14 best days out in Hertfordshire this September

Guide to the best events in Hertfordshire this month.

Aerodrome experience

September 1, Elstree

Herts’ last licenced airfield, with a history going back a century, is hosting a summer open day so visitors can watch aircraft and get close to the planes and helicopters, try out flying simulations and even take to the skies. Elstree Aerodrome will also have talks on the aviation industry, the chance to meet pilots and engineers, visits to the control tower, plus lots of children’s activities, stalls, and food and drink.



Aerodrome director Humphrey Gibbs said the aerodrome is a thriving hub of aviation and home to many fantastic businesses. ’We want to encourage people, especially the next generation, to be part of the future of flying and benefit from aviation opportunities on their doorstep, share our excitement about the aerodrome and have some fun.'

Free entry and parking, 11am-5pm, londonelstree.com



Classic day out

September 3, Redbourn

Whether you purr over a vintage Porsche or flip-out over an old Ford, find your favourite at Redbourn Classics Motor Show where more than 300 classic cars, vans, small trucks, bikes and tractors will be on display. New for this year is a display of steam engines at the village museum. The Barn-ettes and Missing the Ferry entertain with live music and there's street food, a bar, stalls, children's funfair and a miniature steam railway. Charity donations are welcome on the day.

redbournclassics.co.uk

Vintage models of all makes will be on show at Redbourn Classics Motor Show - Credit: Stephen Boffey



Emma's vision

September 6-13

An exhibition of new oil paintings by Emma Franc is going on show at St Albans' Collective Gallery.The celebrated St Albans based artist, whose still lives, landscapes and portraits have an ethereal beauty, says of her work: 'I like it when things go off from what you were originally thinking - relying on an inner confidence that it's gonna work out. It's all about having faith.'

emmafranc.co.uk

Still life, Emma Franc - Credit: Emma Franc



Celebrate our heritage

September 8-18

Discover Hertfordshire's hidden gems during Heritage Open Days, England’s largest festival of history and culture. Climb St Albans Clock Tower, visit the BFI National Film and Television Archive in Berkhamsted, go behind the scenes of Abbey Theatre in St Albans, or explore Hertford Castle. The castle lawn will also host medieval encampments, birds of prey and archery workshops. There's tours, talks and walks, exhibitions and children's activities and, best of all, it's all free.

heritageopendays.org.uk

Dog festival

September 10-11, Knebworth

Dog Fest at Knebworth House is the ultimate day out for dogs and their owners. Have a go at activities including dog diving and agility, show off your pooch in the fun dog show or just enjoy the grounds of the stately home on the Big Dog Walk.



There's training tips at the Dog School and advice from animal experts or watch top dogs showing off their talents including dogs with jobs and the best of obedience in the main arena. It’s complemented with festival food and drink and everything you could ever need for your four-legged friend for sale. From £21.40.

dog-fest.co.uk

Brit Award trio

September 11, Radlett

Known for their great harmonies as well as their banter, Blake have been singing together for 15 years but their friendship and musical careers date back to their schooldays. They have performed many of the world’s best loved songs to millions and for this concert, the Brit Award winning trio have chosen their all-time favourites. There's an eclectic mix of classical anthems, West End hits and contemporary covers, including intimate acoustic arrangements accompanied by piano.

radlettcentre.co.uk



Family garden party

September 11, Ashridge

Make the most of the late summer sun at this family garden party in the lovely grounds of historic Ashridge House. Enjoy delicious food and drink - afternoon tea or Pimm's anyone? Listen to live music - jazz and ukulele bands have featured in the past, and browse the stalls in the shopping village.



