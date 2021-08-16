3 fabulous Kent venue to hire for a special stay

Published: 12:21 PM August 16, 2021

If you've got a special occasion coming up - or just want to treat yourself to a get-together with those you love best after so long apart - our friends at Visit Kent have come up with some brilliant ideas for truly unforgettable party venues. At Hever Castle, it isn't only weddings that can be accommodated. As many as 100 guest can dine cabaret-style in the Guthrie Pavillion, though more intimate daytime events for around 30 are an option in the cosier Astor Wing of the castle. Here, guests will have access to the magnificent Billiards Room to unwind and recharge, as well as to the Music Room, where you can sink into a capacious sofa and relax in front of a roaring fire. And if it's a night- time gathering you're thinking about, the Castle itself is often open to hire after house - with guests having the option of spending the night at Hever's very own B&B or at its self-catering Medley Cottage, both of which have a 5* Gold accommodation rating. events@hevercastle.co.uk

Another on-site Castle option is at Leeds, where 14th century, privately-owned Battel Hall sleeps up to ten people in five sumptuous en suite bedrooms. You can relax in the care of a chef and housekeeper, so you won't have to lift a finger, and there's and plenty to do at the Castle itself for those who insist on being kept busy. battelhall.leeds-castle.com

Sleeping up to 16, meanwhile, Magical Margate is a fabulously grand Victorian townhouse that has huge rooms, high ceilings and many period features. It's furnished in a pared down, funky style though - for instance you'll find old cinema-style seating in front of a very large TV for family movie-viewing. You may not be spending so long indoors, though, given that you're just 10 minutes' walk from Turner Contemporary and Margate Main Sands, making a great venue for family seaside break. but is furnished in a pared-down, funky style. magicalmargate.co.uk

If you'd like an outdoor picnic gathering while summer's still with us, we've got plenty of ideas here.




