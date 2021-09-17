Halloween half-term fun in Kent

Published: 5:32 PM September 17, 2021





1 Get the shivers at Hever

First there was Hogwarts, now there’s Ghoul School – and you can enrol your little spooks at Hever Castle & Gardens this half-term. It takes the form of a family-friendly interactive audio trail (£1) during which participants may bump into a spooky array of teachers sharing delights, frights and possibly vampire bites. Around the grounds, you can keep those vampires at bay with a garlic-bulb-planting workshop. Fancy dress encouraged! Numbers are limited, so keep your fingers crossed they’ll have space for you on the trail.

For older (and possibly braver) visitors, Halloween Scream offers a two-part interactive experience in both the Castle and the cellars underneath after dark, featuring live (or so they tell us - but this is Halloween, after all...) actors and special effects. Ages 14 and over;£25, pre-booking essential.

October 23-31 Adults admission Castle and Gardens: £19.20, children £10.90. Family of 4: £51.10 hevercastle.co.uk



2 Hang out with Penshurst’s Halloween Hag

Young visitors to Penshurst Place can wander through the gardens on a fairy tale-inspired mission to find hidden objects. Clues will help them uncover the title of a well-known children’s story and one of its favourite characters, too - all on offer October 23-31. Meanwhile, a Hideous Hag will be setting up court in the Baron’s Hall from 25-29 Oct, sharing not only bewitching stories of toil and trouble over her cauldron, but offering cups of warming hot chocolate to families, too – so she’s clearly not all bad. Fancy dress welcomed. Admission to garden, grounds and Hall: adults over 16, £13, children over 5, £7. Family of 4: £25.50. Penshurst place.com



3 Halloween Spooktacular at Kent Life

Our name's sake at Kent Life Heritage Farm Park will be offering a spooky week full of family fun and games, ideal for younger children. Visitors can look forward to pumpkin carving, creepy corner, spooky tractor rides and daily fancy dress competitions. And if you’re brave enough, you can trick or treat on one of the historic houses on site- you never know who might be lurking behind the doors! October 23 - 31. Tickets: adults, £10, children (3-15), £9, family of 4, £35. Prebooking recommended: kentlife.org.uk

4. See out the season in style at Lullingstone

We know the gardens are Lullingstone Castle are always worth visiting – but you might find more than you bargained for over this half-term. On its last opening day of the season; pumpkin carving, spooky garden tours and more will all be on offer – ideal for all the family. Tom Hart Dyke will give garden tours at 1pm, with a dusk tour at 5pm, where you can learn about the origins of pumpkins, colours and varieties and children can spot the Halloween tricks in eerie torchlight! Fancy dress is welcome. Additional £2 donation for the pumpkin carving. October 31. Tickets: adult £10, children under 16, free (£2 pumpkin-carving). lullingstonecastle.co.uk

5. Pumpkin Festival at Riverhill

Arrive at lovely Riverhill just outside Sevenoaks, where the leaves in the garden are turning from yellow to to gold and fiery red. Collect a sheet from the ticket office and see if you can find all the pumpkins. Then claim your sweet reward - low-key fun for everyone! You could also enjoy a spot of BYO Pumpkin Carving, which takes place in a cosy, autumnal, pumpkin-themed grotto. You will need to bring your own pumpkin (or buy one on-site), but Riverhill will suply tools andinspiration. We will also have pumpkins for sale too. Afterwards you can treat yourself to drinks and cake in the tearoom.

Open Wednesdays - Sundays only, October 16-31. Adults and children over 4 £7. riverhillgardens.co.uk

