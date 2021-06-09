5 places to pick your own fruit in 2021

Published: 2:59 PM June 9, 2021

We show you five great places for families to pick their own fruit this summer in Dorset.

With the summer well and truly here to stay, one of the best parts of the year is finally here. Row after row and field upon field are about to become laden with delicious fruit just begging to be picked. Whilst it's easy to pop over to your local farm shop and buy a punnet or two, Dorset is also full of places where you can pick your own and enjoy an afternoon in the sun.

1. Cat and Fiddle Farm, Hinton

Cat and Fiddle is a gorgeous farm with an excellent shop of tasty local produce. Across the year, they have many PYO opportunities to take home both fruit and vegetables so you can expect them to be open for a visit whenever something is in season. They also have a picnic area and toilets if you want to make your time there even more special. If that's wasn't enough, there's a gorgeous sunflower patch which makes for a vibrant photo or two in the hottest months. Do note that dogs are not allowed but they do take card payments.

PYO: Strawberries, Raspberries, Blackberries, Tayberries, Gooseberries, Blackcurrants, Redcurrants, Runner Beans, Broad Beans, and Pumpkins.

Learn more.

2. Sopley Farm, Sopley

This is another excellent place to visit on the edge of the New Forest where there are plenty of picking options. If you fancy an extended stay, there is also camping facilities. Don't forget to stop off at their farm shop on your way out to get the last scrumptious items to go with your picked fruit and veg. Do note that dogs are not allowed on the picking fields.

PYO: Strawberries, Raspberries, Blackberries, Tayberries, Gooseberries, Blackcurrants, Redcurrants, Plums, Runner Beans, Broad Beans, and Pumpkins.

Learn more.

3. Blagdon Fruit Farm, Chickerell

This family owned farm is popular with locals and often a stop point for cyclists. There's a tea room on site which offers drinks as well as cream teas, cakes, and ice creams in the summer months. They recommend calling ahead to see what fruits are in season to avoid disappointment. As their strawberries are kept in polytunnels, you'll need to take a mask with you for the foreseeable future.

PYO: Strawberries, Plums, Red Currants, Runner Beans, and Pumpkins.

Learn more.

4. Trehane Blueberry PYO

Josh, Dan, and Pete run the oldest blueberry farm in the UK thanks to the unique soil Dorset has to offer. Every summer, their fields come alive with delicious fruit that make for an excellent dessert. They have recently expanded and also have their own flower business where you can buy beautiful cut flowers on your visit. The flower shop is open now and you can expect to pick blueberries from the middle of July, there will be an online booking system to ensure crowd control.

PYO: Blueberries

Learn more.

5. Lenctenbury Farm, Corfe Castle

Starting in mid June until late October, Lenctenbury is the place to be if you want a wealth of fruit picking in a beautiful part of the county. On your arrival, keep an eye out for specials on the board as sometimes there is a discount on certain fruit. Occasionally there may be a minimum weight for picking or an entrance fee of 50p depending on the time of year, all of which will be clearly indicated on your arrival. Other produce such as fruit bushes and home reared meat are also available.

PYO: Strawberries, Raspberries, Blueberries, Blackcurrants, Redcurrants, Gooseberries, Fine Beans, Runner Beans, Squash, and Pumpkins.

Learn more.