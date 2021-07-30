Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Council launches Hertford Calendar Competition 2022 and wants your photos

Published: 11:12 AM July 30, 2021    Updated: 11:16 AM July 30, 2021
Herford Town Council is calling for entries for their Hertford Calendar Competition 2022. 

Herford Town Council is calling for entries for their Hertford Calendar Competition 2022. Featured here is the August 2021 image by Brenton Clarke. - Credit: Brenton Clarke/HTC

Hertford Town Council is on the hunt again for photographic works that represent the town for its official 2022 calendar.

July 2021 image by John Burley

July 2021 image by John Burley - Credit: John Burley/HTC

Thirteen winners will be selected to make up images for the 12 months and for the front cover.

Anyone can enter, whether you're an amateur or professional photographer or just starting out. 

June 2021 image by Jan Brown

June 2021 image by Jan Brown - Credit: Jan Brown/HTC

The council are looking for a variety of images that show the town in all its seasons. Potential shots could be of Hertford's parks and gardens, its four rivers, historic landmarks, events or anything else related to the town that holds interest and beauty. 

Photographs can be as creative as you like, however all entries must be in landscape format, and you can submit a maximum of three photographs.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

May 2021 image by Mark Green - Credit: Mark Green/HTC

The calendar will be published by the council and sold in Hertford Town and Tourist Information Centre. 

To enter send a high resolution photograph, along with your name, address, telephone number, as well as where in Hertford the image was takes to tic@hertford.gov.uk

