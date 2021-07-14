5 indoor skateparks to enjoy in Dorset this summer

Published: 3:30 PM July 14, 2021 Updated: 3:37 PM July 14, 2021

We've found five great indoor skateparks for you to try across the county of Dorset.

Whether it's a rainy day or the kids need to release some energy, indoor skateparks are a great place to spend an afternoon. You can practice your tricks or start completely from scratch and still have fun. They can be great places to socialise and meet new people, many of whom will be more than happy to help you learn something new if you're a beginner. In no particular order, we've picked five indoor skateparks that cater to all abilities, including children, in Dorset.

Streetlight, Wimborne Minster

Streetlight first opened in 2014 and was the brain child of the Youth Pastor at St John’s Church, Andy Putt. It is a great community space for families from all walks of life with some great amenities to enjoy. There's a 2500 sq foot indoor skate park with multiple ramps and areas that cater to both first-timers and experts. If you want to take the whole family, there is also the option for lessons with a tutor, as well as a soft play area for younger kids not quite ready for the ramps.

Parents can relax in the café which overlooks the park and has a range of snacks or beverages to choose from. There are also pool, ping pong, and football tables for when the kids need a breather. Skate park sessions start from as little as £3 and the soft play is free.

Learn more

Prevail Skatehouse, Poole

Prevail is the leading indoor skatepark in the south and is a great place to spend the day exerting some energy. They have an awesome set up with a foam pit, numerous ramps, bowls, recently fitted resi jump box, and quarter. New to the scene? They offer comprehensive lessons in both scooters and BMX.

Prices start at £4 an hour for non-members.

Learn more

Ramp Rats, Poole

A subsidiary of Prevail, this skate park is just for the under 10s, and is therefore a great place for young kids to be introduced to the sport without being overwhelmed. This timber-constructed park has been designed with children in mind and has more gentle transitions, pump bumps, bowl corners, and tunnels to help kids learn the basics.

They also have a small café for refuelling in between sessions.

Learn more

2020 Skate & Ride, Bridport

This is a real community effort and was made possible by a Crowdfunding campaign last year to build Bridport its first ever skate park. They now have a great set up in place and an enthusiastic atmosphere for all abilities and ages. You can book a session online and check out their Facebook page for any updates. They are also still open to donations so that they can continue to do their great work in the future.

Learn more

The Front Skatepark, Weymouth

This last park is technically an outdoor one but has several sections that have a roof overhead in case the weather isn't great. They're a not-for-profit organisation where all the money goes back into the upkeep of the park, making this a great community to support. They also have a designated 'beginners' section and a Ramp Room which are popular with younger skaters and those who are trying the sport out for the first time.

There is also a Skate Shop on site for all your possible needs and a snack bar to reenergise before heading back onto the ramps. Sessions cost £6 per person or £3 if you are a member. Children over six are welcome but will need supervising.

Learn more