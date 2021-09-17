10 spooky Halloween events in Sussex

Published: 10:37 AM September 17, 2021 Updated: 11:27 AM September 20, 2021

This Halloween you won't need to choose between trick or treat, as we've rounded up plenty of things to do that cover both. Whether you're a fear-loving fiend or an easy fright, these creepy events are a spooky delight...



Shriek Week, Drusillas Zoo, East Sussex, BN26 5QS

When: October 23-31

How much: Adult and child £26 online, £32 on gate, senior £24/£30.50

Drusillas Park is ready to stir up oodles of eerie excitement for its annual Shriek Week. Tip-toe your way around the haunted house experience Mummy Mayhem, and keep your eyes peeled for the Sugar Skull Witch who will be floating around the park on her hidden hoverboard. Plus, for the braver souls (not us!) there’ll be creepy crawlies like scorpions, millipedes and cockroaches at the education centre.

drusillas.co.uk



Paint Your Own Pottery, Alcampo Lounge, Brighton, BN1 4JF

When: October 30

How much: £12 per child

Double double, boil and… paint! Take arts and crafts loving little ones to this event hosted by Popolo Ceramico, where they can paint a boo-tifiul piece of pottery to take home with them. They can choose from a perky pumpkin or a devilish Day of the Dead skull, which they can decorate however they please. Fancy dress is highly encouraged, and there will be a prize for the best dressed too – get those ghoulish glad rags on and get imaginative.

facebook.com/events/alcampo-lounge



Hocus Pocus Outdoor Cinema Screening, Plumpton Racecourse, Lewes, BN7 3AL

When: October 30

How much: Family ticket £34 for a family, adult £14, child £9

Is it really Halloween if you haven’t been bewitched by the beloved 90s film Hocus Pocus? The Disney film sees three witches played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy wreak mayhem and mischief after being magicked up accidentally. There are two screening times (5pm and 8pm) so you can catch an earlier show for sleepy youngsters or a later one for a spookier atmosphere. Be sure to pack brollies and blankets, as there’s no relying on October weather.

eventbrite.co.uk

Learn how to carve your own intricate pumpkin at the West Mill Tavern in Brighton - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Milaspage



Pumpkin Carving October Make Club, The West Hill Tavern, Brighton, BN1 3PQ

When: October 26

How much: One workshop place with free drink, £19, bring a friend/date with a free drink each £33

If your idea of a perfect night out is snuggling up in a cosy pub with a tipple and a fun activity to do, this will be a real treat. Learn how to carve your own pumpkin with intricate shapes and patterns that will make your masterpiece the envy of the street. Partner up with a mate, make it a cute date activity, or simply go by yourself for a therapeutic evening of getting stuck into something creative.

allevents.in/brighton/october-make-club-the-westhill-tavern-pumpkin-special



Murder Mystery Dining Experience, The Hawth, Crawley, RH10 6YZ

When: October 30

How much: £49.50

It's Halloween season and the police have ventured to the dark house on the Haunted Hill, as the Monster has been found murdered on the hilltop! Having enlisted the help of the Sargeant's (recently thawed) wife who is on the case to trap the culprit. But will she keep these bands of larger than life (and ironically undead) characters in check? There's only one way to find out – and you’re in charge of solving it. Dive into this exciting night filled with a Halloween 3-course meal (think pumpkin soup and ghoulish meringues) and a marvellous mystery to master.

parkwoodtheatres.co.uk



A Halloween Whodunnit Spooktacular, Borde Hill, Haywards Heath, RH16 1XP

When: October 16-31

How much: Halloween Trail, £3 per trail to include a prize, garden admission adult £9, child £6.70

Across two weeks you can take a gander to Borde Hill for an outdoor event that will get the kids enjoying while at the same time enjoying the fresh air and taking in the beauty of autumn. Help Detective Snoop solve the case of Sir Dangerous Powers, who has been mysteriously murdered on the dance floor at a party at the Foolish Mortal Mansion. Meet the shady characters, pick their brains (in a non-Frankenstein manner) and find out whodunnit.

bordehill.co.uk



Horrible Tales of the Past, Weald and Downland Museum, Chichester, PO18 0EU

When: October 25-29

How much: Adult £14, child £6.50

Halloween doesn’t need to be everything pumpkin and spice - in fact, it can be even more fun to explore something a bit different. Learn about the not-so-nice-things that people (including children) had to eat, smell, or do as a job or household task in the past in this fascinating experience. Once you’re done with feeling squeamish, you can explore the autumnal woodland walks, see the farm animals and feed the ducks at the pond.

wealdown.co.uk



Shocktober Fest, Tulleys Farm, Crawley, RH10 4PE

When: October 2 – November 1

How much: Street pass £12-£14, Xcream pass £35-£53, season pass £250

This world-famous month long horror fest is not for the faint-hearted, and is jam-packed with absolute treats of attractions. On the less scary scale of seven is the Horrorwood Haunted Hayride, while on the medium scale of eight are Twisted Clowns and The Island where you need to run. The vast majority of events are a nine on the scare scale, with attractions including The Cellar Imprisoned, The Chop Shop, and The Village Coven of 13. Scared yet? We are.

shocktoberfest.co.uk

Start the Brighton After Dark Murder and Ghost Tour at the Clock Tower - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/TWphotography



Brighton After Dark Halloween Murder and Ghost Tour, Clock Tower, Brighton, BN1 3GJ

When: October 31

How much: £7

Tis the season to be spooky, and what better way to get into the spirit of things than discovering the ghosts and stories that haunt the streets? On Halloween night, take a walking tour around the dark underbelly of the city and learn about crime and punishment in Victorian Brighton. You will hear the stories of The Chocolate Box Poisoner, The Trunk Murders, Reverend Wagner, The Hangman Of Hove and more. The tales are understandably gruesome, so the tour is not suitable for children for under 16.

facebook.com/events