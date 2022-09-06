What's on In Norfolk in September

Our guide to some of the best things to do in Norfolk this month

HERITAGE OPEN DAYS

Heritage Open Days open the doors to some of our most spectacular history, for free, across the county from September 9-18.

Highlights include a recreation of Queen Elizabeth I’s journey through Norfolk in 1578. Putting on a Progress retraces her steps through Costessey, Wymondham, Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Thetford.

Today’s Queen Elizabeth is also represented. Pictures of the Queen as a child are part of an exhibition put together by Norfolk Girlguiding at its archive centre on the Patteson Lodge Estate, Great Hautbois Road, Coltishall,

Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II) knotting at Frogmore, near Windsor - Credit: Guide Association

The display shows the Princess Elizabeth enjoying adventures as a Girl Guide and Sea Ranger, and in uniform with her little sister Princess Margaret, as well as revealing the badges the young princess was awarded. It is open for Heritage Open Days, 10am-4pm, September 10, 11, 17 and 18.

Full details of hundreds of events across the county at norfolkheritageopendays.co.uk

THE GREAT OUTDOORS

OPEN GARDENS

Enjoy beautiful gardens and help charities at gardens open for the National Garden Scheme (NGS) this month.

The garden at 33 Waldemar Avenue, Helledson, near Norwich, is exotic and tropical, open on September 4. High House at Shipdham, near Dereham, boasts a plantsman’s garden, with traditional rose and shrub borders and an orchard, and Holme Hale Hall, near Swaffham, has a walled kitchen garden designed by Arne Maynard. Both open for NGS on Sunday September 11. ngs.org.uk

The gardens at Holme Hale Hall will be open in aid of the National Garden Scheme charities - Credit: Supplied by the National Garden Scheme

CHURCH CYCLE RIDE

Norfolk Churches Trust bike ride and walk is a chance to take a sponsored cycle or walk through beautiful Norfolk countryside on September 10, stopping off at as many churches and chapels as you can – and raising money for the Trust or your nominated church or chapel.

DINOSAURS AND MAMMOTHS

It’s the last chance to see decorated dinosaurs and Steppe Mammoths stomping around Norfolk. The family friendly trail ends on September 10 and the T.rex and mammoth sculptures will be auctioned at Norwich Cathedral in aid of East Anglian charity Break on September 28.

STARRY NIGHT

Enjoy an autumn equinox star party at Kelling Heath Holiday Park, near Holt on September 20-27. It is an official ‘dark sky discovery site’ with the Milky Way visible to the naked eye on a clear night. The Autumn Equinox Star Party, will be followed by another starry stay for astronomers on November 24-28.

FESTIVALS

WILDLIFE

Cley Calling Festival at Cley Marshes celebrates Norfolk’s watery wonderlands with walks, talks, art and craft and look at how conservationists care for the county’s wetlands from September 15 to 18.

The Norfolk Wildlife Trust festival includes guided walks with naturalists, an introduction to impressionist photography, the chance to find mini-beasts in the ponds, pools and channels around the reserve, and craft sessions for people of all ages and skill levels. A free art exhibition by North Norfolk painter and textile artist Celia Ward runs from September 7 to October 5.

Cley Calling Festival, Our Watery World, runs from September 15 to 18 - Credit: Andi Sapey

Little Tern by Celia Ward at the Norfolk Wildlife Trust's Cley Visitor Centre - Credit: Celia Ward

BOWLS

More than 1,700 bowlers will compete in the UK’s biggest outdoor bowls festival on the open-air Britannia Bowling Greens in Great Yarmouth.

The four-week Great Yarmouth Festival of Bowls runs until September 23. Free to watch with tournaments for men, women, mixed and youth teams and individuals.

Great Yarmouth Festival of Bowls - Credit: Brian Grint

HORSES

The Eastern Festival at Great Yarmouth Racecourse from September 15-17 is a highlight of the town’s horse racing calendar.

COUNTRY

The Sandringham Game and Country Fair on September 10 and 11 brings a weekend of country sports and pursuits, displays, workshops, crafts, food and entertainment to the royal estate. Falconry, horse boarding, scurry driving, gun dog displays and shire horse logging are all promised.

MUSIC

Some of the UK's biggest pop and bass artists including AJ Tracey and Sean Paul play at Sundown, September 2-4, at the Norfolk Showground – plus quirky art installations and fairground rides.

FOOD AND DRINK

The North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival takes over the walled gardens at Holkham, September 3-4. See experts at work in the cookery theatre and enjoy live music, plus food and drink stalls selling the pick of local produce and children’s activities.

FARM FUN

Wayland Agricultural Show in Watton on September 4 is one of the oldest one-day agricultural shows in the country. Enjoy main ring displays, livestock competitions, gardening and cookery displays and competitions, a dog show, vintage vehicles and tractors, a shopping village, food hall and fun for all the family.

