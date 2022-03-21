7 top family health tips to cope with clocks going forward 2022

HANNAH DOUBLE of Little Dreams Consulting Devon and Cornwall offers advice to parents and carers about the clocks going forward on March 27, 2022

Regrettably, this year the unwelcome loss of an hour’s sleep will hit hardest on Mother’s Day. So let’s remind ourselves...how do the spring clocks work again?

As the old saying goes ‘spring forward, fall back’. Every year in spring in the UK the clocks jump forward by one hour on the last Sunday of March at 1am. Unfortunately, this means one hour less of sleep for everyone…

How else will the clock change affect my family?

Mornings

On the morning after the clock change, assuming wake-up time is at 7am, the clock will say it is 7am but your body clock will think it is 6am. The consequence is that it might feel more difficult to wake up when the alarm clock sounds, especially as the morning will unfortunately be somewhat darker again.

Evenings

In the evening following the clock change, assuming bedtime is at 7pm, the clock will tell you it is 7pm but your body clock will think it is still 6pm. The implication of this is it may be harder for you to fall asleep at bedtime; the extra hour of afternoon sunlight can make it trickier for little ones to settle down.

How can you help your child to adjust? Here’s my 7 top tips on how to cope with the clocks going forward this year:

1. Older children

For older, non-napping children, I would recommend that you ‘split the difference’ between the old time and the new time for a few nights. For example, if bedtime is at 7pm, on Sunday evening (the first evening after the clock change), put them to bed at 7.30pm. Continue doing this for three nights, then on Wednesday (the fourth evening), put them to bed at the normal time.

2. Toddlers

For toddlers (aged one and older) who still require a nap in the day, I would also recommend that you ‘split the difference’ for both naps and bedtime. But what will this look like? On the Sunday after the clock change, push all naps and bedtime later by 30 minutes. For example, if naptime is at 12pm and bedtime is at 7pm, nap them at 12.30pm and put them to bed at 7.30pm. By Wednesday, your toddler should be ready to go to bed at the normal time. I suggest giving them an extra day to adjust to the new naptime, i.e. return nap times to the normal time on Thursday.

3. Babies

For babies with a predictable bedtime (normally at six months old or over), I’d recommend changing their body clock more gradually. Let’s take a closer look…say your baby’s sleep times are at 9am and 2pm, and bedtime is at 7pm; on Sunday (the first day after the clock change), you will now need to put them down at 10am, 3pm and 8pm to prevent under-tiredness.

But that means sleep times are now much later than they would typically be, including bedtime – not ideal! But don’t worry, you can simply shift naps, mealtimes, and bedtime 15 minutes earlier each day until you are back to your normal timings.

4. Newborns

For newborns and young babies with unpredictable bedtimes, just go with the flow! As you don’t have a set bedtime anyway there is no need to worry about clock vs body clock discrepancies.

And here’s three more top tips for helping children (and adults!) to adjust to the clock changes:

5. Dark environment - a pitch black bedroom will assist with falling asleep as the evenings get lighter (a small night light or landing light can be used to reassure children). As we near the summer, the mornings will begin to get lighter again too which may disturb sleep. A decent blackout blind might just help your child (or you) to settle and may also help to mitigate early morning wake ups.

6. Give it time - it can take a week (and sometimes longer) to fully adjust to the clock changes. To speed up the process - avoid late bedtimes and lie-ins!

7. Natural sunlight - spend time outdoors, particularly early afternoon (around 2-3pm is ideal). This will help everyone’s body clocks to adapt more rapidly.

Hannah Double, a local baby and child sleep consultant. - Credit: Charlotte Sams

On the plus side…

There has to be a good reason for shifting the clocks forward, right? One reason behind changing the clocks was to make evenings lighter, allowing us to make better use of daylight… and so that is what we should do!

I personally am look forward to a summer of evening barbecues, gardening after work, and maybe a cheeky lie in the hammock at the end of a long day! And rest assured, everyone will soon adapt to the new spring clock times.

Little Dreams Consulting has helped over 500 families with their infant sleep problems, visit here for more hints, tips and tricks.