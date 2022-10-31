What's on in Sussex in November 2022

Our guide to the best events in and around Sussex

Stage



November 1

Dr Richard Shepherd: Unnatural Causes

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

Throughout many TV detective series the forensic pathologist - usually looking a bit dishevelled and sporting a bow tie - has become a staple character. Dr Richard Shepherd, star of CBS Reality’s The Truth About My Murder and veteran of 23,000 autopsies, shares what really happens in those overlit clinical rooms.

Also at The Hawth, Crawley, November 4.

7.30pm, £27. eastbournetheatres.co.uk



November 2

Not About Heroes

The Hawth Studio, Crawley

Not About Heroes - Credit: supplied

A pair of the so-called Great War’s finest poets Wilfred Owen and Siegfried Sassoon inspired each other after meeting in a military psychiatric hospital. Stephen MacDonald’s two-hander Not About Heroes tells their story through their letters and poetry.

7.45pm, £17.50/£15.50. parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/The-Hawth

November 10

Adam Kay: This is Going to Hurt... More

Brighton Centre

The junior doctor turned stand-up, and writer of the Sunday Times bestseller This is Going To Hurt, returns to the stage following the TV adaptation of his 2.5 million-selling book. Expect to hear more hair-raising stories from his latest collection Undoctored: The Story of a Medic Who Ran Out of Patients.

Doors 6.30pm, from £28.15. brightoncentre.co.uk

November 10-12

The Rocky Horror Show

White Rock Theatre, Hastings

The film became a midnight movie classic, but Richard O’Brien’s rock ‘n’ roll stage musical started it all. Directed by Christopher Luscombe, this touring version features all the hits, from The Time Warp to Sweet Transvestite, as two all-American kids caught in a storm stumble upon the freaky experiments going on at Dr Frank N. Furter’s remote country mansion.

Thurs 7.30pm, Fri/Sat 5pm and 8pm, from £27. whiterocktheatre.org.uk

November 15-19

An Inspector Calls

Theatre Royal Brighton

An Inspector Calls - Credit: Mark Douet

Director Stephen Daldry’s Tony and Olivier-Award-winning take on JB Priestley’s classic thriller returns, 30 years on from its stage debut. Written at the end of World War II, Priestley’s real-time drama sees Inspector Goole interrupt a dinner party with news of a girl’s gruesome suicide. But what does her death have to do with the middle-class Birling family?

7.45pm, 2.30pm matinees Wed, Thurs and Sat, from £13. atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton

November 15-19

Jersey Boys

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

The rags-to-riches story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons’ ascent up the charts is soundtracked by hit songs including Walk Like A Man, Big Girls Don’t Cry and Sherry in this Olivier Award-winning jukebox musical.

7.30pm, 2.30pm matinees Thurs and Sat, from £26.50. eastbournetheatres.co.uk

November 18

Sara Pascoe: Success Story

De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

Comedian, writer, actor and Great British Sewing Bee host Sara Pascoe decided she wanted to be famous at the age of 14. This new show follows her path to fame, from auditioning for Barrymore to ruining Hugh Grant’s birthday.

Also at The Hawth, Crawley on December 1.

7.30pm, from £16. dlwp.com



November 21-26

The Lavender Hill Mob

Theatre Royal Brighton

Lavender Hill Mob - Credit: supplied

Unassuming bank clerk Henry Holland has hit upon a foolproof plan to steal a van of gold bullion, in this stage adaptation of the classic Ealing comedy. Taking the lead roles are Miles Jupp and Justin Edwards.

7.45pm, 2.30pm matinees on Thurs and Sat, from £13. atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton



November 22-27

Six

Chichester Festival Theatre

Six - Credit: supplied



Henry VIII’s six wives tell their stories of heartbreak and decapitations to a pop music soundtrack in the Tony Award-winning Edinburgh Fringe hit, penned by former Cambridge University students Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.

8pm Tues to Thurs, 6pm and 8.30pm Fri/Sat, 2pm Sun, from £10. cft.org.uk

November 29

Aljaž and Janette: A Christmas to Remember

Brighton Dome Concert Hall

Strictly stars Aljaž and Janette perform to classic Christmas songs ranging from the Golden Age of Hollywood to Phil Spector and Mariah Carey.

7.30pm, from £38. brightondome.org



November 29-December 2

Othello

Connaught Theatre, Worthing

Othello - Credit: supplied

Critically acclaimed Frantic Assembly - creators of the stage version of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time - are behind this physically bruising take on the Shakespeare classic. The tale of jealousy, paranoia, sex and murder is transposed to a brutal 21st-century setting.

7.30pm, 2.30pm Wed and Thurs, from £12.50. wtm.uk



November 29-December 3

Mrs Warren’s Profession

Chichester Festival Theatre

Mother and daughter Caroline and Rose Quentin star in Mrs Warren's profession - Credit: supplied

Real-life mother and daughter pairing Caroline and Rose Quentin star in George Bernard Shaw’s witty and once-banned play about a matriarch who has funded her child’s education through the world’s oldest profession.

