-round colour. Edmondsham House at Edmondsham (Oct 5,12,19 & 26/2-5pm) features wide herbaceous borders planted for seasonal colour. Frankham Farm, Ryme Intrinseca (Oct 16/12 -5pm) is renowned for its unusual tree species and their gorgeous autumn colours. ngs.org.uk

Tango Calor: This trio have performed at tango dances and festivals all over the UK and collaborated with orchestras staging concerts of the music of Astor Piazzolla. Expect an evening of wonderful songs and stories from sensational Latin vocalist Indira Roman, bandoneon master Mirek Salmon, and Dutch jazz pianist Daan Temmink. Starts at 7.30pm. October 14, Milborne St Andrew Village Hall; October 15 Buckland Newton Village Hall; October 16, Langton Matravers Village Hall. Book at artsreach.co.uk

Tango Calor the hottest tango trio in town gets feet tapping in Dorset this month - Credit: tangocalor.com

Dorset Music Unboxed: The Ridgeway Singers and Band, led by Tim Laycock and Phil Humphries, have been collaborating with the Dorset History Centre to bring to life old music hidden in its archives. The concerts include songs by William Knapp, a notable 18th century composer who lived in Wareham and Poole and catchy country dance tunes gathered by Benjamin Rose, a farmer and alehouse keeper in Okeford Fitzpaine. October 6, Dorford Centre, Dorchester; October 8, Lady St Mary Church, Wareham; October 13, St James' Church, Poole. Book at ridgewaysingersandband.org

Talks: An Evening with Lucy Worsley, the Queen of History delves into the life of the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie (October 5/Lighthouse Poole). Retour De Ned, ITV’s Tour de France commentator Ned Boulting reveals the challenges of the famous bike race (October 11/Lighthouse Poole). Conservationist Derek Gow discusses Bringing Back the Beaver and its pals at Slader Yard, West Bay (October 20/01308 459511), and Dr Susan Greaney discusses Neolithic Dorchester at Dorset Museum (October 13/dorsetmuseum.org)

Lucy Worsley explores the life of the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie - Credit: lucyworsley.com

Thesps on Bikes: The bicycle-powered Shakespearean troupe The HandleBards reprise their hit production of Shakespeare’s classic comedy Twelfth Night (October 6 – 7). Meanwhile, Le Navet Bete condense Dumas’ classic The Three Musketeers into two hours of non-stop comedy gold featuring baguettes and BMX bikes on stage (October 7-8, includes Saturday matinee). Both at Lighthouse Poole 01202 280000

Opera & Operetta: Mozart’s The Magic Flute is performed by Opera Anywhere at Dorchester Corn Exchange (October 9/01305 266926). English Touring Opera bring two rarely performed operas by Handel to Lighthouse Poole. Ottone - about a king, his bride and a pirate (October 14) and Tamerlano - a contest between an emperor and his captive sultan (October 15). This is followed by Bournemouth Gilbert and Sullivan Productions performance of The Pirates of Penzance (October 20 –22). Box office 01202 280000

Weymouth Pirate Festival: We Are Weymouth (BID), in association with Celtic rock band The Dolmen, has announced the return of pirates to Weymouth this October with a free to attend Weymouth Pirate Fest 2022! This family-focused festival will take place from 11am on October 15 with activities throughout Weymouth Town Centre until 11pm. It will begin with a colourful Pirate Parade of pirates, drummers, rogues, and all, and throughout the day there will be live music, re-enactments and general pirate shenanigans! Alongside the entertainment there will be a Pirate Bazaar, where a selection of suitably attired traders will be selling their wares. weareweymouth.co.uk

Dr Elizabeth Lowry's book The Chosen uses part of the portrait of Emma Hardy (nee Gifford) which is in Dorset Museum - Credit: Mark North/ Dorset Museum 2022

