Join in this year’s Great British Garden Party

Candia McKormack

Published: 12:06 PM June 20, 2022
Mary Berry - The National Garden Scheme's Great British Garden Party

Mary Berry is championing The National Garden Scheme's Great British Garden Party - Credit: © Sussie Bell

Dame Mary Berry, president of the National Garden Scheme and the Nation’s undisputed Queen of Cakes, is championing the Great British Garden Party as it enters its third, delicious year in 2022.

This major fundraising event, created by the National Garden Scheme to share the nation’s love of gardens and to raise vital funds for some of the UK’s best-loved nursing and health charities, builds on a rich heritage of great gardens, great cakes and great causes.

Dame Mary says, 'We’re inviting everyone – it doesn’t matter whether your garden is large or small, tidy or untidy – to join in and help raise funds for vital nursing and health charities; charities that so many of us, our family and friends often rely on in times of need... Your garden party could be anything from a barbecue or family bake-off, prosecco by candlelight, a coffee morning and book swap, or even a plant and produce sale by the front gate – the choice is yours and everyone can get involved.'

The National Garden Scheme's Great British Garden Party enters its third year of bringing people tog

The National Garden Scheme's Great British Garden Party enters its third year of bringing people together in gardens to raise money for nursing and health charities - Credit: © Sussie Bell

The official Great British Garden Party dates are July 16-24, but you can choose any day across the summer that is best for you.

Key facts about The Great British Garden Party: 

  • It’s open to everyone, not just people who open their gardens for the National Garden Scheme 
  • It’s completely free to take part 
  • 100% of all funds raised will go towards the nursing and health charities that the National Garden Scheme supports
  • Included in the digital fundraising pack are invitations, posters and social media assets, plus menu and party inspiration and fundraising tips 
  • Participants can also host their Great British Garden Party outside the core campaign period of July 16-24, on a day to suit them
  • Event partner, Talking Tables, will donate 5% of proceeds from the UK sales of their Truly Scrumptious Ranges, including specially curated tea party kits from now until September 30, 2022: talkingtables.co.uk/pages/national-garden-scheme

ngs.org.uk/gardenparty