7.30pm, 2.30pm matinees Wed, Thurs and Sat, from £10. cft.org.uk

Music

November 4

Cat Power

De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

In a real coup for Bexhill, cult singer-songwriter Chan Marshall comes to the De La Warr in support of her new self-produced album Covers. Look out for another legend on November 7 with the Velvet Underground co-founder and pioneering songwriter John Cale.

Doors 7pm, from £28.50. dlwp.com

November 5

London Philharmonic Orchestra

Brighton Dome Concert Hall

A night of Brahms and Bruch under the baton of Alpesh Chauhan, with special guest Randall Goosby featuring on Bruch’s First Violin Concerto.

7.30pm, from £16. brightondome.org

November 6

Shirley Collins

De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

Since returning to live performance in 2014 - after a 32-year lay-off due to losing her voice - Hastings-born and Lewes-based folk icon Shirley Collins has released two critically acclaimed albums and penned her memoirs. This will be a rare chance to hear music from her latest album Heart’s Ease, which was released just as lockdown hit, backed by her Lodestar Band.

Doors 6pm, from £22. dlwp.com

November 14

Kaiser Chiefs

Brighton Centre

With support from The Fratellis and The Sherlocks, expect a night of Britpop-inspired guitar rock from the Mercury-nominated, triple Brit Award-winning band led by former The Voice coach Ricky Wilson.

Doors 6.30pm, from £28.50. brightoncentre.co.uk

November 17

Lightning Seeds

Chalk, Brighton

A rare intimate Brighton show from Ian Broudie’s million-selling band, as they release their new album See You In The Stars. Broudie has enjoyed a 33-year career as a performer and producer, including topping the charts with Three Lions co-penned with comedians Frank Skinner and David Baddiel. Get down early for support from Badly Drawn Boy.

Doors 6.30pm, £32.50. chalkvenue.com/live/lightning-seeds

November 17

Show of Hands

Worthing Assembly Hall

Folk supergroup duo Show of Hands is reuniting with singer Miranda Sykes for their first tour in five years. Expect a mix of classics and new songs penned during the dark days of lockdown.

Also at De La Warr Pavilion on November 26

7.30pm, from £18. wtm.uk

November 19

Baduizm - The 25th Anniversary

ACCA, Brighton

Musicians who have previously backed Celeste, Ezra Collective, Greentea Peng, Jungle, Ibibio Sound Machine and Levitation Orchestra, celebrate the silver anniversary of Erykah Badu’s career-making debut album, with vocals by rising stars Ava Joseph and Akin Soul.

8pm, £15/£9. attenboroughcentre.com

November 20

Kris Drever

Komedia Studio, Brighton

Multiple BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winning Scottish singer-songwriter Kris Drever, of the acclaimed trio Lau, performs music from his fifth solo album Where the World is Thin.

7.30pm, £18. komedia.co.uk/brighton

November 23

Christmas with Aled Jones and Russell Watson

Brighton Dome Concert Hall

Get into the festive spirit as the pair reunite for a brand-new Christmas album. Aled is already inextricably linked to the season with his secular Snowman favourite Walking in the Air, but for this, their third album, the duo have looked both to traditional carols and festive favourites.

7.30pm, from £35.50. brightondome.org

November 25-28

Habib Koité

Shoreham, Hastings and Chichester

Habib Koite - Credit: supplied

Fresh from a US tour, Malian guitarist Habib Koité plays a trio of Sussex shows, including an appearance at Hastings’ Afrikaba Festival. Feted by the likes of Bonnie Raitt, Jackson Browne and Jenny Lewis, Koité’s latest album Kharifa features an appearance by Toumani Diabaté on kora.

Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham (25), 8pm, from £19, ropetacklecentre.co.uk

Sussex Hall, White Rock, Hastings (26), 4pm, £35.62, afrikaba.co.uk

Chidham and Hambrook Village Hall, Chichester (28), doors 7.30pm, £19.25, wegottickets.com/event/545801

November 26

Squeeze

Brighton Centre

Something of a homecoming show for Firle-based co-frontman Chris Difford, Food for Thought is a trawl through the band’s impressive back catalogue in support of the Trussell Trust, with fans encouraged to bring donations of food and cash. Get in early to catch legendary punk poet Dr John Cooper Clarke.

Doors 6.30pm, from £42.50. brightoncentre.co.uk

November 27

Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra: Winter Concert

Worthing Assembly Hall

Cellist Leo Popplewell joins the WPO for Dvorak’s Cello Concerto, accompanied by Nielsen’s Second Symphony and Schumann’s Manfred Overture.

3pm, from £3. wtm.uk

Out and about

November 6

City Books present Robert Harris

Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham

His calling card was an alternative history of the Nazis winning World War II. Robert Harris has since explored Ancient Rome as well as contemporary Britain. In his latest book, Act of Oblivion, he turns his attention to the Restoration, as two colonels flee the country for their part in the execution of King Charles I. As well as introducing his new book, Robert will be giving a Q&A and signing copies.

