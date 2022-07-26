5 independent cinemas in Hampshire
- Credit: Krists Luhaers / Unsplash
Experience the sheer joy and magic of movies at one of Hampshire's unique independent cinemas.
No.6 Cinema, Portsmouth
As Portsmouth's only independent cinema, No. 6 is the port city's cinephile hotspot as it shows just as many subtitled and arthouse films as it does blockbusters. This unique and state-of-the-art cinema is also rather dashing to look at as it is housed in the Grade II listed Boathouse 6.
Where: Boathouse 6, HM Naval Base, Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 3LJ
More information: www.no6cinema.co.uk
Regal Cinema, Fordingbridge
This 1930s art-deco gem reopened in 2017 and has since become one of the counties strongest independent cinemas showing new blockbusters alongside modern artsy films and timeless classics.
Where: 35 Shaftesbury St, Fordingbridge, Hampshire SP6 1JF
More information: www.theregalcinema.org
Most Read
- 1 Are these fields near the Peak District, the selfie locations of the summer?
- 2 Win a luxury 2-night Lake District getaway to the Skiddaw Hotel worth £500
- 3 Try this amazing Cornwall fish restaurant
- 4 WIN a two-night getaway for two at Wivenhoe House, Essex
- 5 Win a luxury break at the Raithwaite Sandsend Hotel
- 6 So much to do at fabulous Cornwall golf and spa resort
- 7 Fabulous Devon hotel for staycation afternoon tea
- 8 14 of the best beaches in England
- 9 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
- 10 Visit an unlikely tropical oasis in Watford
Stockbridge Community Cinema
Not strictly a cinema per se, but Stockbridge Town Hall is home to a twice-monthly film night where movies from around the world and closer to home are shown on a large projector screen accompanied by stereo speakers.
Where: Stockbridge Town Hall, High St, Stockbridge, Hampshire SO20 6HE
More information: www.stockbridgecinema.org.uk
The Living Room Cinema, Liphook
Having only opened on 22nd April this year, The Living Room Cinema is undoubtedly one of the coolest places in Hampshire to catch a movie. There's a chilled-out cafe bar where you can get a pre-movie refreshment or a drink for a post-movie debrief.
Where: The Square, The Sq, Liphook, Hampshire GU30 7AH
More information: www.thelivingroomcinema.co.uk
Southsea Cinema, Southsea
This informal community-run cinema has soft beanbags to lay back on while you watch new releases, subtitled films from around the world and cult classic cinema.
Where: 1-3 Palmerston Rd, Southsea, Portsmouth, Southsea, Hampshire PO5 3QQ
More information: www.southseacinema.co.uk
Read more of the best Hampshire content here:
Outdoor cinema events in Hampshire for summer 2022
10 of the best pubs to visit in Hampshire
5 indulgent afternoon teas on the Hampshire coast