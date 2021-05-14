Things to do in Cornwall after May 17th

Published: 5:14 PM May 14, 2021

Many places can't wait to open their doors to guests again - Credit: Matt Brown, Flickr

With restrictions lifting across England from May 17th, there are plenty of things to do that have been closed for almost a year. We've put together a list of some great ideas for days out in indoor spaces

Please do remember to practice social distancing wherever possible and don't forget to take your mask. We recommend booking ahead when you can to avoid disappointment.

Cinema

Where once we took them for granted, the big screen feels like a distant dream for many nowadays. Cinemas will be throwing open their doors once more from the 17th with extra spacing and other measures to keep viewers safe. There are plenty of big productions coming out including Oscar winner Nomadland, as well as Godzilla vs Kong, Peter Rabbit 2, and horror film Spiral.

Where to go:

Rebel Cinema, Bude: This cinema promises the latest films but with traditional style. From May 17th they will have all the big releases ready just for you. WTW Cinemas: With four locations across Cornwall, you're never too far from a WTW Cinema. After fears they would be unable to reopen due to Covid financial losses, they can't wait to open their doors once more. Newlyn Filmhouse, Penzance: This is a great independent cinema in Newlyn just outside Penzance. They operate a ‘rustle free environment’ which means no snacks to ensure everyone enjoys the film. Merlin Cinemas: With seven cinemas in Cornwall, this is another company where you're spoiled for choice. There's something for everyone including live-streaming, kids films, and international movies.

Live Performances

More up close and personal than the cinema, May 17th will also be the time to welcome back theatres across the country. Seating has been carefully updated so groups are distanced from each other and other precautions have been taken to ensure your safety at venues.

Where to go:

Regal Cinema, Redruth: Don't let the name fool you, not only is this a place to see the latest movies, but also a fully operational theatre for live performances. From stand-up to tribute bands to plays, they have it all and a great line up this year. Minack Theatre, Porthcurno: This exceptional venue has been home to theatre and live performances for nine decades. The view alone is breath-taking and there is something very atmospheric about watching a play here. The Poly, Falmouth: A mixture of live performances and exhibitions take place at out next venue. The Poly always has a diverse mix of upcoming events. Miracle Theatre: This pop up theatre company only roam through Cornwall which means you'll never need to travel too far to find a great outdoor play. This summer they will be performing the cosmic comedy Starcrazy. Rogue Theatre, Portreath: This last theatre experience is truly unique and takes place in the heart of Tehidy Woods. This summer they will be performing their own Wonder Walks based off of Cornish myth where you walk through the story - literally!

Indoor Play Areas

The kids have all definitely earned some playtime after the last 12 months and indoor play areas are a great place for them to let loose and meet other children. Most venues also have food and drink options so you can really make a day of your visit.

Where to go:

Better Extreme, Newquay: This spot has something for all ages with trampolining for the older kids, and a great soft play for the younger ones. Indoor Active, St Austell: With four floors of climbing and interactive fun, kids will love our next location. They have also teamed up with the Cornish Pizza Company to fill any hungry stomachs after all that excitement. Better Play, St Austell Leisure Centre: This leisure centre has everything and you could plan your visit to include a swim too. The indoor play area also has a great sensory room for little ones to explore. Raze the Roof, Penryn: This place always has something going on, from arts and crafts to discos to really encourage your kids to try something new.

Museums

For something a little quieter, a museum is the perfect place to relax and take in some history. That being said, many institutions in Somerset offer fun for all the family from ancient history all the way to the modern. The county is alive with the past and the handful of favourites below only just skim the surface.

Where to go:

Penlee House, Penzance: Set within subtropical gardens, the museum and gallery are a fascinating experience. They will be reopening with an exhibition of one of Britain's best-loved 20th century artists, Laura Knight. Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Gardens, St Ives: Part of St Ives' Tate, the house and garden are dedicated to the works of the local sculptor. Many of her bronze statues are hidden amongst the beautiful garden and make a perfect visit on a sunny (or overcast) day. Museum of Witchcraft and Magic, Boscastle: Housing the largest collection of artefacts pertaining to witchcraft in the world, this independent museum makes for an atmospheric visit. Telegraph Museum, Porthcurno: Although this may not sound as interesting as some of our other mentions, you'd be surprised! The museum is dedicated to exploring our connected world from the lowly telegraph to today's instant communication. Museum of Cornish Life, Helston: Dedicated to the wonders of Cornwall, the museum has thousands of artefacts and curiosities to keep you entertained.

Bowling

Bowling is a great way to let off steam as a family with some healthy competition. Sometimes, being bad at it can make the experience all the more fun and there's usually some snacks to go with it that make the whole experience worthwhile.

Where to go: