Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Things To Do

3 fabulous Kent venue to hire for a special stay

Author Picture Icon

Anna Lambert

Published: 12:21 PM August 16, 2021   
The Wisteria Bedroom at Battel Hall, Leeds Castle

The Wisteria Bedroom at Battel Hall, Leeds Castle - Credit: Leeds Castle

If you've got a special occasion coming up - or just want to treat yourself to a get-together with those you love best after so long apart - our friends at Visit Kent have come up with some brilliant ideas for truly unforgettable  party venues. At Hever Castle, it isn't only weddings that can be accommodated. As many as 100 guest can dine cabaret-style in the Guthrie Pavillion, though more intimate daytime events for around 30 are an option in the cosier Astor Wing of the castle. Here, guests will have access to the magnificent Billiards Room to unwind and recharge, as well as to the Music Room, where you can sink into a capacious sofa and relax in front of a roaring fire. And if it's a night- time gathering you're thinking about, the Castle itself is often open to hire after house - with guests having the option of spending the night at Hever's very own B&B or at its self-catering Medley Cottage, both of which have a  5* Gold accommodation rating. events@hevercastle.co.uk

Another on-site Castle option is at Leeds, where 14th century, privately-owned Battel Hall sleeps up to ten people in five sumptuous en suite bedrooms. You can relax in the care of a chef and housekeeper, so you won't have to lift a finger, and there's and plenty to do at the Castle itself for those who insist on being kept busy. battelhall.leeds-castle.com

Sleeping up to 16, meanwhile, Magical Margate is a fabulously grand Victorian townhouse that has huge rooms, high ceilings and many period features. It's furnished in a pared down, funky style though - for instance you'll find old cinema-style seating in front of a very large TV for family movie-viewing. You may not be spending so long indoors, though, given that you're just 10 minutes' walk from Turner Contemporary and Margate Main Sands, making a great venue for family seaside break. but is furnished in a pared-down, funky style. magicalmargate.co.uk

If you'd like an outdoor picnic gathering while summer's still with us, we've got plenty of ideas here. Subscribe to Kent Life and never miss an issue! 


Kent Life
Kent

Don't Miss

Perseids Meteor Shower and where to see them in the south east of England

Where to watch the Perseids meteor shower in South East England

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon
Drone shot of Chatham in Kent

Kent Life

7 things you probably didn't know about Chatham, Kent

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon
Surrey, England, people cycling on towpath at River Wey Navigati

Surrey Life

5 stunning riverside walks in Surrey

Jane Thynne

person
Cirencester Park, Gloucestershire

Cotswold Life

5 walks to enjoy around Cirencester

Candia McKormack

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus