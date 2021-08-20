Green and Pheasant Barn: Kent garden up for Award

Published: 3:22 PM August 20, 2021

Set in a lovely position overlooking Oare Creek near Faversham, Pheasant Barn has long been an annual must-visit destination for fans of the National Garden Scheme, the outfit that encourages garden-owners to open their outdoor spaces to garden lovers, all in support of charity.

A series of outdoor 'rooms' first created 20 years ago around a modern barn conversion, it was specifically designed to attract wildlife, with plenty of nectar-rich plants at its heart. Owners Paul and Su Vaight have been opening Pheasant Barn for the NGS for a decade, attracting garden-lovers not only from the county, but from across Europe and even as far away as Uruguay.

Paul and Su were suprised and delighted recently to be told via post that their garden is up for an award, via a competition organised by The English Garden magazine, with the winners to be revealed in the autumn.

So what makes Pheasant Barn so special? For a start there's a wonderful sense of place here, with the courtyard garden, - formerly a farmyard - designed by the Vaights to reflect the farmland around them. Long diagonal beds were cut out of the compacted ground and filled with lines of muscari, catmint, germander and late-flowering lavender, all surrounded by a rosemary hedge for structure, colour and of course wonderful scent. These lines of planting have raised oak boardwalks crossing them, a further nod to the nearby creek moorings. The courtyard itself is now edged with apple trees and old hop poles that are used for climbers, and there is a lovely pebble-filled pond that creates different levels for the various birds to enjoy. Beautiful modern sculptures and the use of Corten steel bring a contemporary feel to the space. Close by is a vegetable garden with raised beds inhabited by lizards, while grass snakes and slow worms enjoy the large compost areas, created from the yearly meadow cuttings.

Beyond the courtyard is a flower-filled two-acre meadow, where paths meander down to the creek ditch and a to a grass labyrinth. Su and Paul have also created an area of four late-season perennial beds within the meadow, inspired by visiting Piet Oudolf’s gardens in the Netherlands a couple of years ago. Modern sculptures collected over the years are also placed throughout the garden spaces.

The garden is open for the NGS in June and July when the meadow flowers are at their very best - Kent Life's Leigh Clapp mentioned it as a must-visit garden in our May/June issue. Meanwhile, if you know and love Pheasant Barn and want to support its award nomination, click here to register your vote. Good luck Paul and Su, and we look forward to enjoying your glorious garden again next summer!