Dorchester Literary Festival: Running from October 15-22, this year's line-up of authors has plenty to entertain including Justine Picardie, Keith Brymer Jones, Helen Rappaport, Natasha Solomons, Ray Mears, Monty Halls, Robert Harris , Max Hastings and Damien Lewis. Elizabeth Lowry, who features in the October edition of the magazine talking about Thomas and Emma Hardy, will be talking about her new novel The Chosen at Dorset County Museum. And bestselling crime writer and historian Minette Waters will be sharing her Desert Island Books. Meanwhile Dorset magazine's editor will be interviewing the 'Dogfather' Graeme Hall (Perfectly Imperfect Puppy)about his canine training adventures. Book at dorchesterliteraryfestival.com

Meet the Flying Scotsman: The record-breaking 'Flying Scotsman' – the most famous steam locomotive in the world – is set to visit the award-winning Swanage Railway during October. Owned by the National Railway Museum in York, the 97-tonne A3 class locomotive - completed in 1923 by the London and North Eastern Railway (L.N.E.R.) - will be steaming along the popular Purbeck heritage line from October 19 to November 6. swanagerailway.co.uk

Exhibitions: In Our Hands at Lyme Regis Museum features Caroline Ireland’s colourful watercolours and pastels (until Oct 23). Flight at Gallery by the Lakes showcases avian art works (until Oct 29). Coast Lines at Sladers Yard, West Bay features paintings, drawings and prints by Martyn Brewster (until Nov 12). Bridport artists Mandy Selhurst and Ruta Crafter exhibit at Sou'-Sou'-West Arts Gallery, Symondsbury (Oct 3-16) followed by Time and Light: Dorset Independent Photographers (Oct 22 – Nov 6).

Autumn Colours Special Weekend: The Capability Brown designed landscape and gardens of Sherborne Castle celebrate their autumn colours over the weekend of October 22-23, when there is reduced price entry to the gardens. . For more information on opening times go to sherbornecastle.com

Newly unveiled bust of Alan Turing in the grounds of Sherborne School, where the Bletchley Park codebreaker was a pupil - Credit: Andy Carver

Take a peak into Sherborne School: From October 24-28, Sherborne School briefly opens its doors to allow the public to explore some of its historic buildings with the School Archivist, including the 18th century Shell House. Events are free of charge but places are limited so book in advance. sherborne.org/news-and-events/open-sherborne-2022

Sheila Hancock talks about her latest book Old Rage at BridLit this November - Credit: Neil Spence Copyright 2022

Book now for Bridport Literary Festival: Tickets are selling fast for the Bridport Literary Festival (November 6-12) with PJ Harvey (Orlam) and Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall (Good Comfort) talks already sold out. Other speakers include Dame Sheila Hancock on her gloriously irreverent memoir Old Rage, and Hugh Bonneville (Playing Under the Piano – From Downton to Darkest Peru) in conversation with Downton's creator Julian Fellowes. There’s award-winning novelists Maggie O’Farrell and Kit de Waal, environmental activist George Monbiot, and veteran broadcaster Melvyn Bragg. Also in the line-up are Manni and Reuben Coe (Brother, do you love me?) and Nikki May (Wahala), who we featured in the September edition, and Joanna Quinn (in next month’s edition) talking about her debut novel set in Dorset, The Whalebone Theatre. Book at bridlit.com

Downton Abbey's Lord Grantham Hugh Bonneville is in conversation with Downton Abbey's creator Julian Fellowes at Bridport Literary Festival - Credit: Little, Brown Book Group

Half Term Fun & Spooky Treats

The Amazing Bubbleman: From square bubbles, bubbles inside bubbles, fog-filled bubbles, giant bubbles, bubble volcanoes, tornadoes and trampolines to people inside bubbles, Louis Pearl has been thrilling audiences around the world with the art, magic, science and fun of bubbles. In this afternoon show at Lighthouse Poole on October 28, Louis explores the breath-taking dynamics of bubbles great and small, combining comedy and artistry with audience participation and enough spellbinding bubble tricks to keep everyone mesmerised. Box office 01202 280000

The Amazing Bubble Man defying science and gravity at Lighthouse Poole - Credit: MIRI STEBIVKA

Theatre treats for youngsters: Based on the new picture book I Spy With My Little Eye by Steven Lee (How the Koala Learnt To Hug) this interactive musical celebrates everything great about being a kid (October 23). The Midnight Mission is a family-friendly spoof horror comedy inspired by Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (October 25). Or let your hair down in a brand-new singing and dancing comedy adaptation of Rapunzel (October 29). All at Lighthouse Poole 01202 280000

Tudor Week at Athelhampton House: Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and smells of Elizabethan Dorset at this living history event for all the family. It’s 1580, Sir Nicholas Martyn is master of Athelhampton House, he lives here with his four daughters and his mother, along with numerous servants and domestics. Athelhampton's living historians take on the characters of the 16th-century household celebrating this year's harvest. Take part in Tudor cooking, period dances and games and building a Corn Queen. October 24 – 28. Book at athelhampton.com

Thumbelina - the smallest girl in the world shares her story - Credit: Andi Sapey

Thumbelina: Join Norwich Puppet Theatre for an enchanting retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s tale of a girl no bigger than a thumb. Thumbelina’s encounters with a frog, mouse, mole, and swallow are played gently amongst gardening tools, leading her to the kingdom of flowers. An excellent introduction to the magic of theatre for children aged 2+ and their families. October 24, 2pm at Hinton Martell Village Hall; October 25, 11am at Powerstock Hut. Book at artsreach.co.uk

Halloween Spooktacular: Dorset’s Made to Measure Productions brings a new Hallowe’en show for all the family with bags of audience participation as you join three intrepid young explorers on the Halloween adventure of a lifetime at Blackdown Castle where there are lot of things that go bump in the night! Jam-packed with toe-tapping Halloween Hits and glow-in-the-dark puppetry, this is spooktacular entertainment at its ghoulish best. October 25 at 1pm. Tivoili Theatre, Wimborne 01202 885566

The Selfish Giant is on the prowl around Dorset - Credit: PAUL BLAKEMORE

The Selfish Giant: Grinter the giant lives alone in her huge cold house, surrounded by snowy gardens enclosed by high, frost-covered walls. One day, the children in the world outside – tired of playing on hard grey roads and rooftops – find a chink in the giant’s wall. A magical musical show of captivating storytelling and puppetry from Tessa Bide and Soap Soup Theatre. October 26, 3.30pm at Cerne Abbas Village Hall; October 27, 2.30pm at Alderholt Village Hall. Book at artsreach.co.uk

Museum by Torchlight: Dress up in ghoulish costume and bring your torch for an after dark experience in the galleries of the Museum of East Dorset in Wimborne. Find out about the witches’ marks on the wall and why there is a mummified cat. Make some creepy crafts, handle some real skulls and bones and hear spooky stories in the museum kitchens. join our cook in the museum kitchen to hear some spooky stories. October 29, 6-7.30pm. Booking advised museumofeastdorset.co.uk

The Miller Four: Alice, Justin, Quenton and Kelly in their pumpkin patch at the family farm in Dorset - Credit: RichardBudd.co.uk

Pick your own Pumpkins: Over the last few years several Dorset farmers have created very successful pick-your-own pumpkin patches growing pumpkins great and small and open throughout October. The cover stars of our October 2021 Dorset magazine were the Miller family, founders of Dorset Country Pumpkins at Longclose Farm (dorsetcountrypumpkins.co.uk). There’s also Bincombe Bumps Pumpkins near Dorchester (find on Facebook); Lenctenbury Farm, Corfe Castle (purbeckfood.co.uk); Sopley Farm, Christchurch and Cat and Fiddle Farm, Hinton (dantanners.co.uk); and Farmer Palmers near Poole (farmerpalmers.co.uk) . Check with the venue about opening times and if booking is required.