5 independent cinemas in Hampshire

Cate Crafter

Published: 4:04 PM July 26, 2022
When watching movies nothing beats the cinema experience, except maybe the independent cinema experience 

When watching movies, nothing beats the cinema experience, except maybe the independent cinema experience.

Experience the sheer joy and magic of movies at one of Hampshire's unique independent cinemas.


No.6 Cinema, Portsmouth

As Portsmouth's only independent cinema, No. 6 is the port city's cinephile hotspot as it shows just as many subtitled and arthouse films as it does blockbusters. This unique and state-of-the-art cinema is also rather dashing to look at as it is housed in the Grade II listed Boathouse 6.

Where: Boathouse 6, HM Naval Base, Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 3LJ

More information: www.no6cinema.co.uk


Regal Cinema, Fordingbridge

This 1930s art-deco gem reopened in 2017 and has since become one of the counties strongest independent cinemas showing new blockbusters alongside modern artsy films and timeless classics. 

Where: 35 Shaftesbury St, Fordingbridge, Hampshire SP6 1JF

More information: www.theregalcinema.org


Stockbridge Community Cinema 

Not strictly a cinema per se, but Stockbridge Town Hall is home to a twice-monthly film night where movies from around the world and closer to home are shown on a large projector screen accompanied by stereo speakers.

Where: Stockbridge Town Hall, High St, Stockbridge, Hampshire SO20 6HE

More information: www.stockbridgecinema.org.uk


The Living Room Cinema, Liphook

Having only opened on 22nd April this year, The Living Room Cinema is undoubtedly one of the coolest places in Hampshire to catch a movie. There's a chilled-out cafe bar where you can get a pre-movie refreshment or a drink for a post-movie debrief.

Where: The Square, The Sq, Liphook, Hampshire GU30 7AH

More information: www.thelivingroomcinema.co.uk


Southsea Cinema, Southsea 

This informal community-run cinema has soft beanbags to lay back on while you watch new releases, subtitled films from around the world and cult classic cinema. 

Where: 1-3 Palmerston Rd, Southsea, Portsmouth, Southsea, Hampshire PO5 3QQ

More information: www.southseacinema.co.uk


