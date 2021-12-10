The best way to cycle North Devon's Tarka Trail

Follow the mystical paw prints of Tarka the Otter as you cycle the magnificent Tarka Trail around North Devon waters, writes MARGARET BATTY

In the depths of winter, a bike ride may be the last thing on your mind, but this trail comes with an exciting prelude: a gripping story to read curled up at home on your sofa in the warmth. Tarka the Otter, the Puffin classic, is a wonderful book to prepare yourself for the joys of Tarka Trail countryside, and, kickstart your cycling mojo.

A hive of activity at Barnstaple Railway Station bike hire shop and cafe. - Credit: Margaret Batty

The entire Tarka Trail is a 290km (180m) figure-of-eight walking and cycling trail that follows the route travelled by Tarka the Otter, in the famous book by Henry Williamson. The 48km (30m) section from Braunton to Meeth is one of the longest, continuous off-road cycle paths in the UK. A flat, tarmacked, old railway line, contouring the majestic banks of the Taw Estuary and the River Torridge. It is simply stunning.

If you’d like to bite off a smaller morsel, the most family-friendly stretches of the trail are Barnstaple to Fremington (4km), or Instow (10km), with cafes, sandy beaches and enough diversions to keep mini-bikers occupied without too many kilometres to pedal. It is definitely worth ducking off the trail at Instow to rest awhile by the water's edge at a cafe or pub, feel the sand in your toes and absorb the sublime view.

Bideford station evokes an era of bygone train travel. - Credit: Margaret Batty

This stretch of the trail is a ‘scenic smorgasbord’, enthuses Dai Faulconbridge from the North Devon Cycling Campaign: “The salt-marsh is a haven for many species of marshland birds, and the bus-stop type shelters provide great viewing points for birding enthusiasts.”

Regular weekend cyclists might like to start the ride in Barnstaple and head south for 23km (14m) to Torrington Station. Here the Puffing Billy pub-cafe and a bike-hire shop will deal with all refuelling requirements, from tea to oil, before you head back, refreshed for the return ride to Barnstaple.

Fremington Quay offers many reasons to apply your brakes! - Credit: Margaret Batty

With plenty of stops to look at the quirky sculptures along the route, take in the dramatic scenery, marvel at vintage railway remnants, and devour lunch, 3-4 hours will pass quite happily, at a moderate pace. “Look out for old milk churn stands,” says Teresa Tinsely from the NDCC. "They are a reminder of the railway’s function transporting milk from the rich pastures of the interior to the coastal towns.”

Picture-book renovated stations and railway halts at Barnstaple, Fremington Quay, Instow and Bideford tempt the cyclist to apply their brakes, stop and explore. If the words ‘British Rail sandwich’ remind you of a 1970s, sweaty cheese slice between stale bread and margarine, I have good news! From the Station Master’s Cafe at Barnstaple station, to the Boathouse Cafe and John’s Deli at Instow (my personal favourite), you can feast on hearty pre-ride breakfasts, gourmet local crab sandwiches, or home-made cream teas, with not a soggy sarnie in sight.

High tide beside the trail. - Credit: Margaret Batty

Beyond Bideford the trail leaves the estuary and meanders along the River Torridge, heading inland, and feeling more remote. Surrounded by dense and ancient oak woodlands, there are ruts and tree roots to contend, along the stretch to Torrington. Keep an eye out for otters (but don’t wait too long - remember, they are nocturnal).

Only determined cyclists tend to push on beyond Torrington to Meeth, but if you are on a roll, keep going: the Tarka Trail is the gateway to the 163km (102m) Devon Coast-to-Coast cycle trail, stretching from Ilfracombe to Plymouth via Okehampton.

Instow beach is a great place to rest awhile. - Credit: Margaret Batty

Wind and tide are critical factors for sailors, too much or too little of either can mess up a sailing voyage. Likewise, if you are planning to cycle the Tarka Trail you’ll want to take account of the wind direction before you set out: it will be your friend behind you, pushing you along - but your foe if it’s in your face, requiring more energy to cycle into it.

Tide will also affect your trip: the scenery changes dramatically from high tide when the estuary is brimming with water and boats, to low tide when vast swathes of sandbanks and birds emerge. Time it well and you can enjoy both vistas as you sail along on your bike.

Tarka the Otter

A great British literary classic published in 1927 and never out of print.

One of the best-loved animal stories of our time, narrating the dramatic life of Tarka, an otter living in the Devonshire countryside.

Mischievous Tarka learns to swim, catch fish, evade hunters and survive cold winters.

Happy ending? Spoiler alert, there is a clue in the full book title: Tarka the Otter: His joyful water-life and death in the country of The Two Rivers.

True story? Some say that author Henry Williamson was inspired to write the book after rescuing and raising a baby otter. We do know for a fact that Henry Williamson knew every inch of the countryside described in the book, ranging from Braunton Burrows, Croyde and Exmoor, to ‘the two rivers’, Taw and Torridge, and Dartmoor.

Spot an otter? Otters were virtually extinct in the UK until conservation efforts over the past few years managed to save them. Today many otters live along the Tarka Trail, particularly around the River Torridge.

Lost and Found, a sculptured piece of art along the trail. - Credit: Margaret Batty

Artwork on the National Cycle Network

Thirty functional artworks by eight artists are dotted along The Tarka Trail, forming part of Sustrans national art trail project. Look out for a series of animal seats by Katy Hallett in the Peters Marsland area, and carved bench sculptures beside the trail.

Ancient oak woodlands surround the trail beyond Bideford. - Credit: Margaret Batty

Need to know

Trail length: 48km (30m), traffic-free

Suitable for all types of bikes (with occasional 1.5m width limits - to consider if you have a trike or carrier)

Train: Exeter to Barnstaple

Parking: Barnstaple Railway Station (fees apply)

Bike hire: Braunton, Barnstaple, Fremington, Bideford, Torrington