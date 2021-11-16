Magazines Subscribe Gift Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Support Haven House Children’s Hospice in Woodford Green 

Author Picture Icon

Kelly Beswick

Published: 12:27 PM November 16, 2021
Haven House

Buy a ticket for Haven House's Big Night Out and raise funds for the Woodford Green-based children's hospice - Credit: Haven House

Haven House’s fundraising events are back with a bang with the Woodford Green-based children’s hospice hosting its very first Big Night Out on Thursday 25 November at the iconic ArcelorMittal Orbit. 

Guests will enjoy an exclusive evening drinks reception with panoramic views of London’s City skyline at a height of over 100 metres. 

Tickets include a glass of prosecco on arrival, exquisite bowl food, live entertainment, DJ and dancing until late and the chance to bid for some amazing experiences and luxury items in an auction. 

Guests will also hear more about the families we support during our fundraising charity appeal. 

Every penny raised on the night will help Haven House support seriously ill children. 

To buy a ticket contact events@havenhouse.org.uk or call 020 8506 3636 

