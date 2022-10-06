15 spooktacular Halloween events in Kent

From family fun to spooky adventures to pumpkin picking, we've rounded up some of the best Halloween events to enjoy in Kent…



Trick or Treat Trail

Quex Activity Centre, Birchington

Dare you venture to Quex Adventure Farm Park this Halloween? Explore a trick-or-treat trail in the spooky woods – if you’re brave enough to face the creepy characters in the woods and survive their tricks, you might just be rewarded with a spooktacular sweet treat. Other delights include a pumpkin picking patch and The Slime Blaster Express to ride on. Tickets include the trail, Halloween treats, one pumpkin, a trip on the express, and access to the park facilities.

October 15-30, £6, £19.50 child, quexactivitycentre.com



Pumpkin Town

Bettershanger Park, Deal

Explore a whole pumpkin-tastic world that’s perfect for little ones, with Halloween-themed games to enjoy, from pumpkin bowling to slime-handling, and prizes to be won. There are plenty of photo opportunities to be had alongside Halloween characters, and children can pick out a pumpkin from the patch, then take it home or carve it on-site - with expert help - in the marquee.

October 15-30, £7 for one child with two accompanying adults, betteshanger-park.co.uk



Halloween Half-Term Fun

The Hop Farm, Tonbridge

Children will love dressing up in their best Halloween finery, for a tour of the special spooky trail, plus tricks and treats. You can also see animals on the farm including donkeys and horses, as well as enjoying a range of indoor and outdoor attractions including the Hop Museum, a magic castle, jumping pillows, and even a driving school.

October 22-30, £4, thehopfarm.co.uk



Halloween Half-Term Fun

Hever Castle, Edenbridge

Spooky fancy dress actively encouraged for families up for a spine-tingling visit to Hever Castle. Listen to traditional ghost stories and spot Halloween decorations around the grounds, entering different areas to find letters that you can use to spell out a mystery word. Get it right, and win a small prize. There's also the chance to plant garlic bulbs in a free family-friendly workshop – the perfect way to ward off any stray vampires!

October 22-30, included in admission, castle and ground tickets £19.80, child £11.25, hevercastle.co.uk

Dress up in your spookiest attire and head to Kent Life Heritage Farm Park - Credit: Kent Life Heritage Farm Park



Halloween Spooktacular

Kent Life, Maidstone

Kent Life Heritage Farm Park is transformed for the spooky season, with pumpkin carving, a creepy corner, fun farm rides and daily fancy dress competitions. And are you brave enough to go trick or treating in the park's historic houses? There’s all that to explore, as well as familiar much-loved attractions, including the chance to see cute farmyard animals, a vintage village and Kentish gardens.

October 22-30, included in admission, £12, kentlife.org.uk



Halloween Half Term

Dover Castle

Myths, legends and monsters of English folklore await at the castle this half term. A ghoulish guide will tell tales of ghostly goings on, try your hand at becoming a monster hunter, and meet the comedy castle rat, who'll keep visitors of all ages entertained with stories and songs. Don't miss the fantastical dragon and grim reaper puppets, either. Activities and shows will take place at select times of the day and are subject to weather conditions, so do check online before you visit.

October 22-30, £26, £15.60 child, english-heritage.org.uk



Not So Scary Halloween Adventure

Cyclopark, Gravesend

Expect creepy crawlies, unexpected twists, and spine-tingling fun at Cyclopark’s Not So Scary Adventure. Come dressed in your spookiest outfit and sneak through the CycloMaze, journey on the not so Scary Halloween Walk, and join in with the ghost hunt. There will also be funky Halloween lights, children’s entertainment and more. The event is suitable for children aged eight and under and children must be accompanied by an adult.

October 27-30, adults free, £5 child, cyclopark.com

Get into the spirit of the season with Walmer Castle and Gardens' spooky woodland walk - Credit: English Heritage



Spooky Woodland Walk

Walmer Castle and Gardens, Deal

As the days shorten and the evenings grow darker, join Walmer Castle’s ghost-hunting storytellers on a family-friendly walk through the shadows of the gardens. With well-told tales full strange and spooky goings-on, this walk is sure to get you into the spirit of the season. This outdoor early evening tour lasts around 45 minutes, ideal both for younger and older feet, and those looking for a more light-hearted event this Halloween. Perfect for families with children aged 5-12.

October 28-30, £9, child £6, english-heritage.org.uk

Dover Castle is a fascinating spot for paranormal investigations - Credit: Getty Images/gabrielasauciuc



Paranormal Investigation: Halloween ’22 special

Dover Castle

With over 2,000 years of history to be enjoyed and discovered, join the Paranormal Investigations team as they journey into the depths of one of England’s most famous locations. You will be armed with the latest in paranormal technology as you explore each floor within the Great Tower and Constables Tower, as well as the eerie Medieval Tunnels. Many down the years have reported ghost sightings, including of the Drummer Boy – who might you come into contact with?

October 29, £20.90 adult, £12.50 child, halloween2022dovercastle.eventbrite.co.uk



Children’s Halloween Party

Reuthe’s, Sevenoaks

Seasonal fun with a children's Halloween party. Music, fun and games - even a spookiest fancy-dress competition. The chefs will also be preparing a ghoulish menu, with devilish food and drink available from the café from 4-7pm. And to balance any 'scariness’, the adorable resident alpacas, Nuzzle and Scratch, will make an appearance.

October 29, £3 adults and children under 2, £6 child, reuthes.com



Halloween Masquerade Ball

Chilston Park, Lenham

Dress to impress and make an entrance at a glamorous Masquerade Halloween Ball, where you can enjoy cocktails, a delicious three-course meal, entertainment and a disco along with your fellow guests. There's a bottle of champagne to be won on the night, too, for the guest sporting the finest mask.

October 29, £59 per person, handpickedhotels.co.uk



Tropicana Nights 80s Halloween Party

Mercure Great Danes Hotel, Maidstone

Looking for a groovy way to celebrate Halloween? Step up Tropicana Nights, which specialises in partying 80s style. Whether you go all-out in your favourite 80s outfit or not, you’re sure to get in the party mood with the themed venue, party atmosphere, and a warm welcome (free gifts, too). As a fun-filled throwback to your disco heyday, this party sounds well worth attending.

October 29, £10.50, tropicananights.co.uk



Ghost Hunt

Ramsgate Tunnels

Join Ghost Hunter Tours at the extraordinary Ramsgate Tunnels, whose amazing history includes its role sheltering locals during World War II air raids. There's a full-blown paranormal investigation on offer this Halloween - think table tipping, vigils, séances, and Ouija boards - watch, wonder and draw your own conclusions. For those looking for a truly spooky Halloween event, this is a must-do.

October 30, £40, cssc.co.uk

Hear creepy ghost stories at Eastgate House in Rochester - Credit: Simon Kelsey/praxisdesign.co.uk



An Evening of Classic Ghost Stories

Eastgate House, Rochester

An intimate evening of fireside storytelling featuring some of the best ghost stories in British literature, read by an actor takes place in the atmospheric setting of Eastgate House’s 16th-century Grand Reception Room. The event is suitable for children aged over 12.

October 30 and 31, £10, medway.gov.uk



Ghost Hunt

St Augustine’s, Westgate

Your tour of this fascinating location will feature a full-blown ghost hunt with sensitive and paranormal investigators, who will do their very best to contact any spirits that are reputed to call St Augstine's home. This event is suitable for over 18s only.

October 29, £30, ghosthuntertours.co.u