Things to see and do in Tunbridge Wells, Kent



Once a leisure resort frequented by aristocracy, Kent’s only spa town is one of our favourites. With great places to eat and drink, and a focus on families and culture, let’s take a look around





Known for its Georgian architecture, its foodie scene and an array of attractions ranging from the Spa Valley Heritage Railway to Dunorlan Park’s popular boating lake, Royal Tunbridge Wells is a great place for a day out. Right on the Sussex border and surrounded by countryside, it’s a place that mixes the best of country life with everything you could need in a big town.



Only formed in the 17th century, Tunbridge Wells’ somewhat confusing naming was a result of a natural spring being found not far from the ancient town of Tonbridge. Big news in those days, a small settlement was built up around it and steadily grew into the separate community we see today. Literally built as a playground for the wealthy, it’s long been considered a well-to-do town with a reputation for being a bit stuffy – something it’s successfully shaking off. In fact, Tunbridge Wells is a fun and family-friendly place to visit, with plenty to see and do.

Things to do

1 Explore The Pantiles

Thanks to the Chalybeate Spring discovered here, the first settlement in Tunbridge Wells was around the area we now know as The Pantiles. With inns and gambling dens popping up around it, it was the first street in what would become a town. Initially, visitors flocked to the bath house, where they could soak up the health-giving properties of the iron-rich waters, but it’s become less about the spring over the years, and more about the scenic promenade itself. The historic heart of this town, the pedestrian colonnade is now bursting with restaurants, bars, pubs and boutiques – with a real focus on outdoor café culture. Live music in the summer, along with regular markets, food and drink festivals, and Christmas events, make it just as relevant today as it was in the 1700s.



2 Play in a park

As it was developed relatively recently, a lot of thought was put into the design of this town. With much of it laid out by architects like Decimus Burton, who often designed developments around a shared green space, public parks were a high priority. Creating a fashionable country town, planners made use of places like Tunbridge Wells Common, Calverley Grounds, The Grove and Grosvenor & Hilbert Park to give everyone access to the great outdoors. Joined by Dunorlan Park, once the private grounds of an imposing home but now a huge park, it all means you’re never far from somewhere to grab some fresh air in Tunbridge Wells. There are excellent dog walks to be had on the Common and at Dunorlan, while Grosvenor & Hilbert has one of the best children’s play areas around.

3 Experience The Amelia

The new library at the Amelia Scott, with its impressive barrel-vaulted ceiling - Credit: The Amelia Scott



There’s something new in Tunbridge Wells. After years of planning and delays in building, the new cultural hub – with the town library, adult education centre, museum and tourist information centre all under one roof – has finally opened. Right in the town centre, it was a monumental effort to bridge the gap between the old museum and the former adult education centre, both listed buildings, with the new architect-design giant atrium. The result is the Amelia Scott Building, known as The Amelia. Named after a local social reformer and suffragette, it’s now fully operational and comes highly recommended. Once you’ve perused the art gallery and museum exhibitions, stop in at the Fine Grind café for a cup of coffee and a sandwich in the courtyard.

4 Attend an event

Christmas skating in Calverley Park is an annual highlight - Credit: Copyright @2017 David Bartholomew. All rights reserved.



Culture vultures are unlikely to get bored in this town, with two theatres (Trinity Arts Centre and the more mainstream Assembly Hall Theatre) and The Forum, an award-winning live music venue. Plus there are all sorts of fun events throughout the year. The summer sees the Local & Live Music Festival in Calverley Grounds and there’s an alternative music festival called Unfest held across the town earlier in the year, along with the biannual Tunbridge Wells Puppetry Festival and the multi-cultural Tunbridge Wells Mela. In recent years, celebrity chefs and big-name music acts have been descending upon the town for Tom Kerridge’s Pub In The Park festival in July, and every Christmas sees Calverley Grounds transformed into a winter wonderland, with ice skating, mulled wine and seasonal stalls.

Eating out

Unusually, this town is spread out across two areas, separated by the steep Mount Pleasant Road. The older part, known as ‘the village’, is at the bottom of the hill, with the station, the old High Street and The Pantiles, while the newer top end includes the shopping precinct, Royal Victoria Place shopping centre, the Assembly Hall Theatre and the more bohemian Camden Road quarter.

A foodie town with great places to eat at either end, the choices are pretty much limitless. Try pubs like Frampton’s, Sankey’s and The Duke of York, and restaurants like Hattusa, Kiko, The Lyle, Kai’s Kitchen, The Old Fishmarket and The Warren. Cafés abound too, with Casa da Claudia, Juliet’s and Fine Grind among our favourites. New faces on the scene include Roddy Burger, The Hidden Well and Kumquat Café, while the highly-anticipated new restaurant by celebrity chef Atul Kochhar, Riwaz, was still yet to launch on The Pantiles at the time of writing. And as you may expect, fine dining is also big business around here – try Tallow, Thackeray’s, The Ivy, The Beacon and Hotel du Vin.

Living here

If your visit has you thinking of moving here, you’re not alone. Appealing to commuters thanks to its quick, 45-minute train ride into London, and with good schools and amenities attracting young families, it’s got one of the healthiest property markets in the county. One of our more expensive areas, you can expect prices to start at around £170,000 for a one-bedroom flat, with two-bed terraced houses priced from £300,000, and three-bed semis from around £390,000. At the top end of the market, you’ll see properties right up £5million currently.