Children will be entertained with a puppet show, bouncy castle, circus skills, face-painting, pony rides and archery taster sessions. Explore the beautiful gardens of Ashridge and stroll through its avenues of trees. Proceeds go to the Hospice of St Francis. Adults £6, children £2.

stfrancis.org.uk

Soak up the last of the summer sun at the Ashridge Garden Party - Credit: Jamie Johnson



Gypsies to Mozart

September 16-17 & 23-24, Sarratt

The village of Sarratt comes alive with the sound of world class musicians at it’s annual Festival of Music. The Budapest Café Orchestra give a fresh take on eastern European gypsy and folk music with celebrated jazz violinist Chris Garrick, Jazz Repertory Company will perform The Complete and Utter History of Jazz (minus the boring bits but with lots of swing, blues and be-bop), and pianist Piers Lane will be performing a programme that includes Beethoven, Schubert and Chopin. The English Piano Trio and Friends finish the festival with Portrait in Words and Music - Mozart’s letters narrated and woven around his music. £20.

sarrattfestivalofmusic.co.uk

Sarah Millican

September 22-23, St Albans

Funny lady Sarah Millican is back to delight us with her new stand-up show, Bobby Dazzler. She spent the past year writing material and will be sharing insights into what happens when your mouth seals shut, trying to lose weight but only losing the tip of your finger, and how truly awful a floatation tank can be. It's all delivered with Sarah's self-deprecating humour. She says she can’t wait to get back on the road and make you laugh. £27.50.

alban-arena.co.uk



Tango king

September 23, Bishop's Stortford

Strictly's Vincent Simone, 'The Argentine Tango King', will be at South Mill Arts with his new show Tango Passions. Also starring Argentine tango specialist Paula Duarte as his leading lady and accompanied by world-class tango dancers with music by Astor Piazzolla and Gotan Project, the show promises 'a journey to Buanos Aires to enjoy dancing, tales and poetry about the history of Argentine tango'. From £31.50. A limited number of VIP meet and greet tickets are also available.



Jazz Baroness

September 24, Hastoe

A concert celebrating the remarkable life of Nica Rothschild, known as The Jazz Baroness, will feature a septet playing music by female Bebop artists she supported. Baroness Kathleen Annie Pannonica de Koenigswarter lived at Tring Park Mansion in the early part of her life and went on to be a French Resistance Fighter before leaving her husband and five children, and moving in 1951 to New York after hearing Thelonious Monk.



Until her death she was a patron of jazz musicians, visiting the clubs on 52nd Street in a white Bentley. For tickets to the Tring Local History Society concert at Hastoe Village Hall, call 01442 827702.

Big bang

September 24, Hatfield

With three of the UK’s best pyrotechnic companies competing, the Fireworks Champions at Hatfield House promises a sensational firework display choreographed to music. The audience will vote for their favourite by text before a firework finale closes the event.



Come early and relax in the beautiful surroundings of Hatfield Park with a picnic or select from the food on site before looking to the skies. There will be interviews with the firework teams and an aerobatic pyrotechnic display is also planned. £23.

hatfield-house.co.uk

Entertainment with a fizz and bang at Hatfield House - Credit: Mat Lawrence



A world of music

September 29 - October 2, Hatfield

A World of Music is this year's theme at Hatfield House Chamber Music Festival with South American, Indian and European performers bringing their diverse sounds and influences to the stately home. Cellist Guy Johnston leads the international artists including bandoneon player JP Jofre, veena player Nirmala Rajasekar and guitarist Morgan Szymanski.



The programme includes contemporary works, world premiers, workshops and family concerts with a special performance by the ORA Singers to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee. Performances predominantly taking place in the striking Marble Hall.

hatfieldhousemusicfestival.org.uk

Guy Johnston leads a diverse selection of international artists Hatfield House Chamber Music Festival - Credit: Kaupo Kikkas



Charity gala

October 1, Elstree

With a Caribbean holiday, a helicopter trip over London and cocktail making classes among prizes up for grabs, The Nightingale Support Centre's Gala Evening has a host of great experiences to win while supporting people going through cancer.



The evening at the Double Tree by Hilton in Elstree includes a drinks reception, three-course meal, entertainment, dancing and auction in aid of the Enfield charity. The 2021 event raised over £16,000 and Nightingale is aiming for £20,000 this year to mark its 20th anniversary. Tickets £75, with whole tables available to book.

nightingalesupport.org.uk



