February half term 2022: fun family experiences in Essex

Hannah Gildart

Published: 4:04 PM February 8, 2022
Mersea Island - Matt Keal Photoshoot Aug 2020 Burnham on Crouch - Matt Keal

Is it too early for a day at the beach? We don't think so! - Credit: Matt Keal / Visit Essex

From falconry to steam engine driving, a brewery experience to white water rafting, Essex has plenty of fun activities on offer this February half term. The county’s tourism organisation, Visit Essex, reveals some of the fun and adventurous things to do in Essex for all the family. 

Transport yourself to another side of Essex 

Step back to yesteryear and enjoy a day as a train driver or signal box operator at the Epping Ongar Railway. With the choice of driving either a steam or diesel locomotive along a 16-mile track, or controlling the signals, the experiences are a heart-warming way to relive the romantic days of train travel. Driver days cost £375, whilst the signal box experience is priced at £150. visitessex.com/things-to-do/driver-and-signal-box-experience-p1510581 


Va-va-vroom!

Take a spin in a classic vintage sports car through Essex’s country lanes. Vintage and Classic Car Hire based in Shoeburyness has a fantastic range of cars that will make your heart race and give you an adrenaline rush. Take your pick from a Morgan Roadster V6, a MGB GT or a MGB Roadster, amongst others, to explore the country roads turning a few heads at the same time! Care hire starts at £129 for a day, and longer hires are available. visitessex.com/things-to-do/vintage-and-classic-car-hire-p1333841 


Try white water rafting at Lee Valley

Try white water rafting at Lee Valley - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Get fresh! 

Experience the thrills and spills of white water rafting at the Lee Valley White Water Centre. The course is a rollercoaster ride of excitement through rapids and drops at the London 2012 Olympic site. The rafting experience is priced at £50 for a 90-minute session. Also, why not try other water-based sports at the centre, such as hydrospeeding, kayaking or paddleboarding? visitessex.com/things-to-do/lee-valley-white-water-centre-p1270511 


Life's a beach

Treat yourself to a perfect day at the seaside by hiring a beach hut at Frinton-on-Sea! Choose a cute and colourful beach hut set next to the town’s golden sands. Beach huts give you the classic British beach holiday vibes and are ideal for taking Instagrammable images. Daily hire is £50, and a week is £150. visitessex.com/things-to-do/frinton-on-sea-beach-huts-p1396891 


Learn a new skill 

One for the adults! Hipsters and lovers of real ale can treat themselves to a brewery experience at the Brentwood Brewery. The day starts bright and early where you’ll be introduced to all the skills involved in making the perfect pint. The experience is held in small groups, and you’ll make 18 pints of your own brew, which you can collect one week after your experience! The day costs £119 and includes a breakfast roll, lunch and a pint to wash it down!  visitessex.com/things-to-do/brentwood-brewing-company-experience-day-p1529281 


Medieval mayhem

Make sure you plan a visit to Hedingham Castle to view the beautiful snowdrop displays this February. Later in the year, you can live like a Medieval Lord or learn to shoot a bow and arrow like Robin Hood! Hedingham Castle’s ‘Birds and Arrows’ experience offers longbow lessons and target shooting as well as falconry with buzzards, hawks and falcons. The five-hour experience runs on 16 April, 22 May and 10 July and costs £95, including refreshment. visitessex.com/things-to-do/hedingham-castle-falconry-and-archery-p1488081 


To discover more, visitessex.com

Essex Life
Essex