4pm, £10. ropetacklecentre.co.uk



November 6

RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run

Madeira Drive, Brighton

Veteran car run - Credit: supplied

This year’s bone-rattling jaunt from Hyde Park to the coast is celebrating the 120th anniversary of Selwyn Francis Edge winning the Gordon Bennett Cup from Paris to Innsbruck. It was a landmark victory over the then-dominant French, which also saw the birth of British Racing Green. This year’s tour will see Edge’s victorious Napier joined by its two remaining sister cars, having previously made the run together in 2013. At the end of the run all the cars will line-up along the seafront for spectators to get a closer look.

Noon to 6pm, free. veterancarrun.com



November 9

In conversation - Bethan Roberts

Brighton Museum & Art Gallery

As the film of her book My Policeman hits the big screen, author Bethan Roberts talks about how Brighton Museum helped provide its inspiration to David Sheppeard of Marlborough Productions.

7pm, from £15. brightonmuseums.org.uk/brighton-museum-art-gallery

November 11-20

CineCity 2022

Across Brighton

The 20th anniversary edition of the Brighton Film Festival mixes exclusive preview screenings and treasures from the archive with cinema-connected exhibitions and talks. Already announced is Keyboard Fantasies: The Beverly-Glenn Copeland Story (Nov 18, ACCA) about the rediscovery of a transgender septuagenarian musical genius.

Various times and prices, cine-city.co.uk

November 19-January 3

Christmas at the Royal Pavilion

Royal Pavilion and Garden

King George IV’s pleasure palace gets a seasonal makeover - complete with the ever-popular festive mice family trail.

10am-4.30pm, annual pass from £17/£10.50. brightonmuseums.org.uk/visit/royal-pavilion-garden



November 24 - January 1

Glow Wild

Wakehurst

This year’s light trail features a brand-new route and 11 bespoke light installations, from bioluminescent plants in the Black Pond by Malgorzata Lisiecka to creative partner Same Sky’s magical aviary and sunset-kissed clouds over the woodland paths. Plus the UK’s tallest living Christmas tree will be illuminated by 1,800 energy-saving bulbs.

4.30pm - 8pm, from £14/£11. kew.org/glowwild

Exhibitions

Until March 12

Making Waves, Caragh Thuring and Penny McCarthy

Hastings Contemporary

Hastings Contemporary: Making Waves Chantal Joffe - Credit: Stephen White

To mark the seafront art gallery’s 10th anniversary, Hastings Contemporary is hosting three new shows. Making Waves is a survey of the past decade - a selection of 10 artworks from 10 alumini, including Chantal Joffe, Rose Wylie, Maggi Hambling and Sir Quentin Blake. Paintings, drawings and monotypes feature in Caragh Thuring’s first UK exhibition in six years, exploring where the natural world and the manmade collide. And in Cloud Falls in Love with Mortal, Hastings Contemporary celebrates the graphite drawings of hometown artist Penny McCarthy, whose work is inspired by the clouds, water, dust and light of Hastings.

Wed to Sun and bank holidays 11am-5pm, from £8/£7, Hastings residents £4. hastingscontemporary.org

Until November 27

Vanessa Daws - At Home In The Water

Fabrica, Brighton

Dublin artist Vanessa Daws has been inspired by the story of Mercedes Gleitze, the Brightonian first Englishwoman to swim the Channel. At Home in the Water is part of Vanessa’s three-year art project Swimming a Long Way Together, which celebrates Mercedes’ endurance swims in Ireland, Northern Ireland and England. In each location she visits, Vanessa connects with local swimming groups and artists - in Brighton she’s worked with musician Ruth Clinton to create a new film installation giving an insight into the experience of long-distance swimming.

Wed to Sun, noon to 6pm, free. fabrica.org.uk

November 12 - April 23

Sussex Landscape: Chalk, Wood and Water

Pallant House Gallery, Chichester

Vaness Bell - The Pond at Charleston - Credit: Pallant House

The rolling hills and chalk cliffs of Sussex have inspired artists from Turner to Hastings’ own Edward Burra. This exhibition brings together some of their greatest images of Sussex’s landscape, alongside works by William Nicholson, Charleston artists Vanessa Bell and Duncan Grant, Ivon Hitchens, Eric Ravilious and contemporary artists.

Tues to Sat 10am-5pm, Sun/bank holidays 11am-5pm, £12.50/under-18s free. pallant.org.uk

November 26

Ryoichi Kurokawa and Myriam Bleau

ACCA, Brighton

Thermal imaging and 3D data combine in Japanese artist, musician and filmmaker Ryoichi Kurokawa’s subassemblies, which explores the links between nature and manmade structures. Opening the show is Canadian composer, digital artist and performer Myriam Bleau whose Unsculpt similarly explores the urban and natural scenes created by humans and machines.

8pm, £14/£8. attenboroughcentre.com