FOOD AND MUSIC

The Foodies Festival at Earlham Park, Norwich, from September 9-11 includes music from Liberty X and S Club All Stars, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Scouting for Girls and food and chat from local food favourites including Richard Bainbridge of Benedicts and Galton Blackiston of Morston Hall. There is also an interactive kids’ cookery theatre, stalls and street food.

The North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival is returning to Holkham Hall in September this year - Credit: North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival

STREET ART

The Out There Festival in Great Yarmouth from September 16-18 is the region’s largest free festival of street arts an international celebration of circus and street arts on the seafront, in St Georges Park and around the town centre.

CRIME

The Noirwich Crime Writing Festival from September 8-10 features Fast Show comedian and novelist Charlie Higson, author of the bestselling Young Bond books and horror series The Enemy, for younger readers, who will be talking about his first adult crime novel for 25 years. Some of the freshest new voices in crime fiction will be introduced by thriller author Lee Child; two graduates of the University of East Anglia’s creative writing programme, will talk about writing an attention-grabbing debut and their big break; and Soviet-Ukrainian novelist and artist Yelena Moskovich will deliver the 2022 Noirwich Lecture, It’s Terrible to be Terrible and Still Want Love.

RAILWAY

Steam Back to the 1940s with the North Norfolk Railway’s wartime weekend in Sheringham, Holt and other stops along the line from September 17-18.

The North Norfolk Railway held its 1940s weekend. Photo: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

POETRY

The King’s Lynn Poetry Festival over the weekend of September 30 to October 1 features poets from around the country at the Town Hall and includes a tribute to Norfolk poet Anthony Thwaite, who died earlier this year, with contributions from Wendy Cope, Fleur Adcock and Blake Morrison.

THEATRE

NORWICH THEATRE

With scenery inspired by the paintings of Les Miserables author Victor Hugo and magnificent songs including I Dreamed a Dream, Bring Him Home and One Day More, the spectacular show continues at Norwich Theatre Royal until September 24.

Les Miserables - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

Other shows include the chance to see Midge Ure on September 26, and Graham Norton on September 27.

All-male drag ballet troupe Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo perform spoofs of, and loving homages to, classical ballet at the Theatre Royal, Norwich, September 30 to October 1.

JAY RAYNER

Award winning restaurant critic and Masterchef judge Jay Rayner talks about our fascination with final meals and tells the stories of the dishes he would choose in My Last Supper at the Halls, Norwich, on September 1.

NORWICH PLAYHOUSE

An Evening of Jazz and Cabaret is a night of fun, frivolity and fundraising for Breast Cancer Now and Keeping Abreast on September 11.

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical sees a new musical comedy is created from scratch at each performance with audience suggestions transformed on the spot into all-singing, all-dancing productions on September 17.

Lilies on the Land on September 24 is a funny and moving piece of theatre based on letters from and interviews with Land Girls from the Women's Land Army of World War II.

SET IN CROMER, STAGED IN NORWICH

After a sell-out run in London, Time and Tide is coming home. The play, at the Theatre Royal’s Stage Two, is set in a café on the end of Cromer Pier and described by Norwich Theatre as ‘an LGBT comic drama about a Norfolk community struggling with change,’ Stephen Fry is a fan, saying: “So moving, funny, truthful and compelling. Beautifully performed by a wonderful cast of four superb actors’

Time and Tide - Credit: supplied by Norwich Theatre

THRILLER TOUR

Psychological thriller The Last Motel raises issues about the climate crisis in a plot involves a poultry farm worker intent on armed robbery and a vicar held hostage. See it at Wells Maltings on September 20, The Garage, Norwich, on September 28, and Diss Corn Hall on September 29.

OUTDOOR THEATRE

Mousehold Heath is the stage for Rebel Rabble, a large-scale, immersive promenade performance inspired by Kett’s Rebellion, staged by Norwich-based Limbik Theatre and Norwich Theatre on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from September 16 to October 2.

An audience of 30 will be guided through the landscape via headphones. Along the route actors and a community cast re-enact the events of 1549.

ONE WOMAN, MANY VOICES

Celebrate the voices of Norfolk with one-woman show Voices of Norfolk: the tide comes somehow across. The show by Norwich-based The Whiting’s on the Wall is performed by Katie-anna Whiting who toured the county to collect life-affirming stories from older people and retells them using recordings, puppetry and theatre. The script is made up of the words of people from Old Buckenham, Great Yarmouth, Wells-next-the-sea, South Creake and Holt. See it at: The Garage, Norwich on September 7, Southwold Theatre on September 14, Westacre Theatre on September 15, Old Buckenham Village Hall on September 17, St George’s Theatre, Great Yarmouth on September 20, Sheringham Little Theatre on September 21, The Maltings, Wells-Next-the-Sea, on September 22, Sedgford Village Hall on September 23 and Aylsham Town Hall, on September 24.

OUTDOOR CINEMA

See outdoor cinema, with Adventure Cinema at Sprowston Manor on September 16, 17 and 18 with Dirty Dancing on Friday, Mamma Mia on Saturday and The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Sunday.