Fresh: Art Fair at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, June 10-12, 2022

Art lover? Collector? Investor? …it’s all at Fresh: Cheltenham

Andy Warhol’s Sage Blue Marilyn will come to auction in May this year and may cause a stir. The Orange version of the same Marilyn was purchased in 1998 for $17.5m and was reputed to have changed hands in recent years for $200m. Nice work if you can get.

So, back to earth. Most people buy art for love, possibly for lack of disposable millions. But that is beginning to change. Hidden Gallery, with branches in Bristol, Bath, Brighton and London, is making authenticated work by the great 20th- and 21st-century artists accessible to you and me as investments. Work by Picasso, Dali, Matisse, Miró, Warhol and Hockney, not to mention Banksy, Emin, Hirst, Stik and Haring are all available for a relatively few thousand, some for only four figures.

Hidden Gallery will be causing a stir on Stand 1 at Fresh: Art Fair Cheltenham in June. Chris Kendall, collector of 30 years and founder of Hidden, has taken the market for rare and collectible art to the next level. ‘The joy of owning a work that had once been in the hands of a great artist such as Picasso or Dali, and was now in mine, just thrilled me and still does.’

Untitled, by Joan Miró - Credit: Joan Miró

Mystic, by Salvador Dali - Credit: Salvador Dali

All their works are original prints or lithographs created ‘by the hand of the artist’, many of them hand-signed, most of them on paper (rather than canvas or board), and most in limited editions, often rare and highly collectable. All are framed to museum-grade standard and come with a signed Certificate of Authenticity.

There is no doubt that investing in art is more fun than buying an ISA or Russian equities. Not only does it look amazing on your wall and make a rich topic of dinner party conversation, it does actually stand more than a fair chance of increasing in value and being very re-saleable when and if the time comes.

Nu Bleu I, by Henri Matisse - Credit: Henri Matisse

Portrait Imaginaire 3, by Pablo Picasso - Credit: Pablo Picasso

Hidden expert Daniel Good says, ‘In the last decade there has been clear growth in the market for Picasso’s ceramics and prints. Joan Miró’s large, colourful, late prints are arguably the most widely appreciated and relatively inexpensive, so ideal for new investors. Henri Matisse is of course highly regarded as a painter, but he was also a dedicated draughtsman and printmaker, producing more than 800 prints. A Matisse print is a very affordable way to own an original, rare and iconic work.’

Closer to home, he says, ‘Tracey Emin is an intriguing and newsworthy artist that divides public opinion. We have seen Emin's value grow rapidly over recent years, yet her works on paper are still within reach and edition sizes usually low. The limited edition works of seminal British painter LS Lowry are hugely popular and growing in value. And Bridget Riley, at 91 years old, is still producing pioneering abstractions. Her iconic status and huge contribution to contemporary art is evident in the popularity and increasing value of her work.’

Carnival, by Bridget Riley - Credit: Bridget Riley

Hidden’s Louis Fowler says, ‘Banksy prints quite possibly still represent the most lucrative investment within the current prints and multiples market, and Salvador Dali’s ‘Mystic’, the colours strong, the sheet large and Dali’s signature bold and true, will always be in demand.’

And, of course, there’s always Warhol …his Purple Cows, I understand, is priced within reach.

Purple Cows, by Andy Warhol - Credit: Andy Warhol

At Fresh: you will undoubtedly see art you love, much of which may appreciate in value. You will see highly collectable work already in public and private collections around the world. And, perhaps above all, you will see new work by exciting young talent that you can have the pleasure of “spotting” early in their artistic careers.

Fresh: Art Fair will be returning to Cheltenham Racecourse June 10-12 with a Private View from 5.30pm on Thursday, June 9. There will be 50 leading galleries showing 6,000 original paintings, prints, sculptures, glass and ceramics by 500 artists, among them big beasts and bright new talent. With licensed cafes, talks and artist demos it really is the easiest and most enjoyable way to browse and buy art.

Fresh: Art Fair - Credit: freshartfair.net

Fresh: Art Fair

Cheltenham Racecourse, GL50 4SH

June 10-12, 2022

Private View from 5.30pm on Thursday, June 9.

