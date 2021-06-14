Three Kent options for half-term fun

Published: 1:21 PM June 14, 2021

Children will happily spend hours splashing about at Hever's Water Maze - just be sure to bring a towel and a change of clothing for them! - Credit: Hever Castle/The Happy Picture Company

There's plenty in Kent this half-term to keep children busy - and in places that make a lovely day out for adult chaperones, too. Here are three options

Science, stars and inventions at Hever

31 May – 6 June

Meet intrepid explorers at Hever - Credit: Hever Castle

Learn about inventors, discover ancient artefacts and find out more about physics and archaeology in three different shows at Hever Castle’s new May half-term Discovery Week. Kids can meet Victorian and Edwardian scientific explorers, who'll debunk myths and explore inventions from history, or find out about physics via a performance featuring tricks and the science behind their outcomes. There are Saxon, Medieval and Tudor artefacts to be unearthed, too, on 'archaeological dig', plus - as anyone who's ever taken their children there (me!) can confirm - the Water Maze is a gift that keeps on giving. Children can spend hours splashing happily around in it - just make sure you bring a change of clothes for them and a towel so they can dry off afterwards! The Tudor Towers adventure playground and natural Acorn Dell play area are other options, and boating on the lovely 38-acre lake should be a possibility, too. All this and a wonderful castle to explore, too. hevercastle.co.uk Child 5-17: £12.95, adult £23.35. Family tickets available. Pre-booking essential

Walks on the wild side at Leeds Castle

Loads of space for children - plus things to keep them busy - at Leeds Castle - Credit: Leeds Castle

29 May - 6 June

Talking of beautiful castles, Leeds near Maidstone is theming its half-term events around the topic of Garden Wildlife. On offer is a ‘Bug Safari’ with the chance to spot everything from butterflies to earthworms, while a ‘Wildlife Trail’ will take families on a fun adventure through the grounds, following clues to find animal illustrations and hidden answers that they can jot down on a special trail card. In the ‘Sunflower Marquee’, meanwhile, visitors can plant their own sunflower to take home (for a small additional charge on top of the entrance fee). leeds-castle.com Child (4-15) £19.50, adult £28. Family tickets available. Pre-booking essential.

Get crafty

29 May - 6 June

At lovely Riverhill Himilayan Gardens near Sevenoaks there's a crafty opportunity to try some wild weaving during half term. Children can make their own simple loom, then take it out into the gardens to create their own memory board of the things they've found at Riverhill, using all natural materials to weave a pattern of memories. No additional charge after usual entry price. riverhillgardens.co.uk Tickets for garden entry: £7; pre-booking essential.

