Ghostbusting in Kent

Published: 5:36 PM October 15, 2021

Are you b-b-b-brave enough to go on a Kent ghost-hunting tour? Lion-hearted Caroline Read has the low down on some of the spookiest:

Sibling duo Mark and Lynda Mills have long been fascinated by the supernatural and now host events throughout the county for like-minded people. They'll visit haunts (appropriately enough) such as Deal Castle, St Augustine’s in Westgate and Sandwich Guildhall, all of which are said to have spirits in residence. trueparanormal.co.uk

Canterbury Ghost Tours – Run twice a week by local historian John Hippisley, these tourist-friendly walks take in quite a small portion of central Canterbury but manage to pack in plenty of history, humour and spooky tales. Visit thecanterburytours.co.uk

The Rochester Spooky Tour – Guide Shane Waterman runs this occasional tour, looking at the grim history and creepy stories of Rochester’s famous cobbled streets. Starting outside the cathedral, the next tour is on 22 October. Visit facebook.com/RochesterHistoryGuidedTours

Ghost Hunt Events – A national paranormal investigation events company, venues they cover in Kent include the Guildhall and Fisher Gate in Sandwich, Slough Fort in Allhallows, Fort Burgoyne in Dover, The Royal Hotel in Deal and the place thought to be the most haunted in Kent: Pluckley Woods. Visit ghosthuntevents.co.uk

Ghost Hunter Tours – Based in Maidstone, this team take on places like the Museum of Kent Life, Dover Castle and Crabble Corn Mill in Dover, as well as travelling to some national venues. They even hold regular ‘Victorian séances’ in Pluckley village. Visit ghosthuntertours.co.uk