New leisure 'experience' opens in Hemel Hempstead in time for May bank holiday

Cloud 9 is a new leisure experience in Hemel Hempstead. - Credit: Rafael Paso

Cloud 9, a swish new leisure centre-of-sorts, has now opened in Hemel Hempstead, in time for family bank holiday fun.

There's a host of fun games for the entre family at Cloud 9 in Hemel Hempstead. - Credit: Rafael Paso

Calling itself a 'multi-interactive leisure destination', it's clear Cloud 9, housed in Jarman Park is more than just a soft play area and a vending machine.

Suitable for adults and children of all ages, Cloud 9 - referring to the 'state of perfect happiness' - has a range of things to do which the whole family can enjoy.

Cloud 9 games include sweeper/ last person standing - Credit: Rafael Paso

There's a huge inflatable obstacle course, a dodgeball arena, and plenty of opportunities such as 1v1 battle platform and gladiator duel, in which your children can fight out their sibling rivalry with fun.

In addition to this, you've got a demolition game and dash & grab (a human version of hungry, hungry hippos). There's a surf simulator, sweeper, football shootout, shooting gallery, and interactive bungee run and huge sports arena that includes dodgeball, football and basketball.

Cloud 9 also has a restaurant and licensed bar - Credit: Rafael Paso

There's also a fully licensed beach bar and restaurant that promises an innovating menu, live music nights, big screens and interactive bar games such as shuffleboard, darts and pool.

Opening Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 4pm-late; Friday 12pm-late; Saturday 10am-late; Sunday 10am-10pm; Open bank holiday Mondays and from 10am during school holidays

Cost: From £10

Address: Jarman Park Hemel Hempstead, HP2 4JS

Website: cloud9leisure.com