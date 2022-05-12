Five things to do this summer in Cheshire

Martin Kemp will be delivering the best of the 80s at Tatton Park Pop Up Festival in August - Credit: TPOPF

Five fun things to do in Cheshire and Manchester this summer

Trooping the corgis

50 life-size corgis will be painted by local artists and community groups and placed around Altrincham throughout June - Credit: Altrincham BID

As part of the celebrations for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Altrincham has created a unique and entertaining trail of corgis. Not real ones, of course, but 50 life-sized corgi sculptures to create a special art event.

Trooping the Corgis is a joint project between Altrincham BID and Inch Arts and will run throughout June, when visitors to the town can see the corgis displayed in shops and businesses, before they are auctioned off to support public arts projects in the community.

25 of the corgis will be decorated by specially selected inspirational artists, including Britain’s best loved punk poet Dr John Cooper Clarke, Russ Meehan (aka Qubek), best known for his Mancunian Bees murals, and textile and fibre artist Alice Kettle. The remaining 25 will be decorated by community groups and local schools.

Jo Cushing from Inch Arts explained: ‘We have been absolutely thrilled by the response from artists to this project. There will also be corgis decorated by Altrincham’s Michelle Taube, Liv Alice and Ron Coleman. We’re delighted as well to include creative contributions from within Altrincham’s businesses including Sew Creative, Moss Studio-Store and This Mortal Coil.’

Guides for finding each of the corgis are available from pick-up points around Altrincham.

1 – 29 June, visitaltrincham.com

Shakespeare in the Park

A Midsummer's Night Dream, as you have never seen it before - Credit: Time & Again Theatre Company

Pack a picnic, pull up a chair, and prepare to encounter runaway lovers, feuding fairies, magic, mayhem, and mistaken identities. This version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, from Time & Again Theatre Company, will take you back to the 1980s. Think striking miners, new romantics, neon lights, and a big royal wedding. Or how about a visit to Messina Holiday Camp? Benedick and Beatrice won't stop bickering as misunderstandings and mistaken identity wreak havoc amongst the holidaymakers, as Much Ado About Nothing is lifted into the 1950's and a Great British seaside excursion, Bard-style.

The Carrs, Wilmlsow, 16-19 June, ticketsource.co.uk/timeandagaintc

DogFest Cheshire

Enjoy canine capers at DogFest Cheshire this June - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bring your dog to DogFest Cheshire at Tatton Park and treat them to a day guaranteed to get their tails wagging. Try your paw at a variety of have-a-go activities from dog diving to agility, enter the Fun Dog Show and raise vital funds for Dogs Trust as you admire your surroundings on the Big Dog Walk. Enjoy sensational dog displays all day in the Main Arena, get advice from a variety of animal experts, learn training trips at Dogs Trust's Dog School, and much more. Plus, there's shopping galore, festival food and drink, and more dogs than your can ever imagine.

18-19 June, dog-fest.co.uk/cheshire

Martin Kemp Back to the 80s

Martin Kemp will be heading to Tatton Park this summer for some serious 80s groove - Credit: TPPOPF

Tatton Park Pop-Up Festival brings something different every weekend from 24 June to 7 August, with shows for kids, couples, friends, family – anybody you want to spend a night of music and fun with. If the 80s is your era, what could be better than a night with Martin Kemp, of Spandau Ballet, in charge of the decks as he takes us back to the very best days of our lives. 80s music, an 80s icon... book your tickets now, they’ll be gone in a flash.

4 August, tattonparkpopupfestival.co.uk

90s Baby

90s Baby, at EO Arena in October - Credit: JBM

90s Baby brings you some of the greatest 90s pop artists live at Manchester’s AO Arena. You’ll be on your feet all night, dancing to the hits of almost too many names to mention. Aqua bring you the multi-platinum Barbie Girl; Los Del Rio will lead you in dance-floor filler Heyyy Macarena!; while Liz and Natasha of Atomic Kitten will be performingWhole Again, The Tide Is High, and more, before Irish girl group B*Witched bring us C’est La Vie, Rollercoaster, and Blame It on the Weatherman.

Be lifted away to simpler times by she-of-the-awesome-voice, Heather Small, and rejoice to Mambo No. 5 from Lou Bega. 2 Unlimited’s legendary acid-house track Get Ready For This will have every ticket-holder on their feet, Corona sings of The Rhythm of the Night, while Whigfield reminds us of why we still hold Saturday Night so sacred.

It doesn’t stop there. Renew your love for boy band Five, rediscover Liberty X and remind yourself of the wonders of 911. Have fun with cheeky Chico and party with the Honeyz. Who could forget Gareth Gates? He’s here too, along with S Club Allstars Tina, Brad, Stacey, who will be performing some of S Club’s most iconic tracks. Finally, the Cheeky Girls will be performing live...

29th October, jbmmusic.com