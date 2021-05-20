REVIEW: Drumming up a storm with Giffords Circus' The Hooley

Published: 1:01 AM May 20, 2021

Tonight we were all Hooley-gans... and it was marvellous.

Never have I wanted more to be part of this beautiful, bohemian, wildly dysfunctional family. With the incandescent light of Nell Gifford shining brighter than ever – tonight’s show was summoned into being by Nell herself with friend and director Cal McCrystal before her death in December 2019 – the energy is electrifying.

Giffords Circus, May 2021 - Credit: Candia McKormack

The concept of The Hooley – of faeries, goblins, pixies, elves, and other creatures not quite of this world – is exactly what we all need right now. Being transported to a Celtic land of leprechauns, pots of gold and fly agaric-induced dreaming may seem fey and a form of escapism, but what can be wrong with that? In fact, the more you think about it, the more Giffords Circus’s magical production makes so much more sense than anything else that’s happened in the last 14 months. The cure for the surreal world of Covid – of not being able to hug those dear to you, of wearing masks in public places, of disinfecting things we touch – is perhaps to transcend this plane of existence and live amongst the fleeting and fragile world of faery.

The acts, as we’ve come to know, love and expect from Giffords, are wildly diverse. Childlike, from age two to 102, we are mesmerised as gravity is defied with actual flight (I saw no wires and didn’t think to look), twinkling mischief from Tweedy (who has always been one of the fey) and fiery passion from Celtic feet drumming up a storm. And they did. A real bona fide Gloucestershire spring storm, with thunder, hail, electric skies, and the scent of wild garlic punching through it all.

At the heart of all this magic is hard work and exceptional, world-class talent. With Lil Rice stepping into her aunt Nell’s shoes as producer (as well as singer and aerial performer), we’re joined by the familiar faces of Nancy Trotter Landry – who has charmed us over the years with her singing, juggling and comedy work – and the international treasure that is Tweedy the Clown. Can there be a Giffords show without Tweedy? Possibly, but it does seem hard to comprehend.

Nancy Trotter Landry with Tweedy the Clown in The Hooley, 2021 - Credit: Candia McKormack

International acts, including acrobatics; aerial hoop, straps and silk; equestrienne; doves and dancing, all came together in a kind of harmony that made you feel this merry troupe has always been on the road together, travelling from village to village, sprinkling faery dust and making lives that little bit better.

Once again, the Giffords Circus house band made sure the night flowed as smoothly as an oak-aged single-malt whiskey, with excellent musicianship and precision timing that suggests they intuitively know exactly what the circus-ring performers’ next moves are. At no point is the illusion we are not part of something genuinely of another world broken.

We’re caught up in the magic of it all, and when – or whether – we want to return to the ‘real’ world is entirely up to us. If we could all just dance the Hooley together and drum up a magical storm, the world would be a much richer place.

The world of the fey stays with you long after you leave the Giffords big top. I suppose I’d best be heading back to reality soon... but not just yet.

The Hooley is touring until September 13, 2021. Visit Giffords Circus' website for more information and to buy tickets and merchandise.

Tweedy the Clown protects his crock of gold from the wicked goblins O'Feck and O'Flaherty in The Hooley, 2021 - Credit: Candia McKormack