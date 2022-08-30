15 of the best events for Heritage Open Days in Hampshire

Heritage sites around Hampshire will be opening up their doors this month for free - Credit: Heritage Open Days

From September 9 to 18, Heritage Open Days returns for another fantastic festival packed with talks, tours, and behind-the-scenes events across the whole of Hampshire

Connecting the great Hampshire public to the many fascinating heritage icons throughout the county, Heritage Open Days is here to reveal the secret stories from the past, with this year’s festival theme being Astounding Inventions, which aims to celebrate innovation, pioneers and creativity. Codebreaking and brickmaking, weaving in the Roman world and railway engineering are just some of the topics you can explore as you tour around the county, and best of all, it’s all for free.

Behind the scenes, the Heritage Open Days team have been working tirelessly to bring the 2022 programme to fruition. Festival Coordinator for Winchester Heritage Open Days, which is run by the Hampshire History Trust, Laura Bennetts comments: ‘Winchester has so many amazing experiences to offer, you just have to try as many as you can! I am especially excited to see the performance of Pedlars and Petticoats, on the life of Hampshire born inventor Hertha Ayrton Marks as part of the Astounding Inventions theme’.

There are over 100 events taking place across the county, head to heritageopendays.org.uk to find out more, here are our top picks of events not to be missed throughout the festival.

Find out more about the heritage of The Watercress Line - Credit: Tony Storey

The Watercress Line

September 10 and 11, 10am to 3.30pm

Head to one of the most interesting steam railways in the country and discover Hampshire’s Watercress Line, which will be running behind-the-scenes tours to explore how steam locomotives and carriages are restored and maintained.

No booking required

Experience talks and tours at Winchester College - Credit: Winchester College

The History of Wired and Wireless Communication at Winchester College

September 17, 2.15pm to 3.05pm

As well as their usual mix of tours, Winchester College are putting on a few talks on subjects ranging from cricket to the history of brewing. This electrifying talk about the history of communications technology will also feature some sparky demonstrations.

To book visit winchesterheritageopendays.org

24-foot Wind Tunnel Building Q121

September 11 and 18, 10am to 3pm

Saved for the Nation in 1993 when the Ministry of Defence set out to demolish and sell the former RAE Site, the wind tunnel buildings in Farnborough are now listed and well worth a look.

No booking required

Discover the tranquility of the Hospital of St Cross - Credit: Heritage Open Days

The Hospital of St Cross Open Day

September 15, 9.30am to 5pm

Experience history and hospitality in a serene and picturesque setting by the water meadows at the Hospital of St Cross, which is still home to 25 Brothers.

No booking required

Death in the Afternoon - A fatal duel

September 9 and 18, 4pm

In 1854 Captain James Alexander Seton of the 11th Hussars in Gosport was challenged to a duel by Lieutenant Henry Hawkey of the Royal Marines. Why did it happen? Where was the duel held? What was the outcome? Get answers to these questions and more in this fascinating talk about this event at Gosport's Diving Centre.

No booking required

Discover the Alexander Observatory as part of the Aldershot Military Museum open day - Credit: Heritage Open Days

Rushmoor’s Remarkable Innovations

September 10 and 11

Enjoy a series of talks at the Aldershot Military Museum ranging from military railways and aviation innovation, to army signalling and the Alexander Observatory.

No booking required

HMS Medusa - a D-Day Survivor

September 16, 17 and 18, 11am and 4pm

Tour the restored Harbour Defence Motor Launch (HDML) Medusa at Haslar Marina, the last of her class in sea-going condition. She was navigational leader for Omaha beach at D Day and first Allied vessel to reach Amsterdam at liberation.

To book visit gosportheritage.co.uk/booking-2022

Sandham Memorial Chapel

September 9 to 11 and 15 to 18

Enjoy free entry to Sandham Memorial Chapel, home to an epic series of large-scale murals by the acclaimed artist Stanley Spencer. These murals were created to honour the ‘forgotten dead' of the First World War, drawing from his own experiences at the Beaufort Hospital in Bristol.

No booking required

Head to the Brickworks Museum to see how life once was in Bursledon - Credit: Brickworks Museum

The Brickworks Museum

September 15, 11am to 4pm

Head to Bursledon’s Brickwork Museum to discover the hidden history of brickmaking set in a Victorian brick factory. As you walk around these amazing buildings and see the old machinery in action, it’s almost as though the men have only just downed tools and gone home.

No booking required

Winchester Combined Court Open Day

September 10, 10.30am to 3.30pm

An all-embracing opportunity for visitors to come and meet the many and various people who work within the legal system, and to gain a better understanding of how the Criminal Justice System operates as well as the chance to be involved in mock trials.

No booking required

IBM Hursley Park

September 18, 10am to 4pm

A unique opportunity to hear about IBM's 111-year history of innovation, from the earliest days of computing to the artificial intelligence that powers today’s business with tours of the museum at Hursley House.

To book visit winchesterheritageopendays.org

Hampshire Regency Dancers

September 17, 10am to 4.30pm

Head to Winchester’s Great Hall to join in with dances from the late Georgian and Regency periods with the Hampshire Regency Dancers.

No booking required

Join the curator for a tour around Chawton House - Credit: Heritage Open Days

Curator’s tour at Chawton House

September 13 and 16, 2pm to 3pm

Join Chawton House's curator for a first look and tour of the newly-opened exhibition ‘Trailblazers: women travel writers and the exchange of knowledge’.

To book visit winchesterheritageopendays.org

Head to Winchester's City Museum to find out more about Hertha Ayrton Marks - Credit: Heritage Open Days

Become an inventor at Winchester City Museum

September 10

Meet special guest Hertha Ayrton Marks, a Hampshire-born inventor, mathematician, engineer and campaigner for women’s suffrage. Learn about her and her inventions and join one of the craft sessions to create your own invention, such as a balloon powered car.

To book visit winchesterheritageopendays.org

St John the Evangelist Church, Northington

September 13 and 14

Visit this unique and impressive Victorian church designed by Sir Thomas Graham Jackson. Join one of the tours to discover the history of this building, which is close to The Grange, who are also hosting an Open Day on September 14.

To book visit winchesterheritageopendays.org