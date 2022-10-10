Nowt so queer as folk

Halloween is a time of year when our folklore rises to the surface, but it's only one of many if we know where to look, writes the University of Hertfordshire's Ceri Houlbrook

The year is mapped in folklore and ritual. Our calendars are punctuated by special days that have long given us excuses to celebrate, feast and come together as a community. In Hertfordshire, some of these customs continue, others have been lost to obscurity and a few are recent additions. With the darkening days of autumn, the county's folklore calendar fills up.



October sees the last of the blackberry picking before the brambles are cursed by the devil, and in Baldock, the curfew bell would begin ringing at 8pm every evening until March. Old Man’s Day still sees the schoolchildren of Braughing sweeping leaves from the pavement in memory of Matthew Wall, a 16th-century resident of the village who was mistakenly pronounced dead. During his funeral procession, a pall-bearer slipped on a fallen leaf, dropping the coffin and waking Matthew up - saved from being buried alive by a soggy autumn leaf.



Historically, the end of October was less about trick-or-treating and more about marking the tipping of the year from harvest time into winter. At Brickendon's Celtic Harmony Iron Age camp you can still celebrate the pagan festival of Samhain that marked this shift to the 'darker half' of the year.

Fire procession at Celtic Harmony Iron Age camp in Brickendon where the festival of Samhain is marked - Credit: Celtic Harmony



Halloween is more commonly celebrated though. Children dress in scary costumes and eat too many sweets. We hunt for ghosts on St Alban’s Holywell Hill and Nomansland Common. And visit pick-your-own pumpkin patches, an American import, to carve images into gourds for Instragram. A century ago the children of Hertfordshire were turning turnips and mangelwurzels into grotesque faces, lit throughout the night to keep away evil spirits.



Earlier still, Halloween was more about praying for the souls of the departed rather than fearing them. An area close to Gosmore, known as Purgatory Field, is believed to have hosted midnight assemblies of men who burned a bonfire to send souls on their way, while girls threw nuts into hearth-fires to divine their romantic futures. If the nut burst quickly in the flames, they’d soon marry. If it didn’t burst at all, they’d die old spinsters.



The light of these fires burn out just as the lanterns of Diwali are lit. The festival of lights, celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs, also includes the ancient Indian artform of decorating doorways with colourful chalk dust, known as Rangoli, bringing luck and prosperity for the coming year. As well as representing the triumph of light over darkness, the lanterns help guide Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth, into people’s homes. You can experience the festival at Bhaktivedanta Manor, a Hare Krishna temple in Watford.



Nearing the end of November and we used to Keep Kattern, especially if you were living in 19th-century Wigginton. Here St Catherine’s Day was celebrated with family parties and the consumption of Kattern Cake - sweet, leavened bread, flavoured with caraway seeds and cinnamon.



A month later, the Pope Lady or Pop Lady was the cake of choice. These vaguely human-shaped almond or rose-water flavoured buns, with currants for eyes, were possibly connected to legendary female pope, Joan. They were traditional fare on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day in St Albans, eaten merrily.



Just 10 miles away the people of Tewin were contending with the devil. Believing that he appeared in the churchyard on New Year’s Eve, it was custom for one ringer to chime the bell for midnight while the others attempted to circle the church seven times. If they didn’t succeed before the final stroke, the devil could claim them. And if they did succeed? They would ready their pots, pans, and cider-soaked toast for some wassailing away of evil spirits again a week or so later.

Wassailing has seen a resurgence in recent years as communities come together to bless next year's orchard crops (and drink lots of cider) - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo



The tradition of wassailing has been revived in certain quarters of Herts, and January sees torch-lit processions through the orchards of Shenley Park, Highfield Park, and Croxley Green. Crowds gather at chosen trees, where cider is poured on the roots and cider-soaked toast hung from branches. The term wassailing stems from the Old English greeting ‘be of good health’, and the custom has at least five centuries of history behind it. It is a ritual to ensure a good harvest for the coming year and to ward off evil spirits by making a right racket.

For readers interested in folklore, the University of Hertfordshire offers a Folklore Studies MA (one year full-time, two years part-time) on which Ceri Houlbrook teaches. Visit herts.ac.uk or email Professor Owen Davies: o.davies@herts.ac.uk



