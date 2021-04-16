Published: 6:00 PM April 16, 2021

Late-night cinema under the stars - Storyhouse’s Moonlight Flicks is back with a bang this summer with promises of the largest and longest open-air season of cinema to date. Open on the late May bank holiday weekend (May 29 - and hosted by Chester Cathedral’s Dean’s Field, Claremont Farm on the Wirral and Snugburys Ice Cream at Park Farm, Nantwich – there will be almost 70 separate screenings until September, with the films starting as the sun sets. Line-up genres so far include family, cult, comedy and blockbuster favourites. Storyhouse members can book now, with general bookings open on May 4. moonlightflicks.co.uk

Join Percy the Park Keepers and his animal friends at Tatton Park this year. - Credit: Percy the Park Keeper

Celebrate the seasons with Percy the Park Keeper - Join Percy at Tatton Park to celebrate the changing seasons. Inspired by Nick Butterworth’s book The Secret Path, the adventures start with a trail in the 50-acre gardens (open until June 13). Can you help Percy with his garden jobs and follow the secret paths to track down his animal friends? Throughout the year, the plan is to explore the seasons at the farm, in the parkland and back into the gardens in time for Christmas. Nick says: ‘Tatton Park is a wonderful home from home for Percy the Park Keeper and his animal friends. To breathe the fresh air and sample the natural delights of this special place is good for the soul. And with Percy there, there’ll be lots of family fun to be had too.’ tattonpark.org.uk

Face your fears on one of two levels of this brand-new course. - Credit: Carden Park

Dizzying heights - Explore the Cheshire countryside from above at Carden Park Hotel’s brand-new Aerial Trek, Vertigo, at Carden. The high ropes adventure course – which promises to get your pulse racing – offers two levels of white-knuckle adventure for all abilities, with each course complete with 10 mid-air obstacles to conquer and lasting about two hours. If you’re brave enough to choose the longer and more difficult level two course, you’ll be left with the option of either a 10 metre launch onto a giant stunt pillow or a return to the ground via a dual 210 metre zip line. Wherever your adrenaline takes you, you’re certain to experience views never seen before. Opening on May 17, when the estate fully reopens. cardenpark.co.uk

The impudence of youth - Credit: Chester Zoo

Meet Albert, the baby giraffe - Showing off recent new arrivals in the shape of the rare Rothschild’s giraffe, Albert, and Nia Nia the rare baby okapi, there is plenty to see and do at Chester Zoo with 128 acres of zoological gardens to explore, and a whopping 35,000 animals. Open for bookings now, you’ll have to be quick as dates are selling out! chesterzoo.org

BeWILDerwood Cheshire has opened its doors to rave reviews. - Credit: BeWILDerwood

Go wild at BeWILDerwood - Five-star reviews have been rolling in since the grand opening of Whitchurch’s huge woodland of family fun and outdoor adventure BeWILDerwood, with happy adventurers branding it ‘a fantastic day out’. From storytelling and craft-making to running wild in mazes, tree houses, slippery slopey slides and wobbly wire zip lines, there’s oodles of fun for all the family. cheshire.bewilderwood.co.uk

Wander through the bluebells at Combermere Abbey. - Credit: Combermere Abbey

Walk amongst the bluebells - Combermere Abbey’s bluebell walk may have been paused last year due to the pandemic, but it’s back this April for a new five-week stint and is promising to be “bigger and better than ever before”. For the first time ever, the woodland walk will be open for morning or afternoon sessions on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays until May 23 – and there’s the possibility to extend it. Owner Sarah Callander Becket says: ‘What a wonderful escape from the past 12 months to come and enjoy the blossoms and bluebells that are just magical this time of year.’ combermereabbey.co.uk

