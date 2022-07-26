5 independent cinemas in Hampshire

When watching movies, nothing beats the cinema experience, except maybe the independent cinema experience. - Credit: Krists Luhaers / Unsplash

Experience the sheer joy and magic of movies at one of Hampshire's unique independent cinemas.





No.6 Cinema, Portsmouth

As Portsmouth's only independent cinema, No. 6 is the port city's cinephile hotspot as it shows just as many subtitled and arthouse films as it does blockbusters. This unique and state-of-the-art cinema is also rather dashing to look at as it is housed in the Grade II listed Boathouse 6.

Where: Boathouse 6, HM Naval Base, Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 3LJ

More information: www.no6cinema.co.uk





Regal Cinema, Fordingbridge

This 1930s art-deco gem reopened in 2017 and has since become one of the counties strongest independent cinemas showing new blockbusters alongside modern artsy films and timeless classics.

Where: 35 Shaftesbury St, Fordingbridge, Hampshire SP6 1JF

More information: www.theregalcinema.org





Stockbridge Community Cinema

Not strictly a cinema per se, but Stockbridge Town Hall is home to a twice-monthly film night where movies from around the world and closer to home are shown on a large projector screen accompanied by stereo speakers.

Where: Stockbridge Town Hall, High St, Stockbridge, Hampshire SO20 6HE

More information: www.stockbridgecinema.org.uk





The Living Room Cinema, Liphook

Having only opened on 22nd April this year, The Living Room Cinema is undoubtedly one of the coolest places in Hampshire to catch a movie. There's a chilled-out cafe bar where you can get a pre-movie refreshment or a drink for a post-movie debrief.

Where: The Square, The Sq, Liphook, Hampshire GU30 7AH

More information: www.thelivingroomcinema.co.uk





Southsea Cinema, Southsea

This informal community-run cinema has soft beanbags to lay back on while you watch new releases, subtitled films from around the world and cult classic cinema.

Where: 1-3 Palmerston Rd, Southsea, Portsmouth, Southsea, Hampshire PO5 3QQ

More information: www.southseacinema.co.uk





Read more of the best Hampshire content here:

Outdoor cinema events in Hampshire for summer 2022

10 of the best pubs to visit in Hampshire

5 indulgent afternoon teas on the Hampshire coast

5 reasons why you must visit Highclere Castle