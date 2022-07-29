6 independent cinemas in Suffolk you must visit

When watching movies, nothing beats the cinema experience, except maybe the independent cinema experience. - Credit: Krists Luhaers / Unsplash

East Coast Cinema

This Four-screen cinema shows all the latest movies that a chain cinema multiplex would, but with a much more intimate and cosy feel.

Adult tickets cost £7.50, and Kids (under 18) cost £6.20.

Where: 41 London Rd S, Kirkley, Lowestoft NR33 0AS

More information: www.eastcoastcinema.co.uk





The Electric Picture Palace

Housed in a beautiful art-deco style building, The Electric Picture Palace is a great place for discerning cinephiles to enjoy obscure cinematic gems, old classics and some recent releases too.

Where: Blackmill Rd, Southwold IP18 6AN

More information: www.southwoldcinema.co.uk





Leiston Film Theatre

Being Suffolk's oldest surviving purpose-built cinema is no easy feat, and Leiston Film Theatre has been through tough times, namely in 1976, when the cinema was close to closing down. Luckily, the Leiston Town Council stepped in and saved the day.

You can watch a great selection of the latest releases here.

Where: 74 High St, Leiston IP16 4BZ

More information: www.leistonfilmtheatre.co.uk





Aldeburgh Cinema

Showing new releases, live theatre screenings, subtitled films and some independent films, Aldeburgh offers the best of cinema under one roof.

Where: 51 High St, Aldeburgh IP15 5AU

More information: www.aldeburghcinema.co.uk





Regal Cinema and Theatre

The Regal has 3 cinema screens and a theatre stage where they show new releases, quirky indie flicks and live music. You can also catch pocket money movies which are kids' films at a really resoabnable £3 per ticket!

There's also an onsite cafe bar called The 1936, where you can get a pre-movie refreshment or a drink for a post-movie debrief.

Where: Ipswich St, Stowmarket IP14 1AY

More information: www.regalstowmarket.co.uk





Abbeygate Cinema

Nestled in the historic sector of Bury St Edmunds, the Abbeygate Cinema is a small theatre showing arthouse, independent and quality mainstream films

Where: 4 Hatter St, Bury Saint Edmunds IP33 1LZ

More information: www.abbeygatecinema.co.uk









