8 quirky and unique independent cinemas in Kent
- Credit: John K Thorne / Flickr (CC0 1.0)
Experience the magic of movies at Kent's quirky and unique independent cinemas.
1. Carlton Cinema, Westgate-on-Sea
Housed in a gorgeous Grade II listed "Swiss-Gothic" style building dating back all the way back to 1909, the Carlton Cinema shows the latest blockbusters, event cinema showings of theatre and opera and more.
Where: 29 St. Mildreds Rd, Westgate-on-Sea, Kent CT8 8RE
More information: www.westgatecinema.co.uk
2. Kavanagh Cinema, Herne Bay
Kavanagh Cinema is in the heart of Herne Bay; they show all the latest blockbusters and live theatre performances as well as offering special Autism-friendly screenings. Local cinephiles will also not want to miss the weekly film club that takes place at 11 am on Wednesdays.
Where: William St, Herne Bay, Kent CT6 5NX
More information: www.kavanaghcinema.com
3. The Palace Cinema, Broadstairs
This little gem of a cinema only has one screen, but the 111 seats available are always in front of some of the biggest films being shown.
The Palace Cinema also has a prime position near the beach so a summer afternoon in the sun can be followed by a great movie.
Where: Harbour St, Broadstairs, Kent CT10 1ET
More information: www.thepalacecinema.co.uk
4. The New Century Cinema, Sittingbourne
The New Century Cinema has been many other iterations of a cinema since its inception; the Art-Deco building was first home to an Odeon cinema from 1937 until 1968 before it became the Vogue cinema, then canon cinema; in the late 1990s, it was Picturedrome and then to ring in the millennium it became New Century Cinema.
This wasn't to last either, as the cinema closed in 2009 before nearly becoming a nightclub, but after planning failed, it once again opened its doors as the latest iteration of The New Century Cinema in 2014.
At The New Century cinema, you can currently expect showings of all the latest and biggest blockbusters.
Where: High St, Sittingbourne, Kent ME10 4PG
More information: www.cinemasittingbourne.co.uk
5. The Royal Cinema, Faversham
To fit in with its surroundings, The Royal Cinema, which was previously an Odeon cinema, was designed as a mock Tudor-style building instead of the chain's distinctive Art-Deco sensibility.
The cinema usually caters to bigger movies, but film buffs can join the Faversham Film Society if they are after art house and world cinema offerings.
Where: 9 Market Place, Faversham, Kent ME13 7AG
More information: www.royalcinema.co.uk/faversham
6. Kino Hawkhurst, Hawkhurst
Housed in a beautiful former Victorian lecture hall in the village of Hawkhurst, Kino Hawkhurst is a great little venue for the discerning film watcher to sit back and relax while watching the latest movies.
There's also a cafe and bar on site ready for pre-film refreshments or post-film discussions over a glass of wine.
Where: Victoria Hall, Rye Rd, Hawkhurst, Cranbrook, Kent TN18 4ET
More information: www.kinodigital.co.uk/hawkhurst
7. The Silver Screen Cinema, Folkestone
The Silver Screen Cinema is situated in the Folkestone Town Hall, where all the way back in 1896, the first films were ever shown in Kent. Now you can expect all the most popular films to show.
Or, if you're after international, independent, and critically acclaimed films, why not join The Folkestone Film Club, which meets every Thursday morning at 11 am to watch and discuss movies together.
Where: The Town Hall, Guildhall St, Folkestone, Kent CT20 1DY
More information: www.folkestonecinema.com
8. Empire Cinema Sandwich
The Empire Cinema in Sandwich first opened its doors in 1937, but this current incarnation, after years as a snooker hall and other functions, has been open since 1993.
The cinema shows the latest releases and sometimes throws in a vintage screening or two.
Where: Delf St, Sandwich, Kent CT13 9HD
More information: www.empiresandwich.co.uk
