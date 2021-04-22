6 things to do in Lancashire during the Bank Holiday weekend

Published: 8:27 AM April 22, 2021

It's all about the great outdoors in the next Bank Holiday weekend. Organised events are starting to be confirmed, but you need to be quick as places are limited.

Find bluebells

It's coming to the end of blubells season, but you may still be able to catch the last remnants of Spring during at the end of April.

Here are a few of the best places to spot bluebells in Lancashire.

Visit a garden

The National Garden Scheme is back this year and on the Sunday or Monday, you can visit Kington Cottage in Treales on the Sunday or The Ridge in Chorley on the Monday. Places are limited and pre-booking is recommended.

Meet the animals

Interested in unique experiences? Why not take a llama on a 40-minute trek, and get to know about the unique personalities these animals have? The Wellbeing Farm in Turton is offering interactive llama vouchers with their resident Dr Doolittle, who will supply you with fun facts about the animals and answer all your questions. Make sure to snap a llama selfie.

Or for those of you near the Ribble Valley, Mrs Dowsons Farm Park is back open. You can explore the farm, meet the new arrivals and even get involved in feeding time. Pre-booking system in place as numbers will be limited.

A trip to the seaside

It's the 125th anniversary of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, and you can be one of the first to bring in the new season in 2021. There is a pre-booking e-ticket system in place and the majority of rides are operating, apart from Impossible, Chinese Puzzle Maze, Thompson Carousel, Alpine Rally and the Dodgems, due to social distancing limitations.

Go for a walk

Although the ‘stay at home’ rule ended on 29 March, many restrictions remain in place. People are advised to minimise the number of journeys they make where possible, avoiding travel at the busiest times and routes.

However, there are a number of walks available on our website, including this selection of walks from our archive.

Eating out

Don't forget, for outdoor gatherings (including in private gardens) the Rule of 6, still applies. This means either 6 people or 2 households are allowed to meet outdoors.

You can however, dine outside again. But places will be extremely limited